Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.
High school scores, top performances:
Boys soccer
— Tanner Baker, Shadow Ridge: The sophomore scored two goals as the Mustangs edged Valley 4-3.
— Anthony Cardenas, Las Vegas: The junior logged two goals in the Wildcats’ 4-1 victory over Western.
— Dylan Flores, Coronado: The junior scored three goals to help the Cougars roll past Bishop Gorman 8-1 in a key Class 5A Southern League game.
— Justin Gilliland, Liberty: The junior finished with three goals and an assist as the Patriots defeated Cheyenne 6-2.
— Desmond Guevara, Arbor View: The sophomore scored a goal with five minutes remaining as the Aggies salvaged a 1-1 tie against Eldorado.
Girls volleyball
— Maia Greer, Liberty: The junior finished with 13 kills in the Patriots’ 25-19, 16-25, 25-23, 25-22 victory over Centennial.
— Aracelli Hernandez, Durango: The junior had 28 assists and five digs to help the Trailblazers defeat Mojave 25-14, 25-8, 27-25.
— Gentry Oblad, Coronado: The junior collected 11 kills and six aces while helping the Cougars beat Desert Oasis 25-4, 25-15, 25-11.
— Ellie Thurman, GV Christian: The senior racked up 33 kills, 13 aces and eight digs as the Guardians held off Awaken Christian 25-13, 25-12, 27-29, 12-25, 15-9.
— Mayzie Tobler, Virgin Valley: The freshman logged 15 assists to help the Bulldogs defeat Cristo Rey 25-12, 25-15, 25-14.
Scores
Boys soccer
Arbor View 1, Eldorado 1
Chaparral 2, Rancho 2
Cimarron-Memorial 1, Green Valley 1
Coronado 8, Bishop Gorman 1
Del Sol 7, Sky Pointe 1
Las Vegas 4, Western 1
Liberty 6, Cheyenne 2
Mater East 3, Sloan Canyon 1
Palo Verde 1, Sunrise Mountain 0
Shadow Ridge 4, Valley 3
SLAM Academy 9, The Meadows 0
Virgin Valley 2, Basic 2
Girls volleyball
Coronado 3, Desert Oasis 0
Doral Academy 3, Las Vegas 0
Durango 3, Mojave 0
GV Christian 3, Awaken Christian 2
Liberty 3, Centennial 1
Moapa Valley 3, Democracy Prep 0
Needles 3, Laughlin 0
Palo Verde 3, Arbor View 1
Spring Valley 3, Chaparral 0
Virgin Valley 3, Cristo Rey 0
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal