Roundup: T.J. Blanchard-Davis leads Mojave past Del Sol

T.J. Blanchard-Davis had 18 kills, 12 digs, two aces and two blocks to help Mojave’s volleyball team to a 26-28, 25-21, 25-15, 25-18 win over visiting Del Sol on Friday.

Juan Carbajal had 32 assists, seven digs and two aces, and Taveon Alexander added nine kills and seven digs for the Rattlers.

Alex Marin had 10 kills, and Alan Ramos-Flores dished out 36 assists for Del Sol. David Anderson added nine kills, and Tyrell Hampton had eight kills for the Dragons.

Western 3, Valley 1 — At Western, Russell Buban had 10 kills and three aces to lead the Warriors to a 13-25, 28-26, 25-22, 25-20 win over the Vikings.

Eri Calva had 37 digs, and Miguel Mata added 32 digs for Western.

Colin Lindo had 12 kills to pace Valley. Jay Fuiava added nine kills, and Efran Zepeda had six kills and 20 digs for the Vikings.

Legacy 3, Canyon Springs 1 — At Legacy, Garrett Linnell had 15 kills and 18 digs to lead the Longhorns to a 27-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-21 victory over the Pioneers.

David Yancy added 30 assists and 10 digs, and Harrison Moore and Edwin Brown each had nine kills for Legacy.

Devin Perez led Canyon Springs with seven kills, 15 assists and six digs. Malachi Su’a added eight kills, and Oscar Marquez had 15 digs for the Pioneers.

Palo Verde 3, Cimarron-Memorial 0 — At Palo Verde, Scott Solan had 18 kills and two blocks to lead the Panthers past the Spartans, 25-15, 25-22, 25-14.

Jared Brady had 10 kills and nine digs, Kade Madsen had six kills, and Cooper Jarman added 35 assists and seven digs for Palo Verde.

Kilmor Amor had four kills, eight assists, three digs and one block to lead Cimarron.

Maximo Torres added four kills for the Spartans.

Sky Pointe 3, Sunrise Mountain 0 — At Sky Pointe, Jaegen Driscoll had 13 kills and nine aces in a 25-10, 25-14, 25-21 win over the Miners.

Luke Mecham added seven kills, and Jaden MacFarlane had 23 digs for Sky Pointe.

Johnny Pedraza led Sunrise Mountain with 31 assists. Tee Williams added six kills, and Mizzani Tawatao had six digs for the Miners.

Centennial 3, Rancho 0 — At Centennial, Justin Madsen had nine kills, three aces and four digs to lead the Bulldogs in a sweep of the Rams, 25-7, 25-8, 25-9.

Cole Kahle had seven kills and five aces, Nahmani Brown had seven kills and three blocks, and Austin Anderson added three aces and eight digs.

Sergio Delgado-Cardona had six kills and five digs to lead the Rams, and teammate Adlai Rodriguez had six kills and four digs.

Boulder City 3, Chaparral 0 — At Boulder City, Boen Huxford had 20 assists and three aces as the Eagles defeated the Cowboys, 25-10, 25-10, 25-21.

Boulder City’s Preston Jorgensen had 10 kills and four aces, and Karson Bailey had seven kills and two aces for the Eagles.

Bonanza 3, Cheyenne 0 — At Cheyenne, Mark Thuet had 16 kills, seven aces, and six digs as the Bengals defeated the Desert Shields, 25-21,25-21, 25-15.

Bonanza’s Anthany Lemus had 24 assists and five digs. Mataio Valoaga had 13 digs, four aces, and three blocks, and Rayden McLaughlin had five kills and three digs for the Bengals.

Basic 3, Somerset-Losee 0 — At Basic, Oscar Gonzalez had six kills and two blocks as the Wolves swept the Lions, 25-13, 25-11, 25-8.

Shad Gettman had four kills, and Jacob Cunanan served three aces for Basic.

Christopher Dulalia had five kills and three assists, and Kyle Fuller added three assists for Losee.

Arbor View 2, Crean Lutheran (Calif.) 0 — At Yorba Linda, California, Gideon Belnap had 14 kills and four aces as the Aggies defeated the Saints, 25-14, 25-16 in the Southern California Invitational.

Max Senior also had 26 assists, and Jaylen Harris had nine kills for Arbor View.

Arbor View 2, Canyon (Calif.) 0 — At Yorba Linda, California, Senior had 22 assists as the Aggies defeated the Comanches, 25-19, 25-17 in the Southern California Invitational.

Chad Decker had eight kills and two digs, and Logan Bollinger had five blocks for Arbor View.

Arbor View 2, Damien (Calif.) 0 — At Yorba Linda, California, Harris had 13 kills as the Aggies defeated the Spartans, 27-25, 25-22 in the Southern California Invitational.

Belnap had eight kills, and Decker had six kills for Arbor View.

Arbor View 2, Vista Murrieta (Calif.) 0 — At Yorba Linda, California, Senior had 31 assists as the Aggies defeated the Broncos, 25-18, 25-18 in the Southern California Invitational.

Tyler Worthington had eight digs, and Bollinger had four kills and four blocks for Arbor View.