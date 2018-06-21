New Clark County school superintendent makes public debut

In his first public appearance, Jesus Jara toured the Del Sol Academy in Las Vegas Thursday on his third day of work and spoke of his vision to make the troubled school district the no. 1 public school system in the country.

New Superintendent Jesus Jara has a bold vision for the troubled Clark County School District: Turning it into the No. 1 school system in the country.

In his first public appearance open to the media — a tour Thursday of the Del Sol Academy on his third day on the job — Jara emphasized that all students can benefit from a high-quality education, drawing on his own personal experience moving from Venezuela as a child.

“When I came to this country as a 10-year-old, I didn’t speak English,” he said. “I was that kid with the mom with a sixth-grade education but knew that education was going to be the ticket to the American dream.”

The former deputy superintendent of Orange County Public Schools in Florida has had a whirlwind of activities this week, meeting with trustees and teachers — even swinging by the Interim Legislative Committee on Education to introduce himself to state lawmakers before the tour.

At Del Sol — an award-winning Las Vegas performing arts high school with a growing magnet program — Jara chatted with students who were recovering course credits in summer school.

He bonded with Steven Johnson, a football player who will be a senior in the fall.

“You know, I used to play football,” Jara said with a smile. “But I got older.”

“No — you still got the moves,” Johnson replied, prompting laughter from onlookers. “You’re going to have to come down to watch us play one day.”

Principal Gregory Misel showed off improvements to the school’s magnet programs, including a cinematic arts program launched this school year.

Jara complimented Misel on Del Sol’s transformation and success.

“That’s going to be my job — to make sure that principals have what they need in support,” he said. “Because our children in this great community, this is what they deserve.”

The new leader also got a glimpse of the city’s community involvement.

The Smith Center, which is currently staging the immensely popular “Hamilton” musical, presented the district with copies of the book “Alexander Hamilton” for every high school during Jara’s visit.

Moving forward, Jara called on parents and others to be engaged and described himself the quarterback who will work diligently with the School Board to make changes.

“We need the entire community, and that’s why I say we’re going to be one team, with one clear goal — and that’s to be the number-one district in America,” he said.

He also pledged to hold 100 community meetings between now and October.

“It is clear that this community, once they invest and feel empowered to help us, that’s where we’re going to be able to bet he number one district for children.”

Jara also acknowledged that the district needs to get its financial house in order. This week the district announced that the latest $68 million deficit resulted in a loss of over 550 school positions.

“In my first couple days I’ve had a couple discussions with our CFO, our chief finance officer,” he said. “We’re going to have a deep dive into our budget.”

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4630. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.