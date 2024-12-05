Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

Centennial junior Sanai Branch (10) attempts a three-point shot during the high school girls basketball game against Clark at Centennial High School, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

High school scores, top performances:

Boys basketball

— EJ Dacuma, Sierra Vista: The senior nailed four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points to help the Mountain Lions defeat Arbor View 72-62.

— Elijah Outlaw, Durango: The junior finished with 17 points in the Trailblazers’ 62-50 victory over Canyon Springs.

— Jaden Redding, Desert Pines: The freshman recorded 18 points to help the Jaguars beat Chaparral 63-53.

— Luke Wright, Boulder City: The senior racked up 31 points and five steals in the Eagles’ 67-57 win over Sloan Canyon.

Girls basketball

— Sanai Branch, Centennial: The junior scored 20 points as the Bulldogs rolled to a 97-5 victory over Clark.

— Mia Frias, Basic: The junior collected 17 points and three steals as the Wolves edged Las Vegas 35-34.

— Kiera Kauhi, Cimarron-Memorial: The junior posted 15 points, five rebounds, five steals and four assists to lead the Spartans to a 38-25 win over Valley.

Flag football

— Nakaijah Beasley, Mojave: The junior passed for three touchdowns and nabbed three interceptions as the Rattlers cruised to a 47-6 win over Cheyenne.

— Leyton Gasperosky, Cadence: The junior passed for 331 yards and five TDs in the Cougars’ 41-6 victory over Spring Valley.

— Samantha Manzo, Palo Verde: The senior rushed for a TD and returned two interceptions for scores to lead the Panthers to a 45-6 win over Rancho.

— Noelle Payne, Boulder City: The senior carried nine times for 102 yards as the Eagles rallied in the second half for a 27-23 win over Basic.

— Amaya Wusstig, Sierra Vista: The sophomore completed 18 of 24 passes for 188 yards and three TDs as the Mountain Lions beat Sunrise Mountain 20-14.

Scores

Boys basketball

Awaken Christian 62, GV Christian 60

Boulder City 67, Sloan Canyon 57

Desert Pines 63, Chaparral 53

Durango 62, Canyon Springs 50

Faith Lutheran 64, Cheyenne 43

Palo Verde 73, Doral Academy 25

Sierra Vista 72, Arbor View 62

The Meadows 65, Pahrump Valley 32

Girls basketball

Basic 35, Las Vegas 34

Centennial 97, Clark 5

Cimarron-Memorial 38, Valley 25

GV Christian 55, Awaken Christian 34

Flag football

Boulder City 27, Basic 23

Cadence 41, Spring Valley 6

Chaparral 27, Valley 6

Foothill 6, Bonanza 0

Legacy 52, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Liberty 34, Coronado 30

Mojave 47, Cheyenne 6

Palo Verde 45, Rancho 6

Sierra Vista 20, Sunrise Mountain 14

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal