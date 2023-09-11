93°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nation and World

Grand Canyon hiker dies trying to walk from rim to rim in a day

The Associated Press
September 11, 2023 - 3:12 pm
 
FILE - The Grand Canyon National Park is covered in the morning sunlight as seen from a helicop ...
FILE - The Grand Canyon National Park is covered in the morning sunlight as seen from a helicopter near Tusayan, Ariz., Oct. 5, 2013. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — A 55-year-old Virginia man died in the Grand Canyon while trying to hike from the South Rim to the North Rim in a single day, a distance of 21 miles (33.8 kilometers), authorities said Monday.

Grand Canyon National Park officials identified the hiker who died Saturday as Ranjith Varma of Manassas. The location where he passed away is toward the end of the South Rim to North Rim trek, which can take 12 to 15 hours to complete.

At around 2 p.m. Saturday, the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center reported receiving an emergency call of a hiker in distress on the North Kaibab Trail, about one mile south of Cottonwood Campground. Varma became unresponsive, and bystanders and rangers both unsuccessfully tried to resuscitate him, park officials said.

It wasn’t immediately clear if his death was heat related. An investigation was being conducted by the Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

The high temperature on Saturday was 87 degrees (30.5 Celsius) at Grand Canyon Airport, which is about a 20 minute drive from the South Rim.

Earlier this year, a 36-year-old Indiana woman died while trying to hike to the Colorado River and back in a day. She was found unconscious on May 14 along the Bright Angel Trail above the Three-Mile Resthouse.

On July 3, a 57-year-old woman died while on an eight-mile hike in triple-digit heat at the park.

Park officials say summertime temperatures on exposed parts of the trail can reach more than 120 degrees (49 Celsius).

MOST READ
1
Ed Sheeran says ‘safety issue’ caused last-minute Allegiant show cancellation
Ed Sheeran says ‘safety issue’ caused last-minute Allegiant show cancellation
2
Crippling cybersecurity issue hits MGM Resorts across US
Crippling cybersecurity issue hits MGM Resorts across US
3
EDITORIAL: Nevada paying a high price for embracing green energy
EDITORIAL: Nevada paying a high price for embracing green energy
4
Mark Wahlberg pours shots as sportsbooks ‘killed’ by Raiders
Mark Wahlberg pours shots as sportsbooks ‘killed’ by Raiders
5
U2’s Sphere rehearsals are a no-fly zone
U2’s Sphere rehearsals are a no-fly zone
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Damage caused by an earthquake can be seen in Moulay Brahim village, near Marrakech, Morocco, S ...
More than 1,300 dead after 6.8 quake rocks Morocco
By Sam Metz and Mosa’ab Elshamy The Associated Press

A rare, powerful earthquake struck Morocco, toppling buildings in mountainous villages and ancient cities not built to withstand such force.

FILE — E. Jean Carroll, right, walks out of Manhattan federal court, May 9, 2023, in New ...
Donald Trump defamed writer in 2019, judge rules
The Associated Press

The ruling cncerns remarks that Trump made in 2019, after E. Jean Carroll first publicly claimed that Trump sexually attacked her in a luxury department store dressing room in the 1990s, which he denies.

More stories
Teen survives nearly 100-foot fall at North Rim of Grand Canyon
Teen survives nearly 100-foot fall at North Rim of Grand Canyon
Tracking Hilary: Mount Charleston seeing flooding, Death Valley breaks record
Tracking Hilary: Mount Charleston seeing flooding, Death Valley breaks record
Who received the most rain in Las Vegas Valley during Hilary?
Who received the most rain in Las Vegas Valley during Hilary?
Summerlin offers mountain views
Summerlin offers mountain views
Las Vegas sees more monsoon storms as Hilary nears — PHOTOS
Las Vegas sees more monsoon storms as Hilary nears — PHOTOS
Bypass hassles on a weekend getaway to Zion National Park
Bypass hassles on a weekend getaway to Zion National Park