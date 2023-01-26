Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school basketball action

Liberty’s Angelo Kambala (2) slaps hands with his teammate Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) during a Class 5A boys high school basketball game against Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Wednesday’s top high school basketball performances:

Boys

Dedan Thomas Jr., Liberty: The junior guard led the way with 26 points as the Patriots rolled to a 78-55 victory over Bishop Gorman.

DeShaun Tolever, Clark: The sophomore scored a game-high 23 points to help lift the Chargers past Palo Verde 66-55.

Girls

Emma Herpin, Faith Lutheran: The sophomore led a balanced attack with nine points as the Crusaders defeated Green Valley 49-12.

Savannah Lopez, Coronado: The junior guard had 13 points to help the Cougars beat Legacy 53-39.

Kelly Megown, Shadow Ridge: The senior guard logged a game-high 20 points to lead the Mustangs to a 75-38 victory over Foothill.

Adrienne Puletasi, Liberty: The senior forward poured in 23 points to lead the Patriots past Bishop Gorman 59-53.

Kayla Terry, Las Vegas: The senior forward compiled 30 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, five steals and three blocks to help the Wildcats cruise past Cheyenne 71-29.

Scores

Boys

Liberty 78, Bishop Gorman 55

Legacy 76, Valley 69

Shadow Ridge 85, Mater East 65

Clark 66, Palo Verde 55

Cheyenne at Rancho, double forfeit

Girls

Las Vegas 71, Cheyenne 29

Basic 39, Sierra Vista 30

Coronado 53, Legacy 39

Somerset-Losee 57, Del Sol 48

Spring Valley 60, Desert Oasis 51

SLAM Nevada 57, Eldorado 47

Faith Lutheran 49, Green Valley 12

Shadow Ridge 75, Foothill 38

Liberty 59, Bishop Gorman 53