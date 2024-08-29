Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.
High school scores, top performances
Girls volleyball
— Mayzie Tobler, Virgin Valley: The freshman had 21 assists and seven aces to help the Bulldogs beat Cheyenne 25-13, 25-13, 25-13.
— Tamara Unga, Arbor View: The junior logged 12 digs and nine aces in the Aggies’ 25-15, 25-16, 25-13 win over Basic.
Girls soccer
— Melina Clavel, Tech: The freshman scored two goals as the Roadrunners rolled past Spring Valley 8-0.
— Juliana Lopez, Green Valley: The senior scored three goals to help the Gators cruise to an 8-0 win over Western.
— Chloe Mashore, Doral Academy: The freshman racked up 12 saves to help the Dragons edge Sierra Vista 1-0.
— Makayla Nelson, Boulder City: The senior racked up four goals and two assists to lead the Eagles past Sloan Canyon 9-0.
— Ailett Perez, Sunrise Mountain: The freshman recorded a goal and two assists as the Miners defeated Chaparral 6-2 for their first win.
— Briana Salguero, Equipo: The junior finished with four goals and an assist in the Yeti’s 6-1 victory over Virgin Valley.
Scores
Girls soccer
Arbor View 7, Cimarron-Memorial 1
Boulder City 9, Sloan Canyon 0
Centennial 9, Basic 1
Doral Academy 1, Sierra Vista 0
Durango 5, Rancho 0
Eldorado 4, Legacy 0
Equipo 6, Virgin Valley 1
Faith Lutheran 3, Palo Verde 2
Foothill 11, Las Vegas 0
Green Valley 8, Western 0
Liberty 3, Bishop Gorman 1
Pahrump Valley 4, Mojave 1
Shadow Ridge 4, Desert Oasis 1
Sky Pointe 0, Silverado 0
Sunrise Mountain 6, Chaparral 2
Tech 8, Spring Valley 0
Girls volleyball
Arbor View 3, Basic 0
Beaver Dam 3, Sandy Valley 0
Bonanza 3, Valley 0
Moapa Valley 3, Cristo Rey 0
The Meadows 3, Western 0
Virgin Valley 3, Cheyenne 0
