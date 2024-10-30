Tuesday’s playoff roundup: Centennial volleyball moves on — PHOTOS

Check out the results from Tuesday’s high school girls volleyball and boys soccer playoff action, as well as photos from Centennial’s victory over Shadow Ridge.

Abby Vlaming racked up 16 kills, seven digs and three aces to help the Centennial girls volleyball team advance with a 25-21, 25-18, 18-25, 25-16 road win over Shadow Ridge on Tuesday in the Class 5A Southern Region quarterfinals.

Mae Stoddard added 26 assists, 13 digs and an ace for Centennial (25-13), the No. 3 seed from the Mountain League, and teammate Audrianne Bernard had seven kills and two aces.

Shadow Ridge, the No. 2 seed from the Desert League, finished 17-13.

Centennial plays at Coronado in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Thursday.

— No. 1M Coronado 3, No. 4D Faith Lutheran 0: At Coronado, Rachel Purser logged 14 kills, four blocks and an ace to lead the Cougars (28-4) to a 25-16, 25-23, 25-19 win over the Crusaders (18-18).

— No. 1D Bishop Gorman 3, No. 4M Palo Verde 0: At Bishop Gorman, Ayanna Watson had 17 kills and a .761 hitting percentage to help the Gaels (25-8) roll to a 25-7, 25-4, 25-5 win over the Panthers (12-14).

Carsyn Stansberry had eight kills to help Gorman, and Ellie Prindl added seven aces.

Gorman hosts Arbor View in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Thursday.

— No. 2M Arbor View 3, No. 3D Foothill 2: At Arbor View, Tamara Unga had 15 kills and seven aces to help the Aggies (28-10) rally for an 18-25, 25-19, 26-28, 25-17, 15-5 win over the Falcons (27-10).

Willow Watson added 10 kills, seven blocks and five aces for Arbor View.

3A Southern Region

— No. 1M The Meadows 3, No. 4D Mater East 0: At The Meadows, the Mustangs (17-5) rolled to a 25-11, 25-16, 25-7 win over the Knights (5-16) in a region quarterfinal.

The Meadows hosts Virgin Valley in a semifinal at 6 p.m. Thursday.

— No. 2D Virgin Valley 3, No. 3M SLAM Academy 1: At Virgin Valley, the Bulldogs rallied from a first-set loss for a 15-25, 25-10, 25-13, 25-11 victory over SLAM Academy.

— No. 1D Moapa Valley 3, No. 4M Sloan Canyon 0: At Overton, the Pirates (23-10) cruised to a 25-12, 25-14, 25-14 win over Sloan Canyon (11-17).

Moapa hosts Boulder City in a semifinal at 6 p.m. Thursday.

— No. 2M Boulder City 3, No. 3D Cheyenne 0: At Boulder City, outside hitters Sophia Kelso and Lily Mackey led the Eagles’ offensive attack as they rolled to a 25-15, 25-22, 25-19 victory over the Desert Shields.

Boys soccer

5A Southern League

— No. 1 Coronado 14, No. 8 Cimarron-Memorial 0: At Coronado, junior Gavin Flickinger logged four goals and an assist to help the Cougars (24-0) cruise past the Spartans (3-16) in a league quarterfinal.

Flickinger’s last score was his school-record 54th career goal.

Dylan Flores added three goals and three assists for Coronado, which hosts Western in a semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

— No. 5 Western 3, No. 4 Las Vegas 2 (SO): At Las Vegas, Jose Luna and Sergio Martin each scored in regulation, and the Warriors (10-8-1) went on to defeat the Wildcats (14-5-4) in a 4-3 penalty shootout.

— No. 2 Palo Verde 3, No. 7 Arbor View 1: At Palo Verde, Trevon Aytch scored two goals as the Panthers (13-5-3) defeated the Aggies (7-10-2). Ben Legrand also scored for Palo Verde, which hosts Eldorado in a semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

3A Southern Region

— No. 1M SLAM Academy 5, No. 4D Cristo Rey 3: At Cristo Rey, the Bulls (17-2) outlasted the Royals (8-8-1) in a region quarterfinal.

SLAM plays Doral Academy at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in a semifinal at Cristo Rey.

— No. 3M Doral Academy 3, No. 2D Virgin Valley 2: At Virgin Valley, the Dragons (8-11-1) edged the Bulldogs (8-10-2).

— No. 1D Del Sol 3, No. 4M Boulder City 1: At Del Sol, Jafried Cornejo scored two goals as the Dragons (11-4) took control in the second half on the way to a victory over the Eagles (8-9-2).

Nicholas Quevedo also scored for Del Sol, which hosts Mater East in a semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

— No. 2M Mater East 1, No. 3D Equipo 0: At Equipo, one goal was all the Knights (10-5-2) needed to beat the Yeti (8-12-3).

