Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school boys soccer and girls volleyball action.
Boys soccer
— Anthony DeLuca, The Meadows: The senior had three goals to lead the Mustangs to a 5-2 win over Pahrump Valley.
— Desmond Guevara, Arbor View: The sophomore recorded three goals and two assists as the Aggies defeated Cimarron-Memorial 8-1.
— Julian Rangle, Del Sol: The senior scored two goals to help the Dragons defeat Equipo 6-0.
— Enrique Sosa, Desert Pines: The senior finished with two goals and two assists as the Jaguars beat Mojave 7-1.
— Easton Voshell, Foothill: The senior scored a second-half goal, and the Falcons made it count for a 1-0 victory over Faith Lutheran.
Scores
Arbor View 8, Cimarron-Memorial 1
Boulder City 3, Sloan Canyon 1
Centennial 4, Sky Pointe 0
Cheyenne 3, Cristo Rey 2
Coronado 3, Western 0
Del Sol 6, Equipo 0
Desert Oasis 1, Tech 0
Desert Pines 7, Mojave 1
Foothill 1, Faith Lutheran 0
Palo Verde 2, Bishop Gorman 0
Rancho 3, Shadow Ridge 2
Sierra Vista 1, Clark 0
SLAM Academy 2, Mater East 1
The Meadows 5, Pahrump Valley 2
Girls volleyball
Virgin Valley d. Democracy Prep, forfeit
