53°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nation and World

Colorado reports 1st US COVID-19 variant case

By Patty Nieberg The Associated Press
December 29, 2020 - 4:27 pm
 
A waitperson wears a face mask while tending to a patron sitting in the outdoor patio of a sush ...
A waitperson wears a face mask while tending to a patron sitting in the outdoor patio of a sushi restaurant, late Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in downtown Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
A pair of workers wear masks while waiting for a ride outside a construction site late Monday, ...
A pair of workers wear masks while waiting for a ride outside a construction site late Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in downtown Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
A pedestrian wears a mask while passing by a window display in a clothing store late Monday, De ...
A pedestrian wears a mask while passing by a window display in a clothing store late Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in downtown Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Pedestrians wear masks while crossing an empty road at the intersection of Market Street and 15 ...
Pedestrians wear masks while crossing an empty road at the intersection of Market Street and 15th Avenue during the evening rush hour Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in downtown Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — The first reported U.S. case of the COVID-19 variant that’s been seen in the United Kingdom has been discovered in Colorado, Gov. Jared Polis announced Tuesday.

The variant was found in a man in his 20s who is in isolation southeast of Denver in Elbert County and has no travel history, state health officials said.

Elbert County is a mainly rural area of rolling plains at the far edge of the Denver metro area that includes a portion of Interstate 70, the state’s main east-west highway.

The Colorado State Laboratory confirmed the virus variant, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was notified.

Scientists in the U.K. believe the variant is more contagious than previously identified strains. The vaccines being given now are thought to be effective against the variant, Colorado health officials said in a news release.

Public health officials are investigating other potential cases and performing contact tracing to determine the spread of the variant throughout the state.

“There is a lot we don’t know about this new COVID-19 variant, but scientists in the United Kingdom are warning the world that it is significantly more contagious. The health and safety of Coloradans is our top priority, and we will closely monitor this case, as well as all COVID-19 indicators, very closely,” Polis said.

Polis and state health officials are expected hold a news conference Wednesday.

The discovery of the new variant led the CDC to issue new rules on Christmas Day for travelers arriving to the U.S. from the U.K., requiring they show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

Worry has been growing about the variant since the weekend before Christmas, when Britain’s prime minister said a new strain of the coronavirus seemed to spread more easily than earlier ones and was moving rapidly through England. The nation’s first variant case was identified in southeast England.

Dozens of countries barred flights from the U.K., and southern England was placed under strict lockdown measures. Scientists say there is reason for concern but the new strains should not cause alarm.

Japan announced Monday it would bar entry of all nonresident foreign nationals as a precaution against the new strain.

New variants of the coronavirus have been seen almost since the virus was first detected in China nearly a year ago. It is common for viruses to undergo minor changes as they reproduce and move through a population. The slight modifications are how scientists track the spread of a virus from one place to another.

But if the virus has significant mutations, one concern is that current vaccines might no longer offer the same protections. Although that’s a possibility to watch for over time with the coronavirus, experts say they don’t believe it will be the case with the latest variant.

The U.K. variant, known as B.1.1.7, has also been found in Canada, Italy, India and the United Arab Emirates.

South Africa has also discovered a highly contagious COVID-19 variant that is driving the country’s latest spike of confirmed cases, hospitalizations and deaths. The variant, known as 501.V2, is dominant among the newly confirmed infections in South Africa, according to health officials and scientists leading the country’s virus strategy.

———

This story has been corrected to refer to the announcement of the new variant by the British Prime Minister taking place the weekend before Christmas.

MOST READ
1
LETTER: California companies fleeing … yet they bypass Nevada
LETTER: California companies fleeing … yet they bypass Nevada
2
When will money from new stimulus come?
When will money from new stimulus come?
3
New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas still has fireworks, events
New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas still has fireworks, events
4
Guests begin checking in to hotel rooms at Circa
Guests begin checking in to hotel rooms at Circa
5
Henderson mansion with indoor basketball court sells for $11.25M
Henderson mansion with indoor basketball court sells for $11.25M
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The U.S. Capitol is seen, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Senate GOP blocks Democratic push for $2K stimulus checks
By Lisa Mascaro and Jill Colvin The Associated Press

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday blocked Democrats’ push to immediately bring President Donald Trump’s demand for bigger $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks up for a vote.

This undated image posted on social media by the FBI shows Anthony Quinn Warner. Federal offici ...
Bomber told neighbor world is ‘never going to forget me’
By Kimberlee Kruesi, Denise Lavoie and Michael Balsamo The Associated Press

The man suspected of detonating a bomb that killed himself, injured three other people and damaged dozens of buildings told his neighbor that Nashville and the world wouldn’t forget him.

In this April 3, 2019 file photo, actor Lori Loughlin, front, and husband, clothing designer Mo ...
Lori Loughlin released after 2-month prison term in college scam
By Alanna Durkin Richer The Associated Press

Lori Loughlin was released from the federal lockup in Dublin, California, where she had been serving her sentence for her role in the college admissions bribery scheme.

Umbrellas were put to use as a storm moved through Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 ...
Southern California prepares for first winter storm
The Associated Press

Southern California’s first significant storm of the season is expected to bring rain and snow to the region Sunday night through Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

 
Nashville bombing suspect died in blast, officials say
By Kimberlee Kruesi, Michael Balsamo and Eric Tucker The Associated Press

The man believed to be responsible for the Christmas Day bombing that tore through downtown Nashville blew himself up in the explosion, and appears to have acted alone, federal officials said Sunday.

Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea, left, walks to a media staging area at the scene of a shootin ...
3 dead, 3 hurt in shooting at Illinois bowling alley
The Associated Press

A gunman opened fire inside an Illinois bowling alley, killing three people and injuring three others Saturday night in what authorities believe was a random attack.

Read More