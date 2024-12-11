Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

Las Vegas senior Tayshaun Jackson (3) controls the ball during the high school basketball game against Coronado at Coronado High School, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado senior Jalen St. Clair (3) dribbles the ball past Las Vegas junior Jakhai Jones (5) during the high school basketball game at Coronado High School, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado senior Mason Abittan (10) dunks the ball past Las Vegas sophomore Amari Hinds, right, during the high school basketball game at Coronado High School, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

High school scores, top performances:

Boys basketball

— Julian Gibbs, Democracy Prep: The senior scored 15 points to lead a balanced scoring attack as the Blue Knights defeated Boulder City 85-69.

— Bryce Iwuoha, Centennial: The junior scored 18 points to lead the Bulldogs to a 74-56 victory over Silverado.

— Tayshaun Jackson, Las Vegas: The senior scored a game-high high 33 points in the Wildcats’ 74-56 loss to Coronado.

— CJ Shaw, Mojave: The senior racked up 18 points, seven assists, five rebounds and three steals as the Rattlers defeated Durango 78-69.

— Jalen St. Clair, Coronado: The senior finished with 18 points in the Cougars’ 74-56 win over Las Vegas.

Girls basketball

— Olivia Aznarez, Palo Verde: The senior logged 18 points to lead the Panthers past Farrington (Hawaii) 49-34.

— Jayliana Glothon, Coronado: The junior scored 13 points in the Cougars’ 70-44 win over Canyon Springs.

— Crystal Moscosa, Rancho: The senior scored 13 points and banked a 3-pointer off the glass with 4.9 seconds remaining in overtime to lift the Rams over Cimarron-Memorial 42-40.

— London Scott, Mater East: The sophomore collected 24 points to help the Knights roll to an 84-16 win over Green Valley.

— Hannah Waite, Virgin Valley: The freshman led all scorers with 28 points as the Bulldogs cruised to a 48-21 victory over Legacy.

Flag football

— Kaaliyah Robinson, Desert Oasis: The senior recorded 11 tackles and two sacks as the Aggies rolled to a 47-0 victory over Sunrise Mountain.

— Tehani Shigematsu, Sloan Canyon: The sophomore passed for 296 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 84 yards and two scores to lead the Pirates to a 40-0 victory over Doral Academy

— MaryLou Tsunis, Coronado: The senior racked up 216 receiving yards for four TDs in the Cougars’ 46-0 win over Rancho.

Scores

Boys basketball

Arbor View 64, Foothill 60 (OT)

Awaken Christian 58, Laughlin 42

Beaver Dam 44, Indian Springs 42 (OT)

Bishop Gorman 69, Spring Valley 47

Centennial 74, Silverado 56

Coronado 74, Las Vegas 56

Democracy Prep 85, Boulder City 69

Doral Academy 70, Innovations 36

Mojave 78, Durango 69

Needles 95, Adelson 25

Snow Canyon (Utah) 49, Virgin Valley 43

Girls basketball

Awaken Christian 40, Laughlin 35

Coronado 70, Canyon Springs 44

Del Sol 70, Silverado 25

Dixie (Utah) 54, Moapa Valley 15

Mater East 84, Green Valley 16

Palo Verde 49, Farrington (Hawaii) 34

Rancho 42, Cimarron-Memorial 40 (OT)

Sunrise Mountain 59, Eldorado 32

Virgin Valley 48, Legacy 21

Flag football

Boulder City 28, SLAM Academy 14

Coronado 46, Rancho 0

Desert Oasis 47, Sunrise Mountain 0

Mojave 46, Spring Valley 0

Sloan Canyon 40, Doral Academy 0

Virgin Valley 46, Mater East 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal