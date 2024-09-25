Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school boys soccer and girls volleyball action.

Palo Verde sophomore Shilo Stephenson (18) celebrates his goal with his teammates during the high school soccer game against Bishop Gorman at Palo Verde High School, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Boys soccer

Boys soccer

— Anthony DeLuca, The Meadows: The senior had three goals to lead the Mustangs to a 5-2 win over Pahrump Valley.

— Desmond Guevara, Arbor View: The sophomore recorded three goals and two assists as the Aggies defeated Cimarron-Memorial 8-1.

— Julian Rangle, Del Sol: The senior scored two goals to help the Dragons defeat Equipo 6-0.

— Enrique Sosa, Desert Pines: The senior finished with two goals and two assists as the Jaguars beat Mojave 7-1.

— Easton Voshell, Foothill: The senior scored a second-half goal, and the Falcons made it count for a 1-0 victory over Faith Lutheran.

Scores

Boys soccer

Arbor View 8, Cimarron-Memorial 1

Boulder City 3, Sloan Canyon 1

Centennial 4, Sky Pointe 0

Cheyenne 3, Cristo Rey 2

Coronado 3, Western 0

Del Sol 6, Equipo 0

Desert Oasis 1, Tech 0

Desert Pines 7, Mojave 1

Foothill 1, Faith Lutheran 0

Palo Verde 2, Bishop Gorman 0

Rancho 3, Shadow Ridge 2

Sierra Vista 1, Clark 0

SLAM Academy 2, Mater East 1

The Meadows 5, Pahrump Valley 2

Girls volleyball

Virgin Valley d. Democracy Prep, forfeit

