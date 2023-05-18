79°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Boys Volleyball

Shadow Ridge outlasts Palo Verde for volleyball title — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 17, 2023 - 10:47 pm
 
Updated May 17, 2023 - 10:52 pm
Shadow Ridge’s players celebrate their victory against Palo Verde after the Class 5A boy ...
Shadow Ridge’s players celebrate their victory against Palo Verde after the Class 5A boys volleyball state title match at Shadow Ridge High School, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Shadow Ridge’s players hold up the trophy to celebrate their victory against Palo Verde ...
Shadow Ridge’s players hold up the trophy to celebrate their victory against Palo Verde after the Class 5A boys volleyball state title match at Shadow Ridge High School, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Shadow Ridge's Tyler Kirk (7) jumps with teammates before the Class 5A boys volleyball state ti ...
Shadow Ridge's Tyler Kirk (7) jumps with teammates before the Class 5A boys volleyball state title match against Palo Verde at Shadow Ridge High School, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Shadow Ridge's Tyler Kirk (7) is crowd-surfed during the celebration of their victory against P ...
Shadow Ridge's Tyler Kirk (7) is crowd-surfed during the celebration of their victory against Palo Verde after the Class 5A boys volleyball state title match at Shadow Ridge High School, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Shadow Ridge’s players and their fans celebrate their victory against Palo Verde after t ...
Shadow Ridge’s players and their fans celebrate their victory against Palo Verde after the Class 5A boys volleyball state title match at Shadow Ridge High School, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Shadow Ridge’s players and their fans celebrate their victory against Palo Verde after t ...
Shadow Ridge’s players and their fans celebrate their victory against Palo Verde after the Class 5A boys volleyball state title match at Shadow Ridge High School, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Shadow Ridge's Brady Beko (14) spikes the ball against Palo Verde's Colton Mendez (2) and Palo ...
Shadow Ridge's Brady Beko (14) spikes the ball against Palo Verde's Colton Mendez (2) and Palo Verde's Gavin Nelson (9) during the third set in the Class 5A boys volleyball state title match at Shadow Ridge High School, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Shadow Ridge's Kingston Jerome (12) and Shadow Ridge's Caleb Fisher (3) try to block a spike by ...
Shadow Ridge's Kingston Jerome (12) and Shadow Ridge's Caleb Fisher (3) try to block a spike by Palo Verde's Bridger McCoy (14) during the second set in the Class 5A boys volleyball state title match at Shadow Ridge High School, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Palo Verde High School players and fans cheer during the fifth set in the Class 5A boys volleyb ...
Palo Verde High School players and fans cheer during the fifth set in the Class 5A boys volleyball state title match against Shadow Ridge at Shadow Ridge High School, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Shadow Ridge's Caleb Fisher (3) spikes the ball against Palo Verde's Carmine (Tama) Smeltzer (6 ...
Shadow Ridge's Caleb Fisher (3) spikes the ball against Palo Verde's Carmine (Tama) Smeltzer (6) during the first set in the Class 5A boys volleyball state title match at Shadow Ridge High School, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Shadow Ridge's Brady Beko (14) digs the ball against Palo Verde during the second set in the Cl ...
Shadow Ridge's Brady Beko (14) digs the ball against Palo Verde during the second set in the Class 5A boys volleyball state title match at Shadow Ridge High School, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Shadow Ridge's Tyler Kirk (7), right, blocks a spike by Palo Verde's Gavin Nelson (9), left, as ...
Shadow Ridge's Tyler Kirk (7), right, blocks a spike by Palo Verde's Gavin Nelson (9), left, as Palo Verde's Cole Manning (15), center, looks on during the first set in the Class 5A boys volleyball state title match at Shadow Ridge High School, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Shadow Ridge High School fans cheer during the fourth set in the Class 5A boys volleyball state ...
Shadow Ridge High School fans cheer during the fourth set in the Class 5A boys volleyball state title match against Palo Verde at Shadow Ridge High School, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Senior middle blocker Tyler Kirk had never crowd-surfed before.

On Wednesday, hoisted on the shoulders of his Shadow Ridge classmates after winning the Class 5A boys volleyball state championship for the second consecutive year, Kirk got the experience of a lifetime.

“It was super cool,” he said “I’ve never experienced anything like that.”

Kirk was far from the only Mustang in jubilation following the title triumph. Shadow Ridge successfully defended its state championship on its home court, beating Palo Verde in a five-set thriller 26-24, 21-25, 25-19, 23-25, 15-8.

Coach Luke Wilson and senior outside hitter Brady Beko hugged on the sideline. Sophomore Kingston Jerome, whose kill clinched the fifth set, posed with an American Samoa flag to honor his heritage. Shadow Ridge students mobbed onto the court, all while Drake’s “Back to Back” poured out of the gym’s speaker system.

For Wilson, seeing off a senior class that changed the trajectory of his program with another title was the perfect ending.

“Credit goes to these boys and all the work they put in,” he said. “They put in the work. I’m just there facilitating.”

Shadow Ridge’s second title didn’t come easy. After winning the first set, the Mustangs dropped the second after struggling to break down the Panthers’ block.

The Mustangs’ offense found some rhythm in the third set as senior setter Noah Barrus assisted on 14 kills, but Palo Verde senior Colton Mendez racked up six kills in the fourth set to keep the Panthers alive.

However, Shadow Ridge found success late with an aggressive service game.

“We served tough, put the ball in hard places,” Barrus said.

The Mustangs leaned on their experience in the fifth set. Kirk and Beko combined for six kills to pull away for the win.

“It was super electric,” Beko said.

Earlier Wednesday, Cheyenne defeated Mojave 25-15, 19-25, 25-19, 25-19 for the Class 4A title, and Boulder City swept Sunrise Mountain 25-10, 25-18, 25-21 for the 3A championship.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
Gorman looks to cap dominant baseball season with state title
Gorman looks to cap dominant baseball season with state title
2
UNLV wins national recruiting battle for Las Vegas point guard
UNLV wins national recruiting battle for Las Vegas point guard
3
High school spring sports state title events begin this week
High school spring sports state title events begin this week
4
High school baseball, softball state tournament schedule
High school baseball, softball state tournament schedule
5
Nevada Preps Girls Player of the Week: Silverado’s Macy Magdaleno
Nevada Preps Girls Player of the Week: Silverado’s Macy Magdaleno
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
All-state teams to be announced in June
By Bartt Davis / RJ

All-state teams in all eight spring sports will be released one per day, beginning on June 6 with boys golf.

Palo Verde players celebrate their victory over Coronado in the Class 4A state volleyball ch ...
Class 4A: Palo Verde rolls to state title
By Robert Horne and Doug Drowley / RJ

Senior Scott Solan had 13 kills, six digs and three aces as the Panthers defeated Coronado 25-15, 25-19, 25-16 on Thursday to win their fifth state championship.

More stories for you
High school spring sports state title events begin this week
High school spring sports state title events begin this week
Shadow Ridge, Palo Verde to play for 5A boys volleyball title
Shadow Ridge, Palo Verde to play for 5A boys volleyball title
Centennial, Palo Verde seeking to add to softball legacies
Centennial, Palo Verde seeking to add to softball legacies
No. 1 Shadow Ridge routs No. 4 Sierra Vista — PHOTOS
No. 1 Shadow Ridge routs No. 4 Sierra Vista — PHOTOS
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Shadow Ridge’s Grayson Tressler
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Shadow Ridge’s Grayson Tressler
No. 2 Shadow Ridge softball outlasts No. 4 Palo Verde
No. 2 Shadow Ridge softball outlasts No. 4 Palo Verde