Roundup: Coronado tops Shadow Ridge in four sets

Jacob Ceci had 11 kills, nine digs and four blocks to help Coronado’s boys volleyball team to a 21-25, 25-14, 25-16, 25-14 win over visiting Shadow Ridge on Thursday.

(Thinkstock)

Randy Cowles had 12 kills and 14 digs, and Alex White added 46 assists and eight digs for the Cougars. Slater Fuhrman had 11 kills, and Andrew Corales had 25 digs for Coronado.

Garin MacFarlane had 16 kills and 10 digs, and teammate Justin Ahlstrom had 41 assists and 15 digs for the Mustangs.

Green Valley 3, Rancho 0 — At Green Valley, Devon Ainslie supplied seven assists, six kills, and five digs to lead the Gators to a 25-18, 25-12, 25-15 sweep of the Rams.

Erich Milana added nine kills for Green Valley.

Adlai Rodriguez had nine digs and eight kills, and Omar Abushanab had 12 digs to lead Rancho.

Silverado 3, Valley 0 — At Silverado, Michael Palacios had four kills and four aces to lead the Skyhawks to a 25-8, 25-20, 25-13 sweep of the Vikings.

Noah Sherrard had eight digs and six assists for Silverado.

Colin Lindo had four kills, and Miguel Torres-Barragan had six digs for Valley.

Palo Verde 3, Durango 0 — At Palo Verde, Scott Solan had 13 kills, six digs and two aces as the Panthers swept the Trailblazers, 25-18, 25-13, 25-13.

Evan Hartshorn had six kills and four blocks, Jared Brady had nine kills and seven digs, and Cooper Jarman added 31 assists and seven digs for Palo Verde.

Legacy 3, Sunrise Mountain 0 — At Legacy, David Yancy supplied 17 assists and eight digs to lead the Longhorns to a 25-8, 25-17, 25-15 sweep of the Miners.

Harrison Moore had 15 aces and six digs, and Nathan Johnson added 14 digs for Legacy.

Jairo Mirajillo had eight digs for Sunrise Mountain.

Cimarron-Memorial 3, Liberty 0 — At Cimarron, Kilmor Amor had four kills and 25 assists as the Spartans defeated the Patriots, 25-21, 25-15, 25-20.

Johnathan Mika had 11 kills and 11 digs for Cimarron.

Sefania Mamea had 25 assists, and Pascal Chavez had 12 kills for Liberty.

Mojave 3, Cheyenne 0 — At Cheyenne, the Rattlers defeated the Desert Shields, 25-19, 25-19, 25-19.

Denzell Brown had seven assists, Victavion Conway-Fox supplied five blocks, and Brandon Willcoxson contributed four kills to lead Cheyenne.