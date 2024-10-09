Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school soccer, tennis and girls volleyball action.

Centennial midfielder Alexandra Miranda (10) blocks Green Valley sophomore Payton Colbrook (13) during the high school soccer game at Centennial High School, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial defender Cameryn Sligar (17) and Green Valley junior Darien Cox (5) compete for the ball during the high school soccer game at Centennial High School, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial forward Natalie Sligar (3) blocks the ball during the high school soccer game against Green Valley at Centennial High School, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial midfielder Alexandra Miranda (10) attempts a penalty kick, scoring Centennial’s first goal, during the high school soccer game against Green Valley at Centennial High School, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

High school scores, top performances:

Boys soccer

— Ben Aronow, Coronado: The senior scored two goals to help the Cougars beat Eldorado 4-1.

— Max Bilschausen, Sloan Canyon: The senior had a goal and an assist in the Pirates’ 2-0 win over The Meadows.

— Jonathan Carranza, Chaparral: The junior scored three goals as the Cowboys rolled to a 6-0 victory over Silverado.

— Alonso Gutierrez, Canyon Springs: The junior finished with three goals as the Pioneers routed Legacy 8-0.

— Chase Stewart, Bishop Gorman: The junior collected five goals and an assist while leading the Gaels past Cimarron-Memorial 7-0.

Girls volleyball

— Julie Beckham, Coronado: The junior posted 10 kills and eight digs in the Cougars’ 25-15, 25-18, 25-20 victory over Palo Verde.

— Dalena Garrett, Desert Oasis: The senior had 11 digs and eight kills as the Diamondbacks fell to Liberty 25-12, 25-22, 25-15.

— Mayzie Tobler, Virgin Valley: The freshman logged 46 assists in the Bulldogs’ 24-26, 25-17, 26-24, 25-16 win over Pahrump Valley.

Scores

Boys soccer

Bishop Gorman 7, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Boulder City 9, Moapa Valley 1

Canyon Springs 8, Legacy 0

Chaparral 6, Silverado 0

Cheyenne 1, Shadow Ridge 0

Coronado 4, Eldorado 1

Las Vegas 5, Sunrise Mountain 0

Mater East 1, Doral Academy 0

Palo Verde 2, Arbor View 0

Rancho 4, Durango 3

Sloan Canyon 2, The Meadows 0

Valley 2, Spring Valley 1

Girls soccer

Arbor View 1, Coronado 0

Centennial 2, Green Valley 0

Girls volleyball

Coronado 3, Palo Verde 0

Liberty 3, Desert Oasis 0

Losee 3, SLAM Academy 2

Virgin Valley 3, Pahrump Valley 1

Boys tennis

Class 4A Southern Region quarterfinals

Centennial 10, Silverado 8

Doral Academy 10, Tech 9 (4-2 tiebreaker)

Foothill 12, Desert Oasis 0

The Meadows 17, Durango 1

Girls tennis

Class 5A state semifinals

Coronado 12, Bishop Gorman 6

Palo Verde 12, Faith Lutheran 6

Class 3A Southern League semifinals

Cimarron-Memorial 11, Pahrump Valley 7

Moapa Valley at Boulder City, 3 p.m. Wednesday

