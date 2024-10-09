Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school soccer, tennis and girls volleyball action.
High school scores, top performances:
Boys soccer
— Ben Aronow, Coronado: The senior scored two goals to help the Cougars beat Eldorado 4-1.
— Max Bilschausen, Sloan Canyon: The senior had a goal and an assist in the Pirates’ 2-0 win over The Meadows.
— Jonathan Carranza, Chaparral: The junior scored three goals as the Cowboys rolled to a 6-0 victory over Silverado.
— Alonso Gutierrez, Canyon Springs: The junior finished with three goals as the Pioneers routed Legacy 8-0.
— Chase Stewart, Bishop Gorman: The junior collected five goals and an assist while leading the Gaels past Cimarron-Memorial 7-0.
Girls volleyball
— Julie Beckham, Coronado: The junior posted 10 kills and eight digs in the Cougars’ 25-15, 25-18, 25-20 victory over Palo Verde.
— Dalena Garrett, Desert Oasis: The senior had 11 digs and eight kills as the Diamondbacks fell to Liberty 25-12, 25-22, 25-15.
— Mayzie Tobler, Virgin Valley: The freshman logged 46 assists in the Bulldogs’ 24-26, 25-17, 26-24, 25-16 win over Pahrump Valley.
Scores
Boys soccer
Bishop Gorman 7, Cimarron-Memorial 0
Boulder City 9, Moapa Valley 1
Canyon Springs 8, Legacy 0
Chaparral 6, Silverado 0
Cheyenne 1, Shadow Ridge 0
Coronado 4, Eldorado 1
Las Vegas 5, Sunrise Mountain 0
Mater East 1, Doral Academy 0
Palo Verde 2, Arbor View 0
Rancho 4, Durango 3
Sloan Canyon 2, The Meadows 0
Valley 2, Spring Valley 1
Girls soccer
Arbor View 1, Coronado 0
Centennial 2, Green Valley 0
Girls volleyball
Coronado 3, Palo Verde 0
Liberty 3, Desert Oasis 0
Losee 3, SLAM Academy 2
Virgin Valley 3, Pahrump Valley 1
Boys tennis
Class 4A Southern Region quarterfinals
Centennial 10, Silverado 8
Doral Academy 10, Tech 9 (4-2 tiebreaker)
Foothill 12, Desert Oasis 0
The Meadows 17, Durango 1
Girls tennis
Class 5A state semifinals
Coronado 12, Bishop Gorman 6
Palo Verde 12, Faith Lutheran 6
Class 3A Southern League semifinals
Cimarron-Memorial 11, Pahrump Valley 7
Moapa Valley at Boulder City, 3 p.m. Wednesday
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal