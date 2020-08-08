84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nation and World

4 US deaths linked to methanol-based hand sanitizers

By Mike Stobbe The Associated Press
August 7, 2020 - 11:21 pm
 

NEW YORK — Alcohol-based hand sanitizers can help stop the coronavirus from spreading, but drinking the products turned out to be deadly for four people in two states.

Health officials reported this week that 15 adults were poisoned in Arizona and New Mexico in May and June after drinking hand sanitizer. Besides the four who died, three had ongoing vision problems, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

All had consumed sanitizers containing methanol, or wood alcohol. The active ingredient that kills germs in legitimate sanitizers is ethyl alcohol, which is consumable. But some companies have been replacing it with poisonous methanol, which is used in antifreeze.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a warning in June about Mexican-made hand sanitizer gel that it said contained large amounts of methanol. Since then, the FDA has expanded the list. The FDA has identified dozens of hand sanitizers that contain methanol and have been recalled in the U.S. by manufacturers and distributors.

MOST READ
1
Man faces murder charge in assault on Air Force vet in Las Vegas
Man faces murder charge in assault on Air Force vet in Las Vegas
2
Man, 32, arrested in assault on elderly grocery shopper
Man, 32, arrested in assault on elderly grocery shopper
3
Sahara says closure rumor untrue, sues Las Vegas blogger
Sahara says closure rumor untrue, sues Las Vegas blogger
4
Trump evangelical rally proceeds despite warnings from city, state
Trump evangelical rally proceeds despite warnings from city, state
5
New data shows jump in COVID cases for visitors to Nevada
New data shows jump in COVID cases for visitors to Nevada
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Thousands of bikers rode through the streets for the opening day of the 80th annual Sturgis Mot ...
Sturgis motorcycle rally attracts thousands amid pandemic
By Stephen Groves The Associated Press

Thousands of bikers poured into the small South Dakota city of Sturgis on Friday as the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally rumbled to life despite fears it could lead to a massive coronavirus outbreak.

Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, poses for a photo as he is running for the position ...
Joe Arpaio loses Arizona sheriff’s race in 2nd failed comeback bid
By Jacques Billeaud The Associated Press

Joe Arpaio on Friday was narrowly defeated in his bid to win back the sheriff’s post in metro Phoenix that he held for 24 years before being voted out in 2016 amid voter frustrations over his taxpayer-funded legal bills and other controversies.

President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefin ...
Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChat
By Tali Arbel The Associated Press

President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered an unspecified ban on “transactions” with the Chinese owners of the consumer apps TikTok and WeChat, although it remains unclear if he has the legal authority to actually ban the apps from the U.S.

A Feb. 29, 2020, file photo, shows National Rifle Association Executive Vice President and CEO ...
NY attorney general sues NRA over financial practices, seeks dissolution
By Michael R. Sisak, Larry Neumeister and Lisa Marie Pane The Associated Press

New York’s attorney general sued the National Rifle Association on Thursday, seeking to put the powerful gun advocacy organization out of business over allegations that high-ranking executives diverted millions of dollars for lavish personal trips, no-show contracts for associates and other questionable expenditures.

In this June 5, 2007 file photo, Pete Hamill responds during an interview at the Skylight Diner ...
Pete Hamill, legendary journalist, author, dies at 85
By Thalia Beaty The Associated Press

Pete Hamill, the self-taught, street-wise newspaper columnist whose love affair with New York inspired a colorful and uniquely influential journalistic career and produced several books of fiction and nonfiction, died Wednesday morning.

 
100 dead, 4K hurt in Beirut blast; fireworks, ammonium nitrate likely cause
The Associated Press

Residents of Beirut confronted a scene of utter devastation on Wednesday, a day after a massive explosion at the port rippled across the Lebanese capital, killing at least 100 people, wounding thousands and leaving entire city blocks flooded with glass and rubble.

In this photo provided by the Australian Defence Force, three men stand the beach on Pikelot Is ...
Message received: 3 men rescued after writing SOS in sand
By Nick Perry The Associated Press

The men had been missing in the Micronesia archipelago for nearly three days when their distress signal was spotted Sunday on uninhabited Pikelot Island.

Read More