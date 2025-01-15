Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school basketball and flag football action.
High school scores, top performances:
Boys basketball
— Da’Quan Brown, Green Valley: The senior scored 20 points in the Gators’ 54-53 win over Faith Lutheran.
— Zayden Jeffries, Legacy: The junior had 16 points and eight rebounds to help the Longhorns hold on for a 61-57 victory over Chaparral.
— Jakoi Lide, Rancho: The senior logged 41 points as the Rams defeated Palo Verde 88-54.
— Jaden Williams, Shadow Ridge: The sophomore recorded 17 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals to help the Mustangs beat Western 73-64.
— Kenny Williams, Basic: The sophomore had a game-high 26 points to lead the Wolves to a 75-65 win over Valley.
Girls basketball
— Taylor Dagons, Rancho: The senior scored 20 points as the Rams took control in the second half to beat Green Valley 48-32.
— Liyah Elfberg, Tech: The junior had eight points and seven rebounds in the Roadrunners’ 28-24 victory over Cheyenne.
— Donnayja Gibson, Sierra Vista: The junior scored 19 points as the Mountain Lions defeated Cimarron-Memorial 54-48.
— Alabama Nieves, Legacy: The senior had 21 points and five steals in the Longhorns’ 58-35 win over Valley.
— Ricana Taylor, Del Sol: The junior collected 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists as the Dragons defeated Durango 59-49.
Flag football
— Priscilla Garcia, Arbor View: The freshman quarterback completed 23 of 27 passes for 214 yards and five TDs and also had a rushing score as the Aggies cruised to a 40-12 victory over Mojave.
— Annika Griffith, Clark: The senior had six receptions for 78 yards and two TDs and added an interception on defense to help the Chargers defeat Desert Pines 30-6.
— Asia Johnson, Sunrise Mountain: The senior had a TD reception and a TD run and nabbed an interception to help the Miners beat Spring Valley 19-0.
— Danielle Maurer, Cadence: The sophomore rushed five times for 171 yards and two TD to lead the Cougars to a 47-0 win over Sky Pointe.
— MaryLou Tsunis, Coronado: The senior had 105 reception yards for three TDs to help the Cougars roll past Amplus Academy 47-6.
Scores
Boys basketball
Basic 75, Valley 65
Green Valley 54, Faith Lutheran 53
Legacy 61, Chaparral 57
Pahranagat Valley 68, Spring Valley 41
Rancho 88, Palo Verde 54
Shadow Ridge 73, Western 64
Sloan Canyon 90, Del Sol 61
Word of Life 84, Sky Pointe 65
Girls basketball
Coral Academy 56, American Heritage 14
Del Sol 59, Durango 49
Legacy 58, Valley 35
Needles 78, Awaken Christian 9
Palo Verde 37, Mojave 30
Rancho 48, Green Valley 32
Sierra Vista 54, Cimarron-Memorial 48
Silverado 38, Doral Academy 30
Tech 28, Cheyenne 24
Flag football
Arbor View 40, Mojave 12
Bonanza 18, Faith Lutheran 6
Cadence 47, Sky Pointe 0
Chaparral 7, Canyon Springs 0
Cimarron-Memorial 46, Cheyenne 0
Clark 30, Desert Pines 6
Coronado 47, Amplus Academy 6
Durango 12, Rancho 6
Liberty 51, Foothill 0
Sierra Vista 32, Legacy 12
Sunrise Mountain 19, Spring Valley 0
