Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

High school scores, top performances:

Boys basketball

— Roderick Johnson, Losee: The senior scored 12 points to lead the Lions past Cadence 62-24.

— Jakoi Lide, Rancho: The senior scored 37 points to help the Rams roll to a 75-48 win over Las Vegas.

— Dejon Townsend, Foothill: The senior scored 17 points as the Falcons rallied in the fourth quarter for a 65-57 victory over Basic.

Girls basketball

— Samantha Chesnut, Liberty: The junior had 12 points and five assists as the Patriots used a balanced attack to edge Palo Verde 51-47.

— Jac’Amore Fahie, Mojave: The senior logged 16 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks as the Rattlers survived a last-second miss by Sunrise Mountain to hold on for a 41-39 victory.

— Serenity Fox, SLAM Academy: The freshman logged 20 points and 10 rebounds in the Bulls’ 49-44 loss to Spring Valley.

— Amija Macon, Mater East: The freshman finished with 14 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and five steals in the Knights’ 73-9 win over Boulder City.

— Claudia Vargas-Arellano, Rancho: The senior posted 24 points in the Rams’ 60-17 win over Silverado.

Flag football

— Alexis Manzo, Palo Verde: The senior had 11 receptions for 163 yards and four touchdowns and nabbed two interceptions on defense to lead the Panthers to a 33-12 victory over Basic.

— Alana Moore, Bishop Gorman: The senior carried for 100 yards and a TD to help the Gaels cruise past Green Valley 19-0.

— Jaylani Palmer, Shadow Ridge: The junior logged seven receptions for 98 yards and three TDs to help the Mustangs defeat Desert Oasis 25-15.

— Leyla Randolph, Tech: The senior completed 11 of 19 passes for 132 yards and a TD as the Roadrunners rolled past Las Vegas 26-0.

— Tehani Shigematsu, Sloan Canyon: The sophomore passed for 184 yards and four TDs and rushed for 70 yards as the Pirates rallied from an 11-point deficit to beat SLAM Academy 26-24.

Scores

Boys basketball

Awaken Christian 52, Adelson School 30

Centennial 77, Cimarron-Memorial 57

Foothill 65, Basic 57

Losee 62, Cadence 24

Rancho 75, Las Vegas 48

Spring Mountain 32, Beaver Dam 31

Girls basketball

Awaken Christian 39, Adelson School 21

Desert Oasis 56, Canyon Springs 36

Liberty 51, Palo Verde 47

Losee 62, Tech 11

Mater East 73, Boulder City 9

Mojave 41, Sunrise Mountain 39

Needles 83, Founders Academy 3

Rancho 60, Silverado 17

Spring Valley 49, SLAM Academy 44

Flag football

Bishop Gorman 19, Green Valley 0

Liberty 67, Silverado 0

Palo Verde 33, Basic 12

Shadow Ridge 25, Desert Oasis 15

Sloan Canyon 26, SLAM Academy 24

Tech 26, Las Vegas 0

Virgin Valley 52, Eldorado 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal