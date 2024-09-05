90°F
Wednesday's high school scores, top performances

September 4, 2024 - 10:01 pm
September 4, 2024 - 10:01 pm
 
Updated September 4, 2024 - 10:05 pm

High school scores, top performances

Boys soccer

— Gavin Flickinger, Coronado: The junior scored three goals in the Cougars’ 6-0 win over Eldorado.

— Juan Guerrero, Arbor View: The senior scored the game’s only goal with six minutes remaining to lift the Aggies past Palo Verde 1-0.

— Manny Mendez, SLAM Academy: The junior racked up four goals and an assist to lead the Bulls to a 7-1 victory over Pahrump Valley.

— Lazzar Ramos, Sierra Vista: The senior scored all of his team’s goals to help the Mountain Lions defeat Centennial 3-1.

— Chase Stewart, Bishop Gorman: The junior had three goals and an assist as the Gaels cruised past Cimarron-Memorial 7-0.

Girls volleyball

— Angelina DeGrange, Sierra Vista: The senior finished with 34 assists, 14 digs and four aces as the Mountain Lions rallied for a 24-26, 23-25, 25-23, 25-22, 15-11 win over Foothill.

— Sienna Lopez, Faith Lutheran: The senior logged 20 digs, 16 kills and five aces to help the Crusaders defeat Silverado 25-22, 22-25, 26-24, 25-15.

— Siena Novak, Foothill: The junior compiled 24 kills in the Falcons’ 24-26, 23-25, 25-23, 25-22, 15-11 loss to Sierra Vista.

— Mayzie Tobler, Virgin Valley: The freshman collected 24 assists as the Bulldogs rolled to a 25-19, 25-13, 25-14 victory over Mater East.

— Ayanna Watson, Bishop Gorman: The junior recorded 18 kills in the Gaels’ 25-22, 25-11, 25-14 win over Shadow Ridge.

Scores

Boys soccer

Arbor View 1, Palo Verde 0

Bishop Gorman 7, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Clark 3, Tech 0

Coronado 6, Eldorado 0

Del Sol 7, Moapa Valley 1

Desert Oasis 4, Mojave 1

Desert Pines 4, Foothill 1

Las Vegas 2, Sunrise Mountain 0

Sierra Vista 3, Centennial 1

Sky Pointe 2, Bonanza 1

SLAM Academy 7, Pahrump Valley 1

Girl soccer

Equipo 13, Mater East 0

Girls volleyball

Bishop Gorman 3, Shadow Ridge 0

Faith Lutheran 3, Silverado 1

Sierra Vista 3, Foothill 2

Virgin Valley 3, Mater East 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal


