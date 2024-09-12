Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school girls volleyball action.
High school scores and top performances on a day when the Clark County School District canceled all non-essential outdoor activities because of smoke from wildfires in Southern California. In total, 23 soccer matches and 11 tennis matches were canceled.
Girls volleyball
— Ruby Engert, Shadow Ridge: The senior racked up nine aces, eight blocks, four kills and three digs to help the Mustangs defeat Foothill 25-20, 23-25, 25-23, 27-25.
— Angelina Guerrero, Durango: The senior had 15 kills and seven digs to lead the Trailblazers to a 25-15, 25-10, 25-22 victory over Las Vegas.
— Parker LaFontaine, Faith Lutheran: The junior recorded eight kills and three aces as the Crusaders rolled past Sierra Vista 25-20, 25-17, 25-16.
— Savannah Tano, Legacy: The sophomore had 27 assists and 10 digs to help the Longhorns defeat Mojave 25-19, 25-18, 25-13.
— Ashlyn Winans, Tech: The junior logged 13 assists and three aces in the Roadrunners’ 25-23, 25-18, 25-20 win over Rancho.
— Avery Wright, Foothill: The junior had 18 digs and nine aces to lead the Falcons in their 25-20, 23-25, 25-23, 27-25 loss to Shadow Ridge.
Scores
Girls volleyball
Durango 3, Las Vegas 0
Faith Lutheran 3, Sierra Vista 0
Legacy 3, Mojave 0
Shadow Ridge 3, Foothill 1
Sky Pointe 3, Chaparral 0
Spring Valley 3, Amplus 0
Tech 3, Rancho 0
The Meadows 3, Virgin Valley 1
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal