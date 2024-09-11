Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.

Bishop Gorman midfielder Rockwell Rabago (8) looks on as Coronado striker Dylan Flores (9) steals the ball during the first half of their soccer game at Bishop Gorman High School on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

High school scores, top performances:

Boys soccer

— Tanner Baker, Shadow Ridge: The sophomore scored two goals as the Mustangs edged Valley 4-3.

— Anthony Cardenas, Las Vegas: The junior logged two goals in the Wildcats’ 4-1 victory over Western.

— Dylan Flores, Coronado: The junior scored three goals to help the Cougars roll past Bishop Gorman 8-1 in a key Class 5A Southern League game.

— Justin Gilliland, Liberty: The junior finished with three goals and an assist as the Patriots defeated Cheyenne 6-2.

— Desmond Guevara, Arbor View: The sophomore scored a goal with five minutes remaining as the Aggies salvaged a 1-1 tie against Eldorado.

Girls volleyball

— Maia Greer, Liberty: The junior finished with 13 kills in the Patriots’ 25-19, 16-25, 25-23, 25-22 victory over Centennial.

— Aracelli Hernandez, Durango: The junior had 28 assists and five digs to help the Trailblazers defeat Mojave 25-14, 25-8, 27-25.

— Gentry Oblad, Coronado: The junior collected 11 kills and six aces while helping the Cougars beat Desert Oasis 25-4, 25-15, 25-11.

— Ellie Thurman, GV Christian: The senior racked up 33 kills, 13 aces and eight digs as the Guardians held off Awaken Christian 25-13, 25-12, 27-29, 12-25, 15-9.

— Mayzie Tobler, Virgin Valley: The freshman logged 15 assists to help the Bulldogs defeat Cristo Rey 25-12, 25-15, 25-14.

Scores

Boys soccer

Arbor View 1, Eldorado 1

Chaparral 2, Rancho 2

Cimarron-Memorial 1, Green Valley 1

Coronado 8, Bishop Gorman 1

Del Sol 7, Sky Pointe 1

Las Vegas 4, Western 1

Liberty 6, Cheyenne 2

Mater East 3, Sloan Canyon 1

Palo Verde 1, Sunrise Mountain 0

Shadow Ridge 4, Valley 3

SLAM Academy 9, The Meadows 0

Virgin Valley 2, Basic 2

Girls volleyball

Coronado 3, Desert Oasis 0

Doral Academy 3, Las Vegas 0

Durango 3, Mojave 0

GV Christian 3, Awaken Christian 2

Liberty 3, Centennial 1

Moapa Valley 3, Democracy Prep 0

Needles 3, Laughlin 0

Palo Verde 3, Arbor View 1

Spring Valley 3, Chaparral 0

Virgin Valley 3, Cristo Rey 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal