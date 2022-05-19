86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Boys Volleyball

Shadow Ridge wins Class 5A boys state volleyball title

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 18, 2022 - 9:46 pm
 
Shadow Ridge outside hitter Trevor Prince (10) cheers after making a kill against Green Valley ...
Shadow Ridge outside hitter Trevor Prince (10) cheers after making a kill against Green Valley during the Class 5A boys volleyball state championship match at Shadow Ridge High School on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Green Valley’s Noah Earl (8) spikes against Shadow Ridge during the Class 5A boys volley ...
Green Valley’s Noah Earl (8) spikes against Shadow Ridge during the Class 5A boys volleyball state championship match at Shadow Ridge High School on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Shadow Ridge middle blocker Tyler Kirk spikes the winning point against Green Valley during the ...
Shadow Ridge middle blocker Tyler Kirk spikes the winning point against Green Valley during the Class 5A boys volleyball state championship match at Shadow Ridge High School on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Shadow Ridge fans cheer after their team won the Class 5A boys volleyball state championship ma ...
Shadow Ridge fans cheer after their team won the Class 5A boys volleyball state championship match against Green Valley at Shadow Ridge High School on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Green Valley’s Noah Earl (8) bumps during the Class 5A boys volleyball state championshi ...
Green Valley’s Noah Earl (8) bumps during the Class 5A boys volleyball state championship match against Shadow Ridge at Shadow Ridge High School on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Shadow Ridge led by a set before Green Valley built a big lead in the second set of Wednesday’s Class 5A boys state volleyball championship match.

Shadow Ridge rallied to tie the score at 24 and held off six Green Valley set points before the Gators finally prevailed to even the match.

It would have been easy for Shadow Ridge to hang its head, but it responded. The Mustangs took over in the middle part of the third set and went on a 6-2 run early in the fourth to take control for a 25-14, 28-30, 25-20, 25-17 victory before their home crowd.

“These guys have confidence no matter what the score shows,” Shadow Ridge coach Luke Wilson said. “They showed it tonight. They’re a resilient group, and they pushed back and were not even fazed a little bit. We knew we had to win that next one. That comeback was nice, but we really pushed through, and that perseverance showed.”

Desert Oasis won the Class 4A championship over Del Sol, 18-25, 25-13, 25-23, 25-22. Boulder City swept Clark 25-22, 25-23, 25-15 for the 3A crown.

Shadow Ridge had four players in double figures in kills, with setting Noah Burrus often having his option of where to go with the ball on his way to 52 assists.

Trevor Kirk had 16 kills and 10 digs, Tyler Kirk added 15 kills and five blocks, and Brady Beko and Rider Fernandez finished with 11 and 10 kills, respectively.

“We worked all season to make sure we get everybody involved, from both pins to our middles,” Wilson said. “We did a great job of that tonight, and our setter Noah did an awesome job of dispersing the ball and keeping everybody involved.”

It’s the third state championship for Shadow Ridge but first since 2010.

After Kirk hammered down the final kill, the fans on the Shadow Ridge side rushed the floor in celebration. It was the culmination of a season in which Wilson said the fan support started at a high level and the frenzy only built as it went along.

“The players have done great getting their friends out, putting it in on social media and really getting these guys invigorated through the entire season,” Wilson said. “This crowd deserved it, and the players deserved it. They put in the work.”

Green Valley countered with a dynamic performance from Aric Olsen, who finished with 35 kills and eight digs and at times almost single-handedly kept the Gators in the match. Setter Aiden Olsen finished with 42 assists and 15 digs.

“Aric is impossible to stop. You just hope you can slow him down,” Wilson said. “When push comes to shove, he’s going to get his points. We just said we’re going to make it tough on him and do everything we can.”

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
Shadow Ridge, Legacy to meet in 4A state baseball showdown
Shadow Ridge, Legacy to meet in 4A state baseball showdown
2
High school baseball, softball state tournament schedule
High school baseball, softball state tournament schedule
3
Las Vegas High rolls to Class 4A boys golf title
Las Vegas High rolls to Class 4A boys golf title
4
Bishop Gorman favored to retain 4A state softball title
Bishop Gorman favored to retain 4A state softball title
5
Shadow Ridge, Green Valley to meet for 5A boys volleyball crown
Shadow Ridge, Green Valley to meet for 5A boys volleyball crown
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
All-state teams to be announced in June
By Bartt Davis / RJ

All-state teams in all eight spring sports will be released one per day, beginning on June 6 with boys golf.

Palo Verde players celebrate their victory over Coronado in the Class 4A state volleyball ch ...
Class 4A: Palo Verde rolls to state title
By Robert Horne and Doug Drowley / RJ

Senior Scott Solan had 13 kills, six digs and three aces as the Panthers defeated Coronado 25-15, 25-19, 25-16 on Thursday to win their fifth state championship.

Foothill’s Caleb Stearman (10) spikes the ball past Coronado’s Jacob Ceci (7) du ...
2019 Boys Volleyball Honors
RJ

Here are the all-region boys volleyball teams, as selected by coaches.