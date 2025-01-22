Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

No. 2 Mater East fends off No. 1 Democracy Prep in 3A boys battle

High school scores, top performances:

Boys basketball

— Qualib Ghallab, Chaparral: The senior racked up 13 points, 12 rebounds and 11 blocks to help the Cowboys beat Western 66-37.

— Nick Jefferson, Bishop Gorman: The senior logged 15 points, seven assists, five rebounds and three steals as the Gaels edged Mojave 70-67.

— CJ Shaw, Mojave: The senior finished with 32 points, eight rebounds, four steals and two assists in the Rattlers’ 70-67 loss to Bishop Gorman.

— Amir Wright, Clark: The junior nailed three consecutive 3-pointers to start the second half, and the Chargers used the momentum to pull away in the third quarter for a 66-48 win over Sky Pointe.

— Luke Wright, Boulder City: The senior hit seven 3-pointers while posting 30 points, six rebounds, six steals and four assists to lead the Eagles past SLAM Academy 87-54.

Girls basketball

— Kyrra Atkinson-Gray, Cimarron-Memorial: The sophomore logged nine points, 10 rebounds and four steals as the Spartans held off a late rally to defeat Rancho 40-39.

— Satsuki Bradley, Liberty: The senior scored 16 points as the Patriots pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 53-31 victory over Las Vegas.

— Bella Robinson, Coral Academy: The junior finished with 36 points, 11 steals and 10 rebounds in the Falcons’ 49-40 loss to Pahrump Valley.

— Aaliyah Spaight, Bishop Gorman: The junior led all scorers with 18 points as the Gaels rolled to a 71-21 victory over Palo Verde.

— Nation Williams, Centennial: The sophomore recorded 19 points in the Bulldogs’ 80-16 win over Desert Pines.

Flag football

— Asia Johnson, Sunrise Mountain: The senior passed for three touchdowns and rushed for another in the Miners’ 27-6 win over Canyon Springs.

— Madison Mulhall, Clark: The senior recorded 14 tackles and a sack in the Chargers’ 24-0 loss to Bonanza.

— Makayla Nelson, Boulder City: The senior passed for two TDs and rushed for two more to lead the Eagles past Doral Academy 53-0.

— Janae Peebles, Green Valley: The sophomore completed 21 of 33 passes for 223 yards and four TDs as the Gators rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Legacy 24-21.

— Manahere Peters, Sloan Canyon: The sophomore carried seven times for 140 yards and a TD and also had seven tackles on defense to help the Pirates beat Valley 45-18.

Scores

Boys basketball

Bishop Gorman 70, Mojave 67

Boulder City 87, SLAM Academy 54

Chaparral 66, Western 37

Clark 66, Sky Pointe 48

Coral Academy 56, Pahrump Valley 55

GV Christian 63, Lake Mead 35

Liberty Baptist 59, Word of Life 33

Needles 90, Adelson School 25

Sloan Canyon 65, Doral Academy 44

The Meadows 58, Green Valley 55

Girls basketball

Awaken Christian 48, Liberty Baptist 21

Bishop Gorman 71, Palo Verde 21

Cadence 46, American Heritage 11

Canyon Springs 49, Tech 27

Centennial 80, Desert Pines 16

Cimarron-Memorial 40, Rancho 39

Indian Springs 75, Mountain View 12

Lake Mead 38, GV Christian 26

Liberty 53, Las Vegas 31

Needles 73, Adelson School 27

Pahrump Valley 49, Coral Academy 40

Flag football

Bonanza 24, Clark 0

Boulder City 53, Doral Academy 0

Chaparral 28, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Green Valley 24, Legacy 21

Sloan Canyon 45, Valley 18

Sunrise Mountain 27, Canyon Springs 6

Virgin Valley 39, Coronado 12

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal