Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school basketball and flag football action.
Boys basketball
— Qualib Ghallab, Chaparral: The senior racked up 13 points, 12 rebounds and 11 blocks to help the Cowboys beat Western 66-37.
— Nick Jefferson, Bishop Gorman: The senior logged 15 points, seven assists, five rebounds and three steals as the Gaels edged Mojave 70-67.
— CJ Shaw, Mojave: The senior finished with 32 points, eight rebounds, four steals and two assists in the Rattlers’ 70-67 loss to Bishop Gorman.
— Amir Wright, Clark: The junior nailed three consecutive 3-pointers to start the second half, and the Chargers used the momentum to pull away in the third quarter for a 66-48 win over Sky Pointe.
— Luke Wright, Boulder City: The senior hit seven 3-pointers while posting 30 points, six rebounds, six steals and four assists to lead the Eagles past SLAM Academy 87-54.
Girls basketball
— Kyrra Atkinson-Gray, Cimarron-Memorial: The sophomore logged nine points, 10 rebounds and four steals as the Spartans held off a late rally to defeat Rancho 40-39.
— Satsuki Bradley, Liberty: The senior scored 16 points as the Patriots pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 53-31 victory over Las Vegas.
— Bella Robinson, Coral Academy: The junior finished with 36 points, 11 steals and 10 rebounds in the Falcons’ 49-40 loss to Pahrump Valley.
— Aaliyah Spaight, Bishop Gorman: The junior led all scorers with 18 points as the Gaels rolled to a 71-21 victory over Palo Verde.
— Nation Williams, Centennial: The sophomore recorded 19 points in the Bulldogs’ 80-16 win over Desert Pines.
Flag football
— Asia Johnson, Sunrise Mountain: The senior passed for three touchdowns and rushed for another in the Miners’ 27-6 win over Canyon Springs.
— Madison Mulhall, Clark: The senior recorded 14 tackles and a sack in the Chargers’ 24-0 loss to Bonanza.
— Makayla Nelson, Boulder City: The senior passed for two TDs and rushed for two more to lead the Eagles past Doral Academy 53-0.
— Janae Peebles, Green Valley: The sophomore completed 21 of 33 passes for 223 yards and four TDs as the Gators rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Legacy 24-21.
— Manahere Peters, Sloan Canyon: The sophomore carried seven times for 140 yards and a TD and also had seven tackles on defense to help the Pirates beat Valley 45-18.
Scores
Boys basketball
Bishop Gorman 70, Mojave 67
Boulder City 87, SLAM Academy 54
Chaparral 66, Western 37
Clark 66, Sky Pointe 48
Coral Academy 56, Pahrump Valley 55
GV Christian 63, Lake Mead 35
Liberty Baptist 59, Word of Life 33
Needles 90, Adelson School 25
Sloan Canyon 65, Doral Academy 44
The Meadows 58, Green Valley 55
Girls basketball
Awaken Christian 48, Liberty Baptist 21
Bishop Gorman 71, Palo Verde 21
Cadence 46, American Heritage 11
Canyon Springs 49, Tech 27
Centennial 80, Desert Pines 16
Cimarron-Memorial 40, Rancho 39
Indian Springs 75, Mountain View 12
Lake Mead 38, GV Christian 26
Liberty 53, Las Vegas 31
Needles 73, Adelson School 27
Pahrump Valley 49, Coral Academy 40
Flag football
Bonanza 24, Clark 0
Boulder City 53, Doral Academy 0
Chaparral 28, Cimarron-Memorial 0
Green Valley 24, Legacy 21
Sloan Canyon 45, Valley 18
Sunrise Mountain 27, Canyon Springs 6
Virgin Valley 39, Coronado 12
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal