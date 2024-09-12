Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school girls volleyball action.

Faith Lutheran junior Parker LaFontaine (7) and sophomore Abby Keyes (10) attempt to block a spike during the high school volleyball game against Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista High School, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran junior Parker LaFontaine (7) reacts after gaining a point during the high school volleyball game against Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista High School, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

High school scores and top performances on a day when the Clark County School District canceled all non-essential outdoor activities because of smoke from wildfires in Southern California. In total, 23 soccer matches and 11 tennis matches were canceled.

Girls volleyball

— Ruby Engert, Shadow Ridge: The senior racked up nine aces, eight blocks, four kills and three digs to help the Mustangs defeat Foothill 25-20, 23-25, 25-23, 27-25.

— Angelina Guerrero, Durango: The senior had 15 kills and seven digs to lead the Trailblazers to a 25-15, 25-10, 25-22 victory over Las Vegas.

— Parker LaFontaine, Faith Lutheran: The junior recorded eight kills and three aces as the Crusaders rolled past Sierra Vista 25-20, 25-17, 25-16.

— Savannah Tano, Legacy: The sophomore had 27 assists and 10 digs to help the Longhorns defeat Mojave 25-19, 25-18, 25-13.

— Ashlyn Winans, Tech: The junior logged 13 assists and three aces in the Roadrunners’ 25-23, 25-18, 25-20 win over Rancho.

— Avery Wright, Foothill: The junior had 18 digs and nine aces to lead the Falcons in their 25-20, 23-25, 25-23, 27-25 loss to Shadow Ridge.

Scores

Durango 3, Las Vegas 0

Faith Lutheran 3, Sierra Vista 0

Legacy 3, Mojave 0

Shadow Ridge 3, Foothill 1

Sky Pointe 3, Chaparral 0

Spring Valley 3, Amplus 0

Tech 3, Rancho 0

The Meadows 3, Virgin Valley 1

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal