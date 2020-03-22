Gov. Cuomo chides New Yorkers for ignoring social distancing

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio stopped short of closing playgrounds or parks Sunday but said police will start clearing out places that get too crowded.

People stand in line for their order at a McDonald's restaurant in the Brooklyn borough of New York, where the seating area has been cordoned off to its customers and only take out is available as part of the city's effort in social distancing, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Mayor Bill de Blasio said New York City residents should be prepared for the possibility of a "shelter in place" order within days given the fast spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Due to the coronavirus, a parishioner prays during a modest and shortened service at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Basilica Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Pope Francis delivers his blessing from the window of his private library overlooking St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, March 22, 2020. During his weekly Sunday blessing, held due to virus concerns in his private library in the Apostolic Palace, he urged all Christians to join in reciting the ‘’Our Father’’ prayer next Wednesday at noon. And he said that he would lead a global blessing to an empty St. Peter’s Square on Friday. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Pope Francis delivers his blessing from the window of his private library overlooking an empty St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, March 22, 2020. During his weekly Sunday blessing, held due to virus concerns in his private library in the Apostolic Palace, he urged all Christians to join in reciting the ''Our Father'' prayer next Wednesday at noon. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, talks with members of the Florida National Guard, Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. DeSantis held a news conference at the stadium where the National Guard opened a drive-thru testing site. On Sunday, they were only testing first responders. On Monday, they planned to expand it to people at least 65 years old who are showing symptoms of the illness. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Parish vicar Patrick Stauss conducts a service of the catholic parish of the Assumption of Mary via YouYube in an empty church in Winterbach, Germany, Sunday, March 22, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (Sebastian Gollnow/dpa via AP)

New York’s governor said Sunday that he was exasperated people are still ignoring his social distancing orders, saying he’s still seeing people clustering in groups and acting like it was just another nice spring weekend.

“There is a density level in New York City that is wholly inappropriate,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said, his voice rising. “This is just a mistake! It is a mistake! It is insensitive. It is arrogant. It is self-destructive. It’s disrespectful to other people and it has to stop and it has to stop now. This is not a joke and I am not kidding.”

The Democrat said city officials must come up with a plan immediately to prevent people from congregating in parks or elsewhere.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio stopped short of closing playgrounds or parks Sunday but said police will start clearing out places that get too crowded. He advised people not to mix with other families and keep exercise brief and solitary.

“We will be enforcing this, but with understanding,” de Blasio said. “We will enforce through education. We will enforce with warnings.”

If people don’t act responsibly about using playgrounds, “we’ll have to at that point strongly consider shutting them down,” de Blasio said.

New York’s new rule banning people from congregating in groups doesn’t take effect until 8 p.m. Sunday, but some people were widely flouting the law in spirit Saturday in Brooklyn’s 320-acre Prospect Park. Packs of teenagers clustered around benches. Groups of people sprawled out on picnic blankets. A dozen men laughed and smoked in a circle.

Meanwhile, two blocks from the park, a woman wearing a mask staggered into a neighborhood hospital, coughing, wheezing and clutching her chest.

Nearly 2,000 people have been hospitalized in the state with the virus and 114 have died, Cuomo said. More than 15,000 have tested positive statewide, including 9,000 in New York City.