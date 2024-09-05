Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.

Palo Verde’s Remi Rice competes during the high school tennis matches against Clark at Palo Verde High School, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

High school scores, top performances

Boys soccer

— Gavin Flickinger, Coronado: The junior scored three goals in the Cougars’ 6-0 win over Eldorado.

— Juan Guerrero, Arbor View: The senior scored the game’s only goal with six minutes remaining to lift the Aggies past Palo Verde 1-0.

— Manny Mendez, SLAM Academy: The junior racked up four goals and an assist to lead the Bulls to a 7-1 victory over Pahrump Valley.

— Lazzar Ramos, Sierra Vista: The senior scored all of his team’s goals to help the Mountain Lions defeat Centennial 3-1.

— Chase Stewart, Bishop Gorman: The junior had three goals and an assist as the Gaels cruised past Cimarron-Memorial 7-0.

Girls volleyball

— Angelina DeGrange, Sierra Vista: The senior finished with 34 assists, 14 digs and four aces as the Mountain Lions rallied for a 24-26, 23-25, 25-23, 25-22, 15-11 win over Foothill.

— Sienna Lopez, Faith Lutheran: The senior logged 20 digs, 16 kills and five aces to help the Crusaders defeat Silverado 25-22, 22-25, 26-24, 25-15.

— Siena Novak, Foothill: The junior compiled 24 kills in the Falcons’ 24-26, 23-25, 25-23, 25-22, 15-11 loss to Sierra Vista.

— Mayzie Tobler, Virgin Valley: The freshman collected 24 assists as the Bulldogs rolled to a 25-19, 25-13, 25-14 victory over Mater East.

— Ayanna Watson, Bishop Gorman: The junior recorded 18 kills in the Gaels’ 25-22, 25-11, 25-14 win over Shadow Ridge.

Scores

Boys soccer

Arbor View 1, Palo Verde 0

Bishop Gorman 7, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Clark 3, Tech 0

Coronado 6, Eldorado 0

Del Sol 7, Moapa Valley 1

Desert Oasis 4, Mojave 1

Desert Pines 4, Foothill 1

Las Vegas 2, Sunrise Mountain 0

Sierra Vista 3, Centennial 1

Sky Pointe 2, Bonanza 1

SLAM Academy 7, Pahrump Valley 1

Girl soccer

Equipo 13, Mater East 0

Girls volleyball

Bishop Gorman 3, Shadow Ridge 0

Faith Lutheran 3, Silverado 1

Sierra Vista 3, Foothill 2

Virgin Valley 3, Mater East 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal