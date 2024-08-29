87°F
Nevada Preps

Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Clark’s Alliah Jordan aims for the hole during the Class 5A Mountain League girls golf match at Angel Park Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark’s Alliah Jordan aims for the hole during the Class 5A Mountain League girls golf match at Angel Park Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 28, 2024 - 10:01 pm
 

High school scores, top performances

Girls volleyball

— Mayzie Tobler, Virgin Valley: The freshman had 21 assists and seven aces to help the Bulldogs beat Cheyenne 25-13, 25-13, 25-13.

— Tamara Unga, Arbor View: The junior logged 12 digs and nine aces in the Aggies’ 25-15, 25-16, 25-13 win over Basic.

Girls soccer

— Melina Clavel, Tech: The freshman scored two goals as the Roadrunners rolled past Spring Valley 8-0.

— Juliana Lopez, Green Valley: The senior scored three goals to help the Gators cruise to an 8-0 win over Western.

— Chloe Mashore, Doral Academy: The freshman racked up 12 saves to help the Dragons edge Sierra Vista 1-0.

— Makayla Nelson, Boulder City: The senior racked up four goals and two assists to lead the Eagles past Sloan Canyon 9-0.

— Ailett Perez, Sunrise Mountain: The freshman recorded a goal and two assists as the Miners defeated Chaparral 6-2 for their first win.

— Briana Salguero, Equipo: The junior finished with four goals and an assist in the Yeti’s 6-1 victory over Virgin Valley.

Scores

Girls soccer

Arbor View 7, Cimarron-Memorial 1

Boulder City 9, Sloan Canyon 0

Centennial 9, Basic 1

Doral Academy 1, Sierra Vista 0

Durango 5, Rancho 0

Eldorado 4, Legacy 0

Equipo 6, Virgin Valley 1

Faith Lutheran 3, Palo Verde 2

Foothill 11, Las Vegas 0

Green Valley 8, Western 0

Liberty 3, Bishop Gorman 1

Pahrump Valley 4, Mojave 1

Shadow Ridge 4, Desert Oasis 1

Sky Pointe 0, Silverado 0

Sunrise Mountain 6, Chaparral 2

Tech 8, Spring Valley 0

Girls volleyball

Arbor View 3, Basic 0

Beaver Dam 3, Sandy Valley 0

Bonanza 3, Valley 0

Moapa Valley 3, Cristo Rey 0

The Meadows 3, Western 0

Virgin Valley 3, Cheyenne 0

