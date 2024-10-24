Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.
High school scores, top performances:
Girls soccer
— Leslie Hernandez, Las Vegas: The senior scored a second-half goal to help the Wildcats rally past Clark 2-1.
— Tianna Hunsaker, Foothill: The junior recorded two goals and an assist in the Falcons’ 3-0 win over Doral Academy.
— Ariana Martinez, Sunrise Mountain: The junior logged four goals as the Miners rolled to a 6-2 victory over Sloan Canyon.
— Alauna Poole, Cheyenne: The senior scored five goals to help the Desert Shields edge Valley 6-5.
— Riley Rohr, Bishop Gorman: The senior had two goals and an assist in the Gaels’ 8-0 win over Desert Oasis.
Girls volleyball
— Taylor Anderson, Durango: The sophomore recorded 14 digs and 12 kills in the Trailblazers’ 25-9, 25-23, 25-15 win over Sierra Vista.
— Libbie Ferreiro, Tech: The senior had 17 assists to help the Roadrunners cruise past Sunrise Mountain 25-16, 25-11, 25-16.
— Bryn Neibaur, Foothill: The freshman racked up 21 kills and six digs in the Falcons’ 17-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-19 victory over Faith Lutheran.
— Trinity Thompson, Bishop Gorman: The junior logged eight aces in the Gaels’ 25-4, 25-6, 25-4 win over Basic.
Scores
Girls soccer
Bishop Gorman 8, Desert Oasis 0
Cheyenne 6, Valley 5
Desert Pines 2, Sky Pointe 0
Equipo 0, Moapa Valley 0
Faith Lutheran 1, Arbor View 1
Foothill 3, Doral Academy 0
Las Vegas 2, Clark 1
Mojave 2, Chaparral 1
Pahrump Valley 4, Mater East 1
Sierra Vista 6, Legacy 0
Silverado 2, Green Valley 2
SLAM Academy 4, Boulder City 1
Sunrise Mountain 6, Sloan Canyon 2
Tech 3, Basic 2
Boys soccer
Chaparral 4, Faith Lutheran 0
Girls volleyball
Bishop Gorman 3, Basic 0
Cadence 3, Valley 0
Cimarron-Memorial 3, Desert Pines 0
Durango 3, Sierra Vista 0
Foothill 3, Faith Lutheran 1
Tech 3, Sunrise Mountain 0
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal