Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action, along with results from the Class 4A girls golf state tournament.
High school scores, top performances:
Girls soccer
— Payton Colbrook, Green Valley: The sophomore scored two goals to lead the Gators to a 4-0 win over Desert Pines.
— Natalie Collins, Liberty: The senior recorded two goals as the Patriots beat Shadow Ridge 3-1.
— Jasmyne Johnson, Basic: The junior logged four goals and two assists in the Wolves’ 7-0 win over Spring Valley.
— Brianna Lee, Faith Lutheran: The junior finished with two goals and two assists in the Crusaders’ 8-0 victory over Cimarron-Memorial.
— Lylah Moffett, Sierra Vista: The junior had a goal and two assists to help the Mountain Lions defeat Durango 8-0.
Girls volleyball
— Sally Heagany, Foothill: The senior finished with 42 assists and 15 digs in the Falcons’ 25-21, 14-25, 25-22, 25-21 loss to Shadow Ridge.
— Abby Keyes, Faith Lutheran: The sophomore had 12 kills and three blocks to help the Crusaders defeat Sierra Vista 25-17, 21-25, 29-27, 25-16.
— Elaina Smith, Shadow Ridge: The senior racked up 16 digs, 12 kills and an ace to lead the Mustangs past Foothill 25-21, 14-25, 25-22, 25-21.
Girls golf
— Raegan Williams, Rancho: At Genoa, the senior was the Southern Region’s top finisher at the Class 4A state championship, taking 10th at 42-over 186 in the two-day event at Genoa Lakes Golf Club. Bishop Manogue won the team title at 56-over 632, placing five golfers in the top eight, including champion Ella Rawson (1-over 145). Desert Oasis finished fourth as the top team from the South.
Scores
Girls soccer
Arbor View 1, Palo Verde 1
Basic 7, Spring Valley 0
Canyon Springs 3, Silverado 1
Centennial 6, Tech 0
Doral Academy 3, Clark 0
Eldorado 8, Rancho 0
Equipo 8, Del Sol 0
Faith Lutheran 8, Cimarron-Memorial 0
Green Valley 4, Desert Pines 0
Liberty 3, Shadow Ridge 1
Moapa Valley 8, Cheyenne 0
Sierra Vista 8, Durango 0
SLAM Academy 7, Mojave 1
Boys soccer
Desert Pines 3, Chaparral 2
Girls volleyball
Faith Lutheran 3, Sierra Vista 1
Shadow Ridge 3, Foothill 1
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal