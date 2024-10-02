Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.

Durango senior Alana Riddick (3), sophomore Taylor Anderson (1) and junior Maya Dominguez (5) celebrate gaining a point during the high school volleyball game against Silverado at Durango High School, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

High school scores, top performances:

Girls soccer

— Melina Clavel, Tech: The freshman scored two goals to lead the Roadrunners past Spring Valley 5-0.

— Hunter Hughes, Sierra Vista: The sophomore scored on an assist from Lylah Moffett midway through the second half as the Mountain Lions ended Doral Academy’s unbeaten league streak with a 1-0 win.

— Juliana Lopez, Green Valley: The senior racked up three goals and an assist in the Gators’ 6-0 victory over Western.

— Danielle Morales, Arbor View: The sophomore logged four goals and an assist to lead the Aggies past Cimarron-Memorial 8-0.

— Jensen Schultz, Foothill: The freshman had three goals and an assist as the Falcons rolled to a 10-0 win over Las Vegas.

Girls volleyball

— Zoe De Zarlo, Desert Oasis: The senior had 13 digs in the Diamondbacks’ 25-14, 25-21, 25-17 loss to Centennial.

— Miy’Aja Diggs, Legacy: The junior logged 30 assists, 12 digs and five aces as the Longhorns were edged by Basic 26-24, 25-15, 15-25, 18-25, 15-9.

— Angelina Guerrero, Durango: The senior had 19 kills and 10 digs to help the Trailblazers defeat Silverado 25-16, 25-20, 25-15.

— Ellie Rosenbaugh, Liberty: The senior finished with six aces in the Patriots’ 25-15, 25-20, 25-6 win over Palo Verde.

— Mayzie Tobler, Virgin Valley: The freshman recorded 20 assists and six digs while leading the Bulldogs past Cheyenne 25-13, 25-21, 25-18.

Scores

Girls soccer

Arbor View 8, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Basic 6, Centennial 1

Bishop Gorman 1, Liberty 1

Faith Lutheran 2, Palo Verde 2

Foothill 10, Las Vegas 0

Green Valley 6, Western 0

Moapa Valley 1, Pahrump Valley 1

Shadow Ridge 5, Desert Pines 4

Sierra Vista 1, Doral Academy 0

Silverado 1, Sky Pointe 0

Tech 5, Spring Valley 0

Boys soccer

Desert Oasis 6, Sloan Canyon 1

Liberty 5, Clark 1

Girls volleyball

Basic 3, Legacy 2

Centennial 3, Desert Oasis 0

Durango 3, Silverado 0

GV Christian 3, Adelson School 0

Liberty 3, Palo Verde 0

Virgin Valley 3, Cheyenne 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal