Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school basketball action
Wednesday’s top high school basketball performances:
Boys
Dedan Thomas Jr., Liberty: The junior guard led the way with 26 points as the Patriots rolled to a 78-55 victory over Bishop Gorman.
DeShaun Tolever, Clark: The sophomore scored a game-high 23 points to help lift the Chargers past Palo Verde 66-55.
Girls
Emma Herpin, Faith Lutheran: The sophomore led a balanced attack with nine points as the Crusaders defeated Green Valley 49-12.
Savannah Lopez, Coronado: The junior guard had 13 points to help the Cougars beat Legacy 53-39.
Kelly Megown, Shadow Ridge: The senior guard logged a game-high 20 points to lead the Mustangs to a 75-38 victory over Foothill.
Adrienne Puletasi, Liberty: The senior forward poured in 23 points to lead the Patriots past Bishop Gorman 59-53.
Kayla Terry, Las Vegas: The senior forward compiled 30 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, five steals and three blocks to help the Wildcats cruise past Cheyenne 71-29.
Scores
Boys
Liberty 78, Bishop Gorman 55
Legacy 76, Valley 69
Shadow Ridge 85, Mater East 65
Clark 66, Palo Verde 55
Cheyenne at Rancho, double forfeit
Girls
Las Vegas 71, Cheyenne 29
Basic 39, Sierra Vista 30
Coronado 53, Legacy 39
Somerset-Losee 57, Del Sol 48
Spring Valley 60, Desert Oasis 51
SLAM Nevada 57, Eldorado 47
Faith Lutheran 49, Green Valley 12
Shadow Ridge 75, Foothill 38
Liberty 59, Bishop Gorman 53