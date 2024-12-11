Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school basketball and flag football action.
High school scores, top performances:
Boys basketball
— Julian Gibbs, Democracy Prep: The senior scored 15 points to lead a balanced scoring attack as the Blue Knights defeated Boulder City 85-69.
— Bryce Iwuoha, Centennial: The junior scored 18 points to lead the Bulldogs to a 74-56 victory over Silverado.
— Tayshaun Jackson, Las Vegas: The senior scored a game-high high 33 points in the Wildcats’ 74-56 loss to Coronado.
— CJ Shaw, Mojave: The senior racked up 18 points, seven assists, five rebounds and three steals as the Rattlers defeated Durango 78-69.
— Jalen St. Clair, Coronado: The senior finished with 18 points in the Cougars’ 74-56 win over Las Vegas.
Girls basketball
— Olivia Aznarez, Palo Verde: The senior logged 18 points to lead the Panthers past Farrington (Hawaii) 49-34.
— Jayliana Glothon, Coronado: The junior scored 13 points in the Cougars’ 70-44 win over Canyon Springs.
— Crystal Moscosa, Rancho: The senior scored 13 points and banked a 3-pointer off the glass with 4.9 seconds remaining in overtime to lift the Rams over Cimarron-Memorial 42-40.
— London Scott, Mater East: The sophomore collected 24 points to help the Knights roll to an 84-16 win over Green Valley.
— Hannah Waite, Virgin Valley: The freshman led all scorers with 28 points as the Bulldogs cruised to a 48-21 victory over Legacy.
Flag football
— Kaaliyah Robinson, Desert Oasis: The senior recorded 11 tackles and two sacks as the Aggies rolled to a 47-0 victory over Sunrise Mountain.
— Tehani Shigematsu, Sloan Canyon: The sophomore passed for 296 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 84 yards and two scores to lead the Pirates to a 40-0 victory over Doral Academy
— MaryLou Tsunis, Coronado: The senior racked up 216 receiving yards for four TDs in the Cougars’ 46-0 win over Rancho.
Scores
Boys basketball
Arbor View 64, Foothill 60 (OT)
Awaken Christian 58, Laughlin 42
Beaver Dam 44, Indian Springs 42 (OT)
Bishop Gorman 69, Spring Valley 47
Centennial 74, Silverado 56
Coronado 74, Las Vegas 56
Democracy Prep 85, Boulder City 69
Doral Academy 70, Innovations 36
Mojave 78, Durango 69
Needles 95, Adelson 25
Snow Canyon (Utah) 49, Virgin Valley 43
Girls basketball
Awaken Christian 40, Laughlin 35
Coronado 70, Canyon Springs 44
Del Sol 70, Silverado 25
Dixie (Utah) 54, Moapa Valley 15
Mater East 84, Green Valley 16
Palo Verde 49, Farrington (Hawaii) 34
Rancho 42, Cimarron-Memorial 40 (OT)
Sunrise Mountain 59, Eldorado 32
Virgin Valley 48, Legacy 21
Flag football
Boulder City 28, SLAM Academy 14
Coronado 46, Rancho 0
Desert Oasis 47, Sunrise Mountain 0
Mojave 46, Spring Valley 0
Sloan Canyon 40, Doral Academy 0
Virgin Valley 46, Mater East 0
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal