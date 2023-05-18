Shadow Ridge outlasts Palo Verde for volleyball title — PHOTOS

The Shadow Ridge boys defended their Class 5A state title in a five-set thriller against Palo Verde on Wednesday. The 4A and 3A champions were also crowned.

Shadow Ridge’s players celebrate their victory against Palo Verde after the Class 5A boys volleyball state title match at Shadow Ridge High School, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Shadow Ridge’s players hold up the trophy to celebrate their victory against Palo Verde after the Class 5A boys volleyball state title match at Shadow Ridge High School, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Shadow Ridge's Tyler Kirk (7) jumps with teammates before the Class 5A boys volleyball state title match against Palo Verde at Shadow Ridge High School, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Shadow Ridge's Tyler Kirk (7) is crowd-surfed during the celebration of their victory against Palo Verde after the Class 5A boys volleyball state title match at Shadow Ridge High School, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Shadow Ridge’s players and their fans celebrate their victory against Palo Verde after the Class 5A boys volleyball state title match at Shadow Ridge High School, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Shadow Ridge’s players and their fans celebrate their victory against Palo Verde after the Class 5A boys volleyball state title match at Shadow Ridge High School, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Shadow Ridge's Brady Beko (14) spikes the ball against Palo Verde's Colton Mendez (2) and Palo Verde's Gavin Nelson (9) during the third set in the Class 5A boys volleyball state title match at Shadow Ridge High School, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Shadow Ridge's Kingston Jerome (12) and Shadow Ridge's Caleb Fisher (3) try to block a spike by Palo Verde's Bridger McCoy (14) during the second set in the Class 5A boys volleyball state title match at Shadow Ridge High School, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Palo Verde High School players and fans cheer during the fifth set in the Class 5A boys volleyball state title match against Shadow Ridge at Shadow Ridge High School, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Shadow Ridge's Caleb Fisher (3) spikes the ball against Palo Verde's Carmine (Tama) Smeltzer (6) during the first set in the Class 5A boys volleyball state title match at Shadow Ridge High School, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Shadow Ridge's Brady Beko (14) digs the ball against Palo Verde during the second set in the Class 5A boys volleyball state title match at Shadow Ridge High School, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Shadow Ridge's Tyler Kirk (7), right, blocks a spike by Palo Verde's Gavin Nelson (9), left, as Palo Verde's Cole Manning (15), center, looks on during the first set in the Class 5A boys volleyball state title match at Shadow Ridge High School, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Shadow Ridge High School fans cheer during the fourth set in the Class 5A boys volleyball state title match against Palo Verde at Shadow Ridge High School, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Senior middle blocker Tyler Kirk had never crowd-surfed before.

On Wednesday, hoisted on the shoulders of his Shadow Ridge classmates after winning the Class 5A boys volleyball state championship for the second consecutive year, Kirk got the experience of a lifetime.

“It was super cool,” he said “I’ve never experienced anything like that.”

Kirk was far from the only Mustang in jubilation following the title triumph. Shadow Ridge successfully defended its state championship on its home court, beating Palo Verde in a five-set thriller 26-24, 21-25, 25-19, 23-25, 15-8.

Coach Luke Wilson and senior outside hitter Brady Beko hugged on the sideline. Sophomore Kingston Jerome, whose kill clinched the fifth set, posed with an American Samoa flag to honor his heritage. Shadow Ridge students mobbed onto the court, all while Drake’s “Back to Back” poured out of the gym’s speaker system.

For Wilson, seeing off a senior class that changed the trajectory of his program with another title was the perfect ending.

“Credit goes to these boys and all the work they put in,” he said. “They put in the work. I’m just there facilitating.”

Shadow Ridge’s second title didn’t come easy. After winning the first set, the Mustangs dropped the second after struggling to break down the Panthers’ block.

The Mustangs’ offense found some rhythm in the third set as senior setter Noah Barrus assisted on 14 kills, but Palo Verde senior Colton Mendez racked up six kills in the fourth set to keep the Panthers alive.

However, Shadow Ridge found success late with an aggressive service game.

“We served tough, put the ball in hard places,” Barrus said.

The Mustangs leaned on their experience in the fifth set. Kirk and Beko combined for six kills to pull away for the win.

“It was super electric,” Beko said.

Earlier Wednesday, Cheyenne defeated Mojave 25-15, 19-25, 25-19, 25-19 for the Class 4A title, and Boulder City swept Sunrise Mountain 25-10, 25-18, 25-21 for the 3A championship.

