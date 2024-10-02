Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.
Girls soccer
— Melina Clavel, Tech: The freshman scored two goals to lead the Roadrunners past Spring Valley 5-0.
— Hunter Hughes, Sierra Vista: The sophomore scored on an assist from Lylah Moffett midway through the second half as the Mountain Lions ended Doral Academy’s unbeaten league streak with a 1-0 win.
— Juliana Lopez, Green Valley: The senior racked up three goals and an assist in the Gators’ 6-0 victory over Western.
— Danielle Morales, Arbor View: The sophomore logged four goals and an assist to lead the Aggies past Cimarron-Memorial 8-0.
— Jensen Schultz, Foothill: The freshman had three goals and an assist as the Falcons rolled to a 10-0 win over Las Vegas.
Girls volleyball
— Zoe De Zarlo, Desert Oasis: The senior had 13 digs in the Diamondbacks’ 25-14, 25-21, 25-17 loss to Centennial.
— Miy’Aja Diggs, Legacy: The junior logged 30 assists, 12 digs and five aces as the Longhorns were edged by Basic 26-24, 25-15, 15-25, 18-25, 15-9.
— Angelina Guerrero, Durango: The senior had 19 kills and 10 digs to help the Trailblazers defeat Silverado 25-16, 25-20, 25-15.
— Ellie Rosenbaugh, Liberty: The senior finished with six aces in the Patriots’ 25-15, 25-20, 25-6 win over Palo Verde.
— Mayzie Tobler, Virgin Valley: The freshman recorded 20 assists and six digs while leading the Bulldogs past Cheyenne 25-13, 25-21, 25-18.
Scores
Girls soccer
Arbor View 8, Cimarron-Memorial 0
Basic 6, Centennial 1
Bishop Gorman 1, Liberty 1
Faith Lutheran 2, Palo Verde 2
Foothill 10, Las Vegas 0
Green Valley 6, Western 0
Moapa Valley 1, Pahrump Valley 1
Shadow Ridge 5, Desert Pines 4
Sierra Vista 1, Doral Academy 0
Silverado 1, Sky Pointe 0
Tech 5, Spring Valley 0
Boys soccer
Desert Oasis 6, Sloan Canyon 1
Liberty 5, Clark 1
Girls volleyball
Basic 3, Legacy 2
Centennial 3, Desert Oasis 0
Durango 3, Silverado 0
GV Christian 3, Adelson School 0
Liberty 3, Palo Verde 0
Virgin Valley 3, Cheyenne 0
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal