Two-way standout fueling Legacy’s hopes entering league play

Behind receiver/defensive back Dominic Oliver, Legacy is looking to contend in Class 5A Division II after winning the 5A Division III state title last season.

Legacy senior Dominic Oliver (1) steps in front of Arbor View wide receiver Damani Warren (3) for an interception during the Class 5A high school "Battle of the Bulls" football game at Arbor View High School, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dominic Oliver didn’t have a catch on offense for the Legacy football team Friday at Desert Pines.

He didn’t need to with the impact he had on defense.

The two-way standout had two interceptions and returned both for touchdowns to help Legacy, No. 7 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, pull away for a 28-13 win at No. 6 Desert Pines.

The win snapped a two-game losing skid for Legacy (2-2), which fell to Highland (Utah) and Arbor View. The Longhorns moved up to 5A Division II after winning the 5A Division III state title last season, and they’ll look for Oliver to help make the difference in a wide-open league.

“Dominic Oliver is the best football player that’s probably come through Legacy High School so far,” Legacy coach Zach Monticelli said. “He’s incredibly underrated. He does have a couple of Division I offers, and whoever he chooses, they’re getting one hell of a player.”

Monticelli said the Longhorns missed Oliver on some open opportunities at wide receiver but noted that his blocking was important for the rushing attack, led by 100 yards and two touchdowns from Zaione Henderson.

“He’s a great teammate,” Monticelli said of Oliver, a three-star athlete, according to 247Sports, who has notable Division I offers from UNLV, UNR and Colorado State.

“He was going to do whatever we asked of him,” Monticelli said. “He blocked his butt off and then decided he was going to score on defense. I can’t say enough good things about the kid.”

Legacy opens league play this Friday by hosting Green Valley at 6 p.m. The Gators rallied from an 18-point halftime deficit to beat rival Basic 25-24 in the “Henderson Bowl” on Friday.

Monticelli said there are as many as six teams that could make their case to win the league title. A win Friday, and stellar play from Oliver, could help the Longhorns be a contender in their new class.

“(Friday) was a big win for us,” Monticelli said. “We played a very tough schedule, so to come out (2-2) and healthy for the most part coming into conference, we think we’re prepared. We know our conference is very tough, so we better bring it next week.”

First wins

Several teams picked up their first wins of the season Friday.

SLAM Academy, last year’s 3A state runner-up, rolled past Spring Valley 49-12. The Bulls (1-3) lost to Foothill and two out-of-state teams. A Sept. 20 date looms against Moapa Valley (4-0) that will likely determine the 3A Southern League champion.

Sloan Canyon claimed its first win under new coach Nate Oishi, 20-8 against Western. Oishi led Lake Mead Academy to the 2A state title last season. Sloan Canyon (1-3) is playing an independent schedule and aiming to jump to 4A for the next realignment cycle.

Sierra Vista (1-2) held on late for a 21-15 win over Desert Oasis in the “Railroad Rivalry.” Cimarron-Memorial (1-2) handed Democracy Prep (3-1) its first loss of the season 16-12, and Chaparral (1-3) claimed an 18-12 win over Mater East (2-2) for first-year coach Tom Hess.

In other sports

Not many teams are off to a better start to the new fall sports season than Coronado’s boys and girls soccer teams. Both teams won the Class 5A state titles last season and are off to perfect starts this season by blowing past their competition.

The Coronado boys (9-0, 4-0 5A Southern League) are outscoring opponents 57-2 and have eight shutouts. The girls (8-0, 4-0 5A Southern League) have allowed four goals while scoring 29.

For the boys, Gavin Flickinger has scored 18 goals and added 13 assists, and Dylan Flores has added 12 goals and 13 assists. Logan Pierce has been solid in goal to help the Cougars shut out opponents.

Allison Kleiner has six goals and six assists to lead the girls. She’s one of 14 Cougars to register a goal.

Both teams will be tested this week. The Coronado boys play at Bishop Gorman (7-1, 3-1) at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in a rematch of a 5A Southern League semifinal from last year. The Gaels have arguably the best player in the state with Chase Stewart, who has 11 goals and seven assists.

The Coronado girls get a state title rematch at Faith Lutheran (5-2-1, 1-2-1) at 4 p.m. Wednesday. The teams have met in the last four state title matches in the top classification. The Cougars won last year’s title game 2-1 and claimed the title in 2021, and Faith Lutheran won in 2019 and 2022.

Up next

Bishop Gorman, ranked No. 2 nationally by MaxPreps and USA Today, will look to rebound after its 31-15 loss to No. 1 Mater Dei (California). In their final out-of-state game, the Gaels host Orange Lutheran (California), ranked No. 19 by MaxPreps, at 7 p.m. Friday.

Shadow Ridge hosts Faith Lutheran at 6 p.m. Friday in the teams’ 5A Division II Southern League opener.

Other league openers include Centennial playing at Durango (5A Division III Southern), Losee hosting Cimarron-Memorial (4A Desert) and Virgin Valley at Democracy Prep (3A Southern).

Week 4 scores

Mater Dei (Calif.) 31, Bishop Gorman 15

Mission Viejo (Calif.) 46, Liberty 0

Arbor View 42, Palo Verde 0

Legacy 28, Desert Pines 13

Shadow Ridge 50, Quartz Hill (Calif.) 43

Green Valley 25, Basic 24

Foothill 28, Silverado 12

Lincoln (Calif.) 52, Coronado 14

Sierra Vista 21, Desert Oasis 15

SLAM Academy 49, Spring Valley 12

Moapa Valley 24, Canyon Springs 21

Snow Canyon (Utah) 47, Centennial 10

Durango 48, Bonanza 7

Cimarron-Memorial 16, Democracy Prep 12

Clark 63, Valley 22

Chaparral 18, Mater East 12

Del Sol 34, Rancho 19

Mojave 24, Virgin Valley 23

Losee 51, Pahrump Valley 30

Boulder City 43, Sunrise Mountain 42

Coachella Valley (Calif.) 56, Eldorado 0

Sloan Canyon 20, Western 8

Tonopah 26, Virginia City 8

Indian Springs 36, Laughlin 8

Mammoth (Calif.) 42, Spring Mountain 6

Week 5 schedule

All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Faith Lutheran at Shadow Ridge

Green Valley at Legacy

Las Vegas High at Desert Pines

Basic at Palo Verde

Clark at Foothill

Sierra Vista at Silverado

Cimarron-Memorial at Losee

Centennial at Durango

Desert Oasis at Sunrise Mountain

Cadence at Canyon Springs

Bonanza at Cheyenne

Del Sol at Chaparral

Spring Valley at Valley

Western at Mojave

Lincoln County at Rancho

Beaver Dam at Beatty

Round Mountain at Sandy Valley

Trona (Calif.) at Tonopah

Orange Lutheran (Calif.) at Bishop Gorman, 7 p.m.

American Fork (Utah) at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Virgin Valley at Democracy Prep, 7 p.m.

Mater East at Boulder City, 7 p.m.

SLAM Academy at Pahrump Valley, 7 p.m.

White Pine at Sloan Canyon, 7 p.m.

The Meadows at Lake Mead Academy, 7 p.m.

Spring Mountain at Pahranagat Valley, 7 p.m.

GV Christian at Indian Springs, 7 p.m.