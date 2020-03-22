68°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Gov. Cuomo chides New Yorkers for ignoring social distancing

By Jim Mustian and Jeffrey Collins The Associated Press
March 22, 2020 - 12:30 pm
 

New York’s governor said Sunday that he was exasperated people are still ignoring his social distancing orders, saying he’s still seeing people clustering in groups and acting like it was just another nice spring weekend.

“There is a density level in New York City that is wholly inappropriate,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said, his voice rising. “This is just a mistake! It is a mistake! It is insensitive. It is arrogant. It is self-destructive. It’s disrespectful to other people and it has to stop and it has to stop now. This is not a joke and I am not kidding.”

The Democrat said city officials must come up with a plan immediately to prevent people from congregating in parks or elsewhere.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio stopped short of closing playgrounds or parks Sunday but said police will start clearing out places that get too crowded. He advised people not to mix with other families and keep exercise brief and solitary.

“We will be enforcing this, but with understanding,” de Blasio said. “We will enforce through education. We will enforce with warnings.”

If people don’t act responsibly about using playgrounds, “we’ll have to at that point strongly consider shutting them down,” de Blasio said.

New York’s new rule banning people from congregating in groups doesn’t take effect until 8 p.m. Sunday, but some people were widely flouting the law in spirit Saturday in Brooklyn’s 320-acre Prospect Park. Packs of teenagers clustered around benches. Groups of people sprawled out on picnic blankets. A dozen men laughed and smoked in a circle.

Meanwhile, two blocks from the park, a woman wearing a mask staggered into a neighborhood hospital, coughing, wheezing and clutching her chest.

Nearly 2,000 people have been hospitalized in the state with the virus and 114 have died, Cuomo said. More than 15,000 have tested positive statewide, including 9,000 in New York City.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas’ housing market facing risky times as valley shuts down
Las Vegas’ housing market facing risky times as valley shuts down
2
Henderson woman arrested, accused of posing as registered nurse
Henderson woman arrested, accused of posing as registered nurse
3
Control tower at McCarran airport remains closed for third day
Control tower at McCarran airport remains closed for third day
4
Raiders agree to terms with Agholor, 3 more free agents
Raiders agree to terms with Agholor, 3 more free agents
5
Explore life in Las Vegas during coronavirus pandemic — PHOTOS
Explore life in Las Vegas during coronavirus pandemic — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
People clap from balconies in show of appreciation to health care workers at a Chawl in Mumbai, ...
Infection expert Fauci hopeful US more contained than Italy
The Associated Press

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 316,600 people and killed more than 13,500. The U.S. infected toll is 15,168 with more than 300 deaths.

76-year old Olive Trotman, left, is visited on Mother's Day by her son Mark, his wife Denise an ...
UK moms spend Mother’s Day far from family
By Jill Lawless The Associated Press

Many people took to social media to lament the fact that they would not be able to visit family members, while others thanked mothers who spent the holiday working as doctors or nurses.

People relax on the beach in Waikiki in Honoluluin 2017. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)
Hawaii to quarantine all arrivals to state for 14 days
The Associated Press

Hawaii’s governor has instituted a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine starting Thursday of all people traveling to the state as part of efforts to fight the spread of coronavirus.

A lone pedestrian walks down Broadway past the Charging Bull statue as COVID-19 concerns empty ...
FDA approves rapid, 45-minute test for virus
The Associated Press

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 303,000 people and killed more than 12,900. There have been 285 U.S. deaths and more than 24,000 cases.

 
Trump, Fauci spar over whether malaria drug can treat coronavirus
By Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar The Associated Press

President Donald Trump and the government’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, are sparring over whether a malaria drug would work to treat coronavirus.

Kane Richey, a fifth grader at Mooreville Elementary School, concentrates as he competes in the ...
Scripps National Spelling Bee postponed
By Ben Nuckols The Associated Press

Scripps announced its decision Friday morning, citing recommendations against large gatherings by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, center, speaks with members of the media as he departs a meet ...
Income tax filing deadline moved to July
The Associated Press

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the Trump administration has decided to push the income tax filing date to July 15 from April 15.

Read More