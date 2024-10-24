68°F
Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 23, 2024 - 10:07 pm
 

High school scores, top performances:

Girls soccer

— Leslie Hernandez, Las Vegas: The senior scored a second-half goal to help the Wildcats rally past Clark 2-1.

— Tianna Hunsaker, Foothill: The junior recorded two goals and an assist in the Falcons’ 3-0 win over Doral Academy.

— Ariana Martinez, Sunrise Mountain: The junior logged four goals as the Miners rolled to a 6-2 victory over Sloan Canyon.

— Alauna Poole, Cheyenne: The senior scored five goals to help the Desert Shields edge Valley 6-5.

— Riley Rohr, Bishop Gorman: The senior had two goals and an assist in the Gaels’ 8-0 win over Desert Oasis.

Girls volleyball

— Taylor Anderson, Durango: The sophomore recorded 14 digs and 12 kills in the Trailblazers’ 25-9, 25-23, 25-15 win over Sierra Vista.

— Libbie Ferreiro, Tech: The senior had 17 assists to help the Roadrunners cruise past Sunrise Mountain 25-16, 25-11, 25-16.

— Bryn Neibaur, Foothill: The freshman racked up 21 kills and six digs in the Falcons’ 17-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-19 victory over Faith Lutheran.

— Trinity Thompson, Bishop Gorman: The junior logged eight aces in the Gaels’ 25-4, 25-6, 25-4 win over Basic.

Scores

Girls soccer

Bishop Gorman 8, Desert Oasis 0

Cheyenne 6, Valley 5

Desert Pines 2, Sky Pointe 0

Equipo 0, Moapa Valley 0

Faith Lutheran 1, Arbor View 1

Foothill 3, Doral Academy 0

Las Vegas 2, Clark 1

Mojave 2, Chaparral 1

Pahrump Valley 4, Mater East 1

Sierra Vista 6, Legacy 0

Silverado 2, Green Valley 2

SLAM Academy 4, Boulder City 1

Sunrise Mountain 6, Sloan Canyon 2

Tech 3, Basic 2

Boys soccer

Chaparral 4, Faith Lutheran 0

Girls volleyball

Bishop Gorman 3, Basic 0

Cadence 3, Valley 0

Cimarron-Memorial 3, Desert Pines 0

Durango 3, Sierra Vista 0

Foothill 3, Faith Lutheran 1

Tech 3, Sunrise Mountain 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal

