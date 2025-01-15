Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

Legacy's Shalena Mesiona (2) battles to get up the court with tough defense by Valley's Jennifer Hughes (20), Quinn Steidler (10) and Laneice Rodgers (15) during the second half of their high school girls basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Legacy's Ajalee Williams (32) looks to grab a rebound against Valley's Laneice Rodgers (15) during the first half of their high school girls basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

High school scores, top performances:

Boys basketball

— Da’Quan Brown, Green Valley: The senior scored 20 points in the Gators’ 54-53 win over Faith Lutheran.

— Zayden Jeffries, Legacy: The junior had 16 points and eight rebounds to help the Longhorns hold on for a 61-57 victory over Chaparral.

— Jakoi Lide, Rancho: The senior logged 41 points as the Rams defeated Palo Verde 88-54.

— Jaden Williams, Shadow Ridge: The sophomore recorded 17 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals to help the Mustangs beat Western 73-64.

— Kenny Williams, Basic: The sophomore had a game-high 26 points to lead the Wolves to a 75-65 win over Valley.

Girls basketball

— Taylor Dagons, Rancho: The senior scored 20 points as the Rams took control in the second half to beat Green Valley 48-32.

— Liyah Elfberg, Tech: The junior had eight points and seven rebounds in the Roadrunners’ 28-24 victory over Cheyenne.

— Donnayja Gibson, Sierra Vista: The junior scored 19 points as the Mountain Lions defeated Cimarron-Memorial 54-48.

— Alabama Nieves, Legacy: The senior had 21 points and five steals in the Longhorns’ 58-35 win over Valley.

— Ricana Taylor, Del Sol: The junior collected 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists as the Dragons defeated Durango 59-49.

Flag football

— Priscilla Garcia, Arbor View: The freshman quarterback completed 23 of 27 passes for 214 yards and five TDs and also had a rushing score as the Aggies cruised to a 40-12 victory over Mojave.

— Annika Griffith, Clark: The senior had six receptions for 78 yards and two TDs and added an interception on defense to help the Chargers defeat Desert Pines 30-6.

— Asia Johnson, Sunrise Mountain: The senior had a TD reception and a TD run and nabbed an interception to help the Miners beat Spring Valley 19-0.

— Danielle Maurer, Cadence: The sophomore rushed five times for 171 yards and two TD to lead the Cougars to a 47-0 win over Sky Pointe.

— MaryLou Tsunis, Coronado: The senior had 105 reception yards for three TDs to help the Cougars roll past Amplus Academy 47-6.

Scores

Boys basketball

Basic 75, Valley 65

Green Valley 54, Faith Lutheran 53

Legacy 61, Chaparral 57

Pahranagat Valley 68, Spring Valley 41

Rancho 88, Palo Verde 54

Shadow Ridge 73, Western 64

Sloan Canyon 90, Del Sol 61

Word of Life 84, Sky Pointe 65

Girls basketball

Coral Academy 56, American Heritage 14

Del Sol 59, Durango 49

Legacy 58, Valley 35

Needles 78, Awaken Christian 9

Palo Verde 37, Mojave 30

Rancho 48, Green Valley 32

Sierra Vista 54, Cimarron-Memorial 48

Silverado 38, Doral Academy 30

Tech 28, Cheyenne 24

Flag football

Arbor View 40, Mojave 12

Bonanza 18, Faith Lutheran 6

Cadence 47, Sky Pointe 0

Chaparral 7, Canyon Springs 0

Cimarron-Memorial 46, Cheyenne 0

Clark 30, Desert Pines 6

Coronado 47, Amplus Academy 6

Durango 12, Rancho 6

Liberty 51, Foothill 0

Sierra Vista 32, Legacy 12

Sunrise Mountain 19, Spring Valley 0

