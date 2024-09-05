Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.
High school scores, top performances
Boys soccer
— Gavin Flickinger, Coronado: The junior scored three goals in the Cougars’ 6-0 win over Eldorado.
— Juan Guerrero, Arbor View: The senior scored the game’s only goal with six minutes remaining to lift the Aggies past Palo Verde 1-0.
— Manny Mendez, SLAM Academy: The junior racked up four goals and an assist to lead the Bulls to a 7-1 victory over Pahrump Valley.
— Lazzar Ramos, Sierra Vista: The senior scored all of his team’s goals to help the Mountain Lions defeat Centennial 3-1.
— Chase Stewart, Bishop Gorman: The junior had three goals and an assist as the Gaels cruised past Cimarron-Memorial 7-0.
Girls volleyball
— Angelina DeGrange, Sierra Vista: The senior finished with 34 assists, 14 digs and four aces as the Mountain Lions rallied for a 24-26, 23-25, 25-23, 25-22, 15-11 win over Foothill.
— Sienna Lopez, Faith Lutheran: The senior logged 20 digs, 16 kills and five aces to help the Crusaders defeat Silverado 25-22, 22-25, 26-24, 25-15.
— Siena Novak, Foothill: The junior compiled 24 kills in the Falcons’ 24-26, 23-25, 25-23, 25-22, 15-11 loss to Sierra Vista.
— Mayzie Tobler, Virgin Valley: The freshman collected 24 assists as the Bulldogs rolled to a 25-19, 25-13, 25-14 victory over Mater East.
— Ayanna Watson, Bishop Gorman: The junior recorded 18 kills in the Gaels’ 25-22, 25-11, 25-14 win over Shadow Ridge.
Scores
Boys soccer
Arbor View 1, Palo Verde 0
Bishop Gorman 7, Cimarron-Memorial 0
Clark 3, Tech 0
Coronado 6, Eldorado 0
Del Sol 7, Moapa Valley 1
Desert Oasis 4, Mojave 1
Desert Pines 4, Foothill 1
Las Vegas 2, Sunrise Mountain 0
Sierra Vista 3, Centennial 1
Sky Pointe 2, Bonanza 1
SLAM Academy 7, Pahrump Valley 1
Girl soccer
Equipo 13, Mater East 0
Girls volleyball
Bishop Gorman 3, Shadow Ridge 0
Faith Lutheran 3, Silverado 1
Sierra Vista 3, Foothill 2
Virgin Valley 3, Mater East 0
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal