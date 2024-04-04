Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.

Green Valley’s Green Valley Lyla Baxter (9) celebrates a catch by Kalina Carrizales (4) against Bishop Gorman in the first inning of their softball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Wednesday, April 3, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Green Valley center fielder Kalina Carrizales (4) makes a jumping catch against Bishop Gorman in the first inning of their softball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Wednesday, April 3, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Wednesday’s top high school performances:

Baseball

— Mayson Au Young-Uwaine, Rancho: The junior had a double and three RBIs, and the Rams scored four runs in the sixth inning to beat Foothill 7-6.

— Evan Festa, Coronado: The senior went 2-for-4 with a double, and the Cougars rallied with three runs in the seventh inning to beat Columbia River (Washington) 3-2.

— Gunner McOmie, Virgin Valley: The senior went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs to help the Bulldogs roll to a 10-3 victory over Hurricane (Utah).

— Ammon Shaul, Shadow Ridge: The senior struck out six in 5⅔ innings to help the Mustangs nab an 8-0 win over Arbor View.

Softball

— Kalina Carrizales, Green Valley: The senior had two doubles and two RBIs to help the Gators defeat Bishop Gorman 9-2.

— Jersie McDonald, Faith Lutheran: The senior struck out 16 while pitching a complete-game two-hitter to lead the Crusaders to a 10-1 win over Silverado.

— Kendall Selitzky, Coronado: The senior struck out 11 in a complete-game victory and also went 4-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBIs, and the Cougars scored a run in the seventh to beat Shadow Ridge 5-4.

Boys volleyball

— Kapono Amor, Bonanza: The senior logged 16 assists and five kills to lead the Bengals to a 27-25, 25-18, 25-21 win over Doral Academy.

— John Bicol, Tech: The senior finished with 36 assists in the Roadrunners’ 25-15, 20-25, 23-25, 25-21, 15-10 victory over Legacy.

— Kingston Jerome, Shadow Ridge: The junior racked up 20 assists and 13 kills as the Mustangs edged Desert Oasis 25-21, 22-25, 25-12, 17-25, 15-10.

— Isaiah Moore, Legacy: The junior collected 20 assists, 18 digs and 11 kills in the Longhorns’ 25-15, 20-25, 23-25, 25-21, 15-10 loss to Tech.

— Jordan Pierce, Chaparral: The junior finished with 19 kills, 11 assists and two blocks in the Cowboys’ 25-23, 25-27, 25-15, 25-18 win over Amplus Academy.

Scores

Baseball

Basic 14, Bellarmine Prep (Calif.) 1

Coronado 3, Columbia River (Wash.) 2

Legend (Colo.) 3, Centennial 1

Mira Costa (Calif.) 10, Desert Oasis 0

Rancho 7, Foothill 6

Shadow Ridge 8, Arbor View 0

Sierra Vista 13, Pahrump Valley 1

Virgin Valley 10, Hurricane (Utah) 3

Softball

Coronado 5, Shadow Ridge 4

Eldorado 10, Awaken Christian 7

Faith Lutheran 10, Silverado 1

Green Valley 9, Bishop Gorman 2

Boys volleyball

Bonanza 3, Doral Academy 0

Chaparral 3, Amplus Academy 1

Mojave 3, Cheyenne 0

Shadow Ridge 3, Desert Oasis 2

Spring Valley 3, Clark 0

Sunrise Mountain 3, Durango 2

Tech 3, Legacy 2

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal