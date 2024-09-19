74°F
Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Palo Verde striker Eder Aguila (19) and Coronado midfielder Gavin Biddinger (14) attack the bal ...
Palo Verde striker Eder Aguila (19) and Coronado midfielder Gavin Biddinger (14) attack the ball during a soccer game between Coronado and Palo Verde at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
September 18, 2024 - 10:03 pm
 

High school scores, top performances:

Boys soccer

— Ethan Garcia, Tech: The junior had three goals and an assist to help the Roadrunners edge Desert Pines 4-3.

— Fausto Moran, Sloan Canyon: The junior logged 15 saves, and the Pirates rallied for a 3-3 tie against Chaparral.

— Kobe Okiyama, Centennial: The junior scored three goals to help the Bulldogs roll past Basic 6-2.

— Jayden Serrano, Faith Lutheran: The junior finished with two goals and an assist, and the Crusaders hung on to edge Valley 4-3.

— Chase Stewart, Bishop Gorman: The junior recorded three goals and an assist to lead the Gaels to a 4-1 victory over Green Valley.

Girls volleyball

— Sally Heagany, Foothill: The senior racked up 28 assists and seven digs in the Falcons’ 25-18, 25-19, 25-19 win over Silverado.

— Ella Vake, Basic: The senior had 10 assists and five aces to help the Wolves edge Green Valley 27-25, 16-25, 25-15, 21-25, 15-11.

— Abby Vlaming, Centennial: The senior logged 15 kills, 15 digs and eight aces to lead the Bulldogs past Cimarron-Memorial 25-20, 22-25, 25-8, 25-22.

— Madelyn Wright, Virgin Valley: The sophomore collected 17 digs in the Bulldogs’ 25-20, 25-15, 25-19 loss to Moapa Valley.

Scores

Boys soccer

Bishop Gorman 4, Green Valley 1

Centennial 6, Basic 2

Chaparral 3, Sloan Canyon 3

Coronado 1, Palo Verde 0

Desert Oasis 1, Sierra Vista 0

Faith Lutheran 4, Valley 3

Las Vegas 1, Eldorado 1

Mater East 8, The Meadows 2

Tech 4, Desert Pines 3

Western 3, Arbor View 1

Girls volleyball

Basic 3, Green Valley 2

Canyon Springs 3, Chaparral 0

Centennial 3, Cimarron-Memorial 1

Eldorado 3, Valley 0

Foothill 3, Silverado 0

Moapa Valley 3, Virgin Valley 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal

MORE STORIES