Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

Bishop Gorman guard Ilan Nikolov (20) reacts to a team foul being called on Bishop Gorman during a high school boys basketball game between Bishop Gorman and Coronado at Coronado High School on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

High school scores, top performances:

Boys basketball

— Mason Abittan, Coronado: The senior scored 20 points as the Cougars held off a late rally by Mojave for a 64-61 victory.

— Jayonni Durrough, Centennial: The junior recorded 30 points in the Bulldogs’ 89-71 win over Arbor View.

— Tayshaun Jackson, Las Vegas: The senior scored a team-high 26 points to help the Wildcats beat Silverado 77-67.

— Zacarrion Jackson, Mojave: The senior finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds in the Rattlers’ 64-61 loss to Coronado.

— Ilan Nikolov, Bishop Gorman: The sophomore nailed six 3-pointers and finished with 18 points, eight rebounds, four steals and three assists to lead the Gaels to a 61-47 victory over Durango.

Girls basketball

— Ava Alexander, Sunrise Mountain: The junior scored 19 points to help the Miners defeat Las Vegas 57-48.

— Amija Macon, Mater East: The freshman racked up 22 points, eight rebounds, five steals and four blocks to lead the Knights past Moapa Valley 49-26.

— Morgan White, Del Sol: The junior finished with 20 points in the Dragons’ 63-13 victory over Tech.

Flag football

— Lyla Baxter, Green Valley: The junior had two receptions for 83 yards and a 55-yard touchdown in the Gators’ 22-0 victory over Spring Valley.

— Milani Bonds, Western: The senior had a TD reception, rushed for 65 yards, intercepted two passes and logged six tackles in the Warriors’ 12-6 win over Doral Academy.

— Akemi Higa, Desert Oasis: The junior passed for 411 yards and seven TDs as the Diamondbacks trounced Canyon Springs 47-6.

— Davie Slack, Virgin Valley: The junior passed for five TDs and rushed for two more as the Bulldogs beat Democracy Prep 46-0.

Scores

Boys basketball

Beaver Dam 46, Word of Life 17

Bishop Gorman 61, Durango 47

Centennial 89, Arbor View 71

Coronado 64, Mojave 61

Founders Academy 50, GV Christian 47

Las Vegas 77, Silverado 67

Girls basketball

Boulder City 41, Sloan Canyon 33

Del Sol 63, Tech 13

Mater East 49, Moapa Valley 26

SLAM Academy 71, Coral Academy 40

Sunrise Mountain 57, Las Vegas 48

Virgin Valley 63, Cristo Rey 7

Flag football

Boulder City 41, Sloan Canyon 33

Desert Oasis 47, Canyon Springs 6

Green Valley 22, Spring Valley 0

Mater East 29, Moapa Valley 12

Virgin Valley 46, Democracy Prep 0

Western 12, Doral Academy 6

