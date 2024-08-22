Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.

Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances:

Boys soccer

— Gavin Flickinger, Coronado: The junior collected four goals and an assist in the Cougars’ 8-0 victory over Western.

— Justin Gilliland, Liberty: The junior had four goals and an assist as the Patriots rolled past Rancho 5-1.

— Jayden Serrano, Faith Lutheran: The junior had three goals as the Crusaders cruised past Silverado 5-0.

— Francesco Traniello, Palo Verde: The senior scored a go-ahead goal in the second half, and the Panthers held on for a 2-1 victory over Bishop Gorman.

— Gabriel Zetino, Las Vegas: The senior logged three goals to lead the Wildcats to a 5-2 win over Green Valley.

Girls volleyball

— Kiara Gallinar, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior recorded 26 assists and eight digs as the Spartans defeated Clark 25-14, 25-12, 25-14.

— Luna Ingaramo, Tech: The senior finished with 20 kills, eight digs and two aces in the Roadrunners’ 25-16, 25-27, 25-20, 25-12 win over Green Valley.

— Tamara Unga, Arbor View: The junior posted 15 kills and two aces to lead the Aggies to a 25-19, 25-15, 19-25, 29-27 victory over Sierra Vista.

Scores

Boys soccer

Arbor View 1, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Canyon Springs 2, Chaparral 0

Centennial 3, Equipo 2

Cheyenne 5, Valley 1

Coronado 8, Western 0

Desert Oasis 3, Del Sol 0

Desert Pines 10, Mojave 0

Faith Lutheran 5, Silverado 0

Las Vegas 5, Green Valley 2

Liberty 5, Rancho 1

Palo Verde 2, Bishop Gorman 1

Shadow Ridge 1, Legacy 0

SLAM Academy 4, Basic 0

Girls soccer

The Meadows 8, Cristo Rey 0

Girls volleyball

Arbor View 3, Sierra Vista 1

Cimarron-Memorial 3, Clark 0

Rancho 3, Del Sol 0

Somerset-Losee 3, Indian Springs 0

Tech 3, Green Valley 1

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal