Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.
Boys soccer
— Gavin Flickinger, Coronado: The junior collected four goals and an assist in the Cougars’ 8-0 victory over Western.
— Justin Gilliland, Liberty: The junior had four goals and an assist as the Patriots rolled past Rancho 5-1.
— Jayden Serrano, Faith Lutheran: The junior had three goals as the Crusaders cruised past Silverado 5-0.
— Francesco Traniello, Palo Verde: The senior scored a go-ahead goal in the second half, and the Panthers held on for a 2-1 victory over Bishop Gorman.
— Gabriel Zetino, Las Vegas: The senior logged three goals to lead the Wildcats to a 5-2 win over Green Valley.
Girls volleyball
— Kiara Gallinar, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior recorded 26 assists and eight digs as the Spartans defeated Clark 25-14, 25-12, 25-14.
— Luna Ingaramo, Tech: The senior finished with 20 kills, eight digs and two aces in the Roadrunners’ 25-16, 25-27, 25-20, 25-12 win over Green Valley.
— Tamara Unga, Arbor View: The junior posted 15 kills and two aces to lead the Aggies to a 25-19, 25-15, 19-25, 29-27 victory over Sierra Vista.
Scores
Boys soccer
Arbor View 1, Cimarron-Memorial 0
Canyon Springs 2, Chaparral 0
Centennial 3, Equipo 2
Cheyenne 5, Valley 1
Coronado 8, Western 0
Desert Oasis 3, Del Sol 0
Desert Pines 10, Mojave 0
Faith Lutheran 5, Silverado 0
Las Vegas 5, Green Valley 2
Liberty 5, Rancho 1
Palo Verde 2, Bishop Gorman 1
Shadow Ridge 1, Legacy 0
SLAM Academy 4, Basic 0
Girls soccer
The Meadows 8, Cristo Rey 0
Girls volleyball
Arbor View 3, Sierra Vista 1
Cimarron-Memorial 3, Clark 0
Rancho 3, Del Sol 0
Somerset-Losee 3, Indian Springs 0
Tech 3, Green Valley 1
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal