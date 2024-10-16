74°F
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

Faith Lutheran middle blocker Abby Keyes (10) spikes the ball during a volleyball game between ...
Faith Lutheran middle blocker Abby Keyes (10) spikes the ball during a volleyball game between Faith Lutheran and Bishop Gorman at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, Oct. 11 in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal).
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 15, 2024 - 10:09 pm
 

High school scores, top performances:

Girls soccer

— Payton Colbrook, Green Valley: The sophomore scored two goals to lead the Gators to a 4-0 win over Desert Pines.

— Natalie Collins, Liberty: The senior recorded two goals as the Patriots beat Shadow Ridge 3-1.

— Jasmyne Johnson, Basic: The junior logged four goals and two assists in the Wolves’ 7-0 win over Spring Valley.

— Brianna Lee, Faith Lutheran: The junior finished with two goals and two assists in the Crusaders’ 8-0 victory over Cimarron-Memorial.

— Lylah Moffett, Sierra Vista: The junior had a goal and two assists to help the Mountain Lions defeat Durango 8-0.

Girls volleyball

— Sally Heagany, Foothill: The senior finished with 42 assists and 15 digs in the Falcons’ 25-21, 14-25, 25-22, 25-21 loss to Shadow Ridge.

— Abby Keyes, Faith Lutheran: The sophomore had 12 kills and three blocks to help the Crusaders defeat Sierra Vista 25-17, 21-25, 29-27, 25-16.

— Elaina Smith, Shadow Ridge: The senior racked up 16 digs, 12 kills and an ace to lead the Mustangs past Foothill 25-21, 14-25, 25-22, 25-21.

Girls golf

— Raegan Williams, Rancho: At Genoa, the senior was the Southern Region’s top finisher at the Class 4A state championship, taking 10th at 42-over 186 in the two-day event at Genoa Lakes Golf Club. Bishop Manogue won the team title at 56-over 632, placing five golfers in the top eight, including champion Ella Rawson (1-over 145). Desert Oasis finished fourth as the top team from the South.

Scores

Girls soccer

Arbor View 1, Palo Verde 1

Basic 7, Spring Valley 0

Canyon Springs 3, Silverado 1

Centennial 6, Tech 0

Doral Academy 3, Clark 0

Eldorado 8, Rancho 0

Equipo 8, Del Sol 0

Faith Lutheran 8, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Green Valley 4, Desert Pines 0

Liberty 3, Shadow Ridge 1

Moapa Valley 8, Cheyenne 0

Sierra Vista 8, Durango 0

SLAM Academy 7, Mojave 1

Boys soccer

Desert Pines 3, Chaparral 2

Girls volleyball

Faith Lutheran 3, Sierra Vista 1

Shadow Ridge 3, Foothill 1

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal

