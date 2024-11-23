Turnovers sink Faith Lutheran in 5A Division II state title game

Faith Lutheran gave up 21 points in 21 seconds in the fourth quarter and lost to Bishop Manogue for the second straight year in the Class 5A Division II state title game.

Mojave will lean on ‘high-motor’ defense in 4A football state final

Centennial relishes turnaround from 0-4 to back in state title game

‘Nothing else matters’: Faith Lutheran looks to avenge title game loss

Bishop Manogue celebrates their win over Faith Lutheran during a class 5A Division II state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

RENO — Bishop Manogue pulled away in the fourth quarter to defeat Faith Lutheran 35-14 in a Class 5A Division II state title rematch Saturday at McQueen High School.

The game was tied at 14 entering the fourth quarter, but the Miners (10-3) scored 21 points in 21 seconds to blow the game open.

Manogue took a 21-14 lead on a 7-yard touchdown run from Brandon Mann with 5:50 to play. The Miners then returned a fumble for a touchdown 10 seconds later, then an interception for another score 11 seconds after that to go up 35-14 on the Crusaders (11-1).

Manogue, the Northern champion, also defeated Southern champ Faith Lutheran 40-21 in last year’s title game at Allegiant Stadium.

The Crusaders tied Saturday’s game at 7 on a 24-yard touchdown pass from Alex Rogers to Aipa Kuloloia with one minute left in the first half.

Trailing 14-7 in the third quarter, Faith Lutheran tied the game again when Gavin Day returned a blocked punt for a touchdown.

In the 2A title game earlier Saturday at McQueen, Pershing County defeated Incline 26-6 in an all-Northern final.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.