Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.

Durango outside hitter Aracelli Hernandez (15) jumps up to hit the ball during a volleyball match between Durango and Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Durango outside hitter Angelina Guerrero (12) jumps to hit the ball over the net during a volleyball match between Durango and Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Durango outside hitter Angelina Guerrero (12) giggles after earning her team a point during a volleyball match between Durango and Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

High school scores, top performances:

Girls soccer

— Leslie Hernandez, Las Vegas: The senior scored a second-half goal to help the Wildcats rally past Clark 2-1.

— Tianna Hunsaker, Foothill: The junior recorded two goals and an assist in the Falcons’ 3-0 win over Doral Academy.

— Ariana Martinez, Sunrise Mountain: The junior logged four goals as the Miners rolled to a 6-2 victory over Sloan Canyon.

— Alauna Poole, Cheyenne: The senior scored five goals to help the Desert Shields edge Valley 6-5.

— Riley Rohr, Bishop Gorman: The senior had two goals and an assist in the Gaels’ 8-0 win over Desert Oasis.

Girls volleyball

— Taylor Anderson, Durango: The sophomore recorded 14 digs and 12 kills in the Trailblazers’ 25-9, 25-23, 25-15 win over Sierra Vista.

— Libbie Ferreiro, Tech: The senior had 17 assists to help the Roadrunners cruise past Sunrise Mountain 25-16, 25-11, 25-16.

— Bryn Neibaur, Foothill: The freshman racked up 21 kills and six digs in the Falcons’ 17-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-19 victory over Faith Lutheran.

— Trinity Thompson, Bishop Gorman: The junior logged eight aces in the Gaels’ 25-4, 25-6, 25-4 win over Basic.

Scores

Girls soccer

Bishop Gorman 8, Desert Oasis 0

Cheyenne 6, Valley 5

Desert Pines 2, Sky Pointe 0

Equipo 0, Moapa Valley 0

Faith Lutheran 1, Arbor View 1

Foothill 3, Doral Academy 0

Las Vegas 2, Clark 1

Mojave 2, Chaparral 1

Pahrump Valley 4, Mater East 1

Sierra Vista 6, Legacy 0

Silverado 2, Green Valley 2

SLAM Academy 4, Boulder City 1

Sunrise Mountain 6, Sloan Canyon 2

Tech 3, Basic 2

Boys soccer

Chaparral 4, Faith Lutheran 0

Girls volleyball

Bishop Gorman 3, Basic 0

Cadence 3, Valley 0

Cimarron-Memorial 3, Desert Pines 0

Durango 3, Sierra Vista 0

Foothill 3, Faith Lutheran 1

Tech 3, Sunrise Mountain 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal