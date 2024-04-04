66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Green Valley’s Green Valley Lyla Baxter (9) celebrates a catch by Kalina Carrizales (4) ...
Green Valley’s Green Valley Lyla Baxter (9) celebrates a catch by Kalina Carrizales (4) against Bishop Gorman in the first inning of their softball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Wednesday, April 3, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Green Valley center fielder Kalina Carrizales (4) makes a jumping catch against Bishop Gorman ...
Green Valley center fielder Kalina Carrizales (4) makes a jumping catch against Bishop Gorman in the first inning of their softball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Wednesday, April 3, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Green Valley’s Green Valley Lyla Baxter (9) celebrates a catch by Kalina Carrizales (4) ...
Green Valley’s Green Valley Lyla Baxter (9) celebrates a catch by Kalina Carrizales (4) against Bishop Gorman in the first inning of their softball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Wednesday, April 3, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
More Stories
Green Valley pitcher Mia Mor Hernandez (17) throws against Bishop Gorman in the seventh inning ...
Green Valley cruises past Bishop Gorman in softball — PHOTOS
From left, Palo Verde’s Dylan Ho, Blake Madsen, and Cole Manning celebrate with teammate ...
No. 1 Palo Verde defeats No. 3 Arbor View in volleyball — PHOTOS
Arbor View’s Mark Blanchard gets a shot past Palo Verde’s Blake Madsen during an ...
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Coronado’s Kendall Selitzky, left, greets her team after shutting out Faith Lutheran in ...
Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Coronado’s Kendall Selitzky
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 3, 2024 - 9:51 pm
 

Wednesday’s top high school performances:

Baseball

— Mayson Au Young-Uwaine, Rancho: The junior had a double and three RBIs, and the Rams scored four runs in the sixth inning to beat Foothill 7-6.

— Evan Festa, Coronado: The senior went 2-for-4 with a double, and the Cougars rallied with three runs in the seventh inning to beat Columbia River (Washington) 3-2.

— Gunner McOmie, Virgin Valley: The senior went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs to help the Bulldogs roll to a 10-3 victory over Hurricane (Utah).

— Ammon Shaul, Shadow Ridge: The senior struck out six in 5⅔ innings to help the Mustangs nab an 8-0 win over Arbor View.

Softball

— Kalina Carrizales, Green Valley: The senior had two doubles and two RBIs to help the Gators defeat Bishop Gorman 9-2.

— Jersie McDonald, Faith Lutheran: The senior struck out 16 while pitching a complete-game two-hitter to lead the Crusaders to a 10-1 win over Silverado.

— Kendall Selitzky, Coronado: The senior struck out 11 in a complete-game victory and also went 4-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBIs, and the Cougars scored a run in the seventh to beat Shadow Ridge 5-4.

Boys volleyball

— Kapono Amor, Bonanza: The senior logged 16 assists and five kills to lead the Bengals to a 27-25, 25-18, 25-21 win over Doral Academy.

— John Bicol, Tech: The senior finished with 36 assists in the Roadrunners’ 25-15, 20-25, 23-25, 25-21, 15-10 victory over Legacy.

— Kingston Jerome, Shadow Ridge: The junior racked up 20 assists and 13 kills as the Mustangs edged Desert Oasis 25-21, 22-25, 25-12, 17-25, 15-10.

— Isaiah Moore, Legacy: The junior collected 20 assists, 18 digs and 11 kills in the Longhorns’ 25-15, 20-25, 23-25, 25-21, 15-10 loss to Tech.

— Jordan Pierce, Chaparral: The junior finished with 19 kills, 11 assists and two blocks in the Cowboys’ 25-23, 25-27, 25-15, 25-18 win over Amplus Academy.

Scores

Baseball

Basic 14, Bellarmine Prep (Calif.) 1

Coronado 3, Columbia River (Wash.) 2

Legend (Colo.) 3, Centennial 1

Mira Costa (Calif.) 10, Desert Oasis 0

Rancho 7, Foothill 6

Shadow Ridge 8, Arbor View 0

Sierra Vista 13, Pahrump Valley 1

Virgin Valley 10, Hurricane (Utah) 3

Softball

Coronado 5, Shadow Ridge 4

Eldorado 10, Awaken Christian 7

Faith Lutheran 10, Silverado 1

Green Valley 9, Bishop Gorman 2

Boys volleyball

Bonanza 3, Doral Academy 0

Chaparral 3, Amplus Academy 1

Mojave 3, Cheyenne 0

Shadow Ridge 3, Desert Oasis 2

Spring Valley 3, Clark 0

Sunrise Mountain 3, Durango 2

Tech 3, Legacy 2

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
recommend 2
Monday’s high school scores, top performances
recommend 3
Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
recommend 4
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
recommend 5
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
recommend 6
Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances