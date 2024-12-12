Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school basketball and flag football action. Plus, a 300 game in boys bowling.

Shadow Ridge clamps down on Liberty for flag football win — PHOTOS

Shadow Ridge senior Savanna McDow, right, avoids Liberty defenders during the high school flag football game at Shadow Ridge High School, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

High school scores, top performances:

Boys basketball

— EJ Dacuma, Sierra Vista: The senior led all scorers with 18 points as the Mountain Lions logged a 76-38 win over Losee.

— Michael Giglia, Shadow Ridge: The senior scored 14 points in the Mustangs’ 79-45 victory over Del Sol.

— Jakoi Lide, Rancho: The senior scored a game-high 29 points to help the Rams defeat Canyon Springs 64-46.

— Gerald Patterson, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior scored 30 points as the Spartans edged Legacy 66-60.

— Dashel Wiley, Faith Lutheran: The junior recorded 11 points in the Crusaders’ 54-48 win over Basic.

Girls basketball

— Stephanie Ezugha, Foothill: The freshman finished with 13 points and nine rebounds in the Falcons’ 62-36 victory over Farrington (Hawaii).

— Donnayja Gibson, Sierra Vista: The junior finished with 25 points in the Mountain Lions’ 56-17 win over Silverado.

— Jasmine Ponce, Cimarron-Memorial: The sophomore finished with 10 points, 13 rebounds, six steals and three assists as the Spartans beat Durango 41-34.

— Aaliah Spaight, Bishop Gorman: The junior collected 19 points, five steals, three rebounds and two assists to lead the Gaels to a 59-7 win over Desert Oasis.

— Nation Williams, Centennial: The sophomore logged 20 points as the Bulldogs cruised to a 75-9 win over Las Vegas.

— Caylyn Young, Faith Lutheran: The sophomore scored a game-high 17 points in the Crusaders’ 44-41 win over Liberty.

Flag football

— A’Syah Durr, Canyon Springs: The senior completed 11 of 20 passes for 152 yards and three touchdowns and had three tackles and an interception on defense as the Pioneers defeated Amplus Academy 19-6.

— Annika Griffith, Clark: The senior had six receptions for 117 yards and three TDs as the Chargers defeated Spring Valley 38-0.

— Alexis Lunkwitz, Palo Verde: The sophomore had eight receptions for 44 yards and added three tackles on defense to help the Panthers beat Green Valley 20-0.

— Jaylani Palmer, Shadow Ridge: The junior had 72 receiving yards and a TD, ran for 59 yards and nabbed an interception on defense to help the Mustangs defeat Liberty 27-14.

— Jaelyn Sotelo, Tech: The junior rushed for 150 yards and two TDs and caught six passes for 40 yards to help the Roadrunners defeat Silverado 48-6.

Boys bowling

— Jack Grossman, Centennial: The senior bowled a 300 game to help the Bulldogs defeat Clark 7-2 at Suncoast.

Scores

Boys basketball

American Heritage 54, Trinity 35

Cimarron-Memorial 66, Legacy 60

Clark 82, Sky Pointe 50

Faith Lutheran 54, Basic 48

Green Valley 69, Sunrise Mountain 35

Rancho 64, Canyon Springs 46

Shadow Ridge 79, Del Sol 45

Sierra Vista 76, Losee 38

SLAM Academy 49, Pahrump Valley 39

The Meadows 90, Sloan Canyon 54

Girls basketball

Bishop Gorman 59, Desert Oasis 7

Cadence 30, Indian Springs 17

Canyon Springs 54, Cheyenne 18

Centennial 75, Las Vegas 9

Cimarron-Memorial 41, Durango 34

Coronado 43, Palo Verde 25

Democracy Prep 72, Shadow Ridge 38

Desert Pines 77, Arbor View 52

Faith Lutheran 44, Liberty 41

Foothill 62, Farrington (Hawaii) 36

Moapa Valley 60, Cristo Rey 13

Sierra Vista 56, Silverado 17

Tech 52, Amplus Academy 21

Flag football

Bishop Gorman 39, Centennial 8

Canyon Springs 19, Amplus Academy 6

Clark 38, Spring Valley 0

Desert Oasis 46, Basic 12

Palo Verde 20, Green Valley 0

Shadow Ridge 27, Liberty 14

Tech 48, Silverado 6

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal