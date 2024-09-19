Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.
Boys soccer
— Ethan Garcia, Tech: The junior had three goals and an assist to help the Roadrunners edge Desert Pines 4-3.
— Fausto Moran, Sloan Canyon: The junior logged 15 saves, and the Pirates rallied for a 3-3 tie against Chaparral.
— Kobe Okiyama, Centennial: The junior scored three goals to help the Bulldogs roll past Basic 6-2.
— Jayden Serrano, Faith Lutheran: The junior finished with two goals and an assist, and the Crusaders hung on to edge Valley 4-3.
— Chase Stewart, Bishop Gorman: The junior recorded three goals and an assist to lead the Gaels to a 4-1 victory over Green Valley.
Girls volleyball
— Sally Heagany, Foothill: The senior racked up 28 assists and seven digs in the Falcons’ 25-18, 25-19, 25-19 win over Silverado.
— Ella Vake, Basic: The senior had 10 assists and five aces to help the Wolves edge Green Valley 27-25, 16-25, 25-15, 21-25, 15-11.
— Abby Vlaming, Centennial: The senior logged 15 kills, 15 digs and eight aces to lead the Bulldogs past Cimarron-Memorial 25-20, 22-25, 25-8, 25-22.
— Madelyn Wright, Virgin Valley: The sophomore collected 17 digs in the Bulldogs’ 25-20, 25-15, 25-19 loss to Moapa Valley.
Scores
Boys soccer
Bishop Gorman 4, Green Valley 1
Centennial 6, Basic 2
Chaparral 3, Sloan Canyon 3
Coronado 1, Palo Verde 0
Desert Oasis 1, Sierra Vista 0
Faith Lutheran 4, Valley 3
Las Vegas 1, Eldorado 1
Mater East 8, The Meadows 2
Tech 4, Desert Pines 3
Western 3, Arbor View 1
Girls volleyball
Basic 3, Green Valley 2
Canyon Springs 3, Chaparral 0
Centennial 3, Cimarron-Memorial 1
Eldorado 3, Valley 0
Foothill 3, Silverado 0
Moapa Valley 3, Virgin Valley 0
