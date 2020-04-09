58°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

‘I’m serious’: Alaska girl, 5, out to keep people safe

By Mark Thiessen The Associated Press
April 9, 2020 - 12:28 pm
 

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Nova Knight is 5, and very serious about keeping others safe during the coronavirus outbreak.

She said so in a video, the Fairbanks, Alaska, resident made that’s been viewed more than 18,000 times and drawn the praise of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“I’m sorry if you can’t go to your play dates,” Nova said in the March 26 video. “Don’t go anywhere. And wash your hands. I’m serious.”

Nova lives with her parents, Robby and Rebecca Knight and her 2-year-old brother, Colton. She has more advice about washing hands in the 40-second clip, including encouraging repeated viewings of the video as a reminder of what to do stay safe from the virus.

“I’m really, really serious, so you should do this video every single day.”

Nova told her mom that she wanted to make the video after her aunt, Jennifer Trevors in Halifax, Nova Scotia, sent her a video of Trudeau thanking children in Canada for not going on their play dates and for doing their part in stopping the spread of the virus.

Nova said she intended to watch that video every day, so she knew what to do.

“And then she actually asked me, ‘Will you put me on Facebook Live? I have something I want to say,’” her mother said. “I was like, well, you’re not wearing pants so I’m not going to put you on Facebook Live but I will tape a video.”

Nova wasn’t satisfied with the first take.

“Could we do one more?” Knight recalled her daughter asking. “I just don’t think they know how serious I am.”

Rebecca Knight sent the video to her mother, Cindy Trevors of Miramichi, New Brunswick, Canada. The next day, her mother told her she included the video as a comment on Justin Trudeau’s March 27 tweet urging people to stay home.

Trevors wrote, “My 5 year old granddaughter made this video after being inspired by your talk about the virus to children.”

Trudeau responded: “What a great reminder! Thanks for sharing this video, Cindy — please let your granddaughter know I’m glad she’s helping to spread the word. I hope everyone listens to her advice and remembers to wash their hands and stay home. Because she’s right — that’s how we’ll all stay safe.”

When Nova found out Trudeau responded, she was flabbergasted.

”This is the best day of my life,’” she told her mother.

Other politicians retweeted the video, Knight said.

The response prompted Nova to do two more videos. In one, she shows people how to properly wash their hands, including using water that’s “not too hot and not too cold.” Her third video teaches people how not to spread germs and encourages social distancing.

Knight said her daughter has “always known that she wants to do something in helping people.”

She may only be 5, but she says she knows what she wants to be when she grows up: either an emergency room physician or a doctor on a search-and-rescue team.

“I want to be there when somebody needs me,” she told her mother.

MOST READ
1
3 Walmart workers at 1 store test positive for coronavirus
3 Walmart workers at 1 store test positive for coronavirus
2
Las Vegas radio host’s case fits emerging COVID-19 pattern
Las Vegas radio host’s case fits emerging COVID-19 pattern
3
Sisolak closes sports facilities, worship services to fight coronavirus
Sisolak closes sports facilities, worship services to fight coronavirus
4
Some locals upset golf courses stay open during pandemic
Some locals upset golf courses stay open during pandemic
5
CCSD’s distance learning effort strays from state edict
CCSD’s distance learning effort strays from state edict
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A Walgreens employee restocks toilet paper at the Las Vegas and Charleston boulevards location ...
Here’s why you can’t find toilet paper in the stores
By Dee-Ann Durbin The Associated Press

Millions of people have been panicking about their supply of toilet paper. Store shelves have been emptied. Social media is bursting with jokes and pleas for a roll or two.

A British police officer wears a 3M face mask, with few police officers in Britain seen wearing ...
Leaders caution loudly against Easter travel, gatherings
By Geir Moulson, Elena Becatoros and Nick Perry The Associated Press

A spike in deaths in Britain and New York and surges of reported new infections in Japan and in India’s congested cities make it clear the battle is far from over.

In a Tuesday, April 7, 2020, photo provided by the U.S. Air National Guard, airmen from the 146 ...
Feds say US stockpile of protective equipment nearly depleted
By Michael Biesecker The Associated Press

The Department of Health and Human Services told The Associated Press Wednesday that the federal stockpile was in the process of deploying all remaining personal protective equipment in its inventory.

FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2014 photo, Matt Figi hugs and tickles his once severely-ill 7-year-old ...
13-year-old girl who inspired Charlotte’s Web marijuana oil dies
By Colleen Slevin The Associated Press

Charlotte’s case and the advocacy of her parents played a significant role in drawing attention to the potential that a drug derived from cannabis could be used to treat epilepsy.

(Getty Images)
2 face terror crime charges over threats to spread virus
By Michael Balsamo The Associated Press

More than 400,000 people have been diagnosed in the U.S. with the virus, which has prompted stay-at-home orders from lawmakers across the country.

FILE - In this March 24, 2020, file photo, medical staff members check a ventilator in protecti ...
For some virus patients, doctors try to move away from ventilators
By Mike Stobbe The Associated Press

NEW YORK — As health officials around the world push to get more ventilators to treat coronavirus patients, some doctors are moving away from using the breathing machines when they can.

Emergency medical technicians wheel a patient into Elmhurst Hospital Center's emergency room, T ...
As exit talks begin, experts warn crisis far from over
By Marina Villeneuve and Lori Hinnant The Associated Press

Politicians and health officials emphatically warn that while deaths, hospitalizations and new infections may be leveling off in places like Italy and Spain, and even New York has seen encouraging signs amid the gloom, the crisis is far from over.

Read More