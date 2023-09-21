Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

Coronado midfielder Dylan Flores (5) pivots with the ball before shooting while Palo Verde midfielder Robert Sarkisian (12) defends during the second half of a boys high school soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Wednesday’s top high school soccer performances:

Boys soccer

— Dylan Flores, Coronado: The sophomore’s first-half goal was good enough to give the Cougars a 1-0 victory over Palo Verde.

— Isaiah Jordan, Liberty: The senior had a goal and two assists to help the Patriots roll to a 7-0 win over Bonanza.

— Hunter LaPointe, Arbor View: The senior scored the game-winning goal with 10 minutes remaining to lift the Aggies over Western 2-1.

— Ramon Miranda, Sky Pointe: The senior goalkeeper had a shutout to preserve the Eagles’ 1-0 win over Clark.

— Nathan Soto, Sierra Vista: The senior scored the go-ahead goal with 11 minutes remaining to help the Mountain Lions beat Desert Oasis 2-0.

Scores

Boys soccer

Arbor View 2, Western 1

Coronado 1, Palo Verde 0

Eldorado 3, Las Vegas 1

Foothill 1, Mojave 1

Liberty 7, Bonanza 0

Sierra Vista 2, Desert Oasis 0

Sky Pointe 1, Clark 0

Girls volleyball

Moapa Valley 3, Virgin Valley 0

Shadow Ridge 3, Arbor View 0

Sierra Vista 3, Desert Oasis 1

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.