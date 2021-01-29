53°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nation and World

New COVID-19 variants: What you need to know

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 29, 2021 - 6:24 am
 
Updated January 29, 2021 - 7:18 am
A health worker checks the temperature of an elderly patient at the emergency entrance of the S ...
A health worker checks the temperature of an elderly patient at the emergency entrance of the Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria, South Africa, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, which is battling an ever-increasing number of COVID-19 patients. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
In a Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19 sits ...
In a Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19 sits on a table at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Conn. New research suggests that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine can protect against a mutation found in two contagious variants of the coronavirus that erupted in Britain and South Africa. Those variants are causing global concern. They both share a common mutation called N501Y, a slight alteration on one spot of the spike protein that coats the virus. That change is believed to be the reason they can spread so easily. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)
Health workers in protective suits in a makeshift emergency unit at Steve Biko Academic Hospita ...
Health workers in protective suits in a makeshift emergency unit at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria, South Africa, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, which is battling an ever-increasing number of Covid-19 patients. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
A patient lays in his bed at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital's outside parking area in Pretori ...
A patient lays in his bed at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital's outside parking area in Pretoria, South Africa, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. As the numbers of new confirmed cases rise, South Africa's hospitals are exceeding capacity, according to health officials. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell)
Patients wait to be attended to at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital's outside parking area in P ...
Patients wait to be attended to at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital's outside parking area in Pretoria, South Africa, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. As the numbers of new confirmed cases rise, South Africa's hospitals are exceeding capacity, according to health officials. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell)

Emerging variants of coronavirus in the U.S. have intensified concerns about rapid spread as states rush to get populations vaccinated.

Health officials are quickly determining how effective newly-approved vaccinations are against the variants.

Thursday, a highly transmissible variant first identified in South Africa, also known as the B. 1.351, has infected two people in South Carolina with no travel history, state officials announced. The patients also lacked a connection to one another. There is no evidence it is more deadly, but it has been shown to be more contagious.

Also of concern is the U.K. variant — known as B.1.1.7. A Clark County woman was reported as the first known case in Nevada on Jan. 25.

Previously, scientists had thought the U.K. variant was merely more transmissible, but the latest evidence suggests that those who have contracted the virus are also more likely to die from it, Fauci said Sunday on “Face the Nation.”

The U.K. variant has been identified in more than 25 states and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned that the variant could be the dominant strain in the U.S. by March. California and Florida have the most identified cases of the U.K. strain — 92 — of any state, New York comes in third, with 22 cases, according to the CDC.

The good news is research shows the new variants, the B.1.1.7 and the 501Y.V2, do not alter the effectiveness of the Moderna vaccine, according to the World Health Organization.

On Friday, Johnson & Johnson announced the development of a single-shot vaccine that tests showed was robustly effective against illness in the U.S., but less successful in countries where variants were prevalent, according to news reports.

Viruses constantly change through mutation, and new variants are expected to occur over time. Multiple variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 have been documented in the United States and globally during the pandemic.

Here are some basic facts on known variants, according to the CDC and World Health Organization:

U.K., aka B.1.1.7

It emerged in the United Kingdom in October and has an unusually large number of mutations. The variant spreads more easily and quickly than other variants. This variant was first detected in September and is now highly prevalent in London and southeast England. It has since been detected in 46 countries around the world, and at least 20 states in the U.S, according to news reports.

South African, aka 1.351 and 501Y.V2

It emerged in South Africa and was discovered in October. It is independent of the U.K. strain, however it shares some mutations with the that variant. Moderna announced this week the two-dose regimen of its vaccine is expected to protect against emerging strains detected to date.

Brazil, aka P.1

The nation’s first case of the Brazil variant has been found in a Minnesota resident who had traveled to Brazil. The variant was first identified in four travelers from Brazil, who were tested during routine screening at Haneda airport near Tokyo, Japan. This variant contains a set of additional mutations that may affect its ability to be recognized by antibodies.

Spread more easily?

These variants seem to spread more easily and quickly than other variants, which may lead to more cases of COVID-19. An increase in the number of cases will put more strain on health care resources, lead to more hospitalizations, and potentially more deaths. Increased compliance with public health mitigation strategies, such as vaccination, physical distancing, use of masks, hand hygiene and isolation and quarantine, will be essential to limiting the spread of SARS-CoV-2 and protecting public health, says the CDC.

Do current vaccines work?

The World Health Organization says that based on evidence so far, the new variants, including B.1.1.7 and the 501Y.V2, do not alter the effectiveness of the Moderna vaccine. New research suggests that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine can protect against a mutation found in variants that erupted in Britain and South Africa.

What scientists want to know

More studies are needed for scientists to understand how widely new variants have spread, how the disease caused by new variants differs from disease caused by other variants that are circulating and how the variants affect existing therapies and vaccines.

How the virus mutates

The virus that causes COVID-19 is a type of coronavirus, a family of viruses. Coronaviruses are named for the crown-like spikes on their surfaces. Scientists monitor changes in the virus, including changes to the spikes on the surface of the virus. These studies, including genetic analyses of the virus, are helping us understand how changes to the virus might affect how it spreads and what happens to people who are infected with it.

Information about characteristics of variants is evolving for scientists as they work to learn more about how easily they might spread, whether they could cause more severe illness and more deaths, and whether current authorized vaccines will protect people.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
FBI makes 2 arrests in Las Vegas related to riots at Capitol
FBI makes 2 arrests in Las Vegas related to riots at Capitol
2
Nevada regulators reject ‘Marriage’ proposal at Golden Nugget
Nevada regulators reject ‘Marriage’ proposal at Golden Nugget
3
Slot machine influencer teaming up with Plaza on new gaming area
Slot machine influencer teaming up with Plaza on new gaming area
4
Golden Knights’ game postponed; Alex Pietrangelo on COVID list
Golden Knights’ game postponed; Alex Pietrangelo on COVID list
5
Retired Las Vegas police detective dies after battle with COVID-19
Retired Las Vegas police detective dies after battle with COVID-19
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This Sept. 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a clinician preparing to administ ...
J&J vaccine effective against COVID-19, but not as strong as 2-shot doses
By Lauran Neergaard and Linda A. Johnson The Associated Press

J&J said Friday that in the U.S. and seven other countries, the single-shot vaccine was 66% effective overall at preventing moderate to severe illness, and much more protective — 85% — against the most serious symptoms.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom outlines his 2021-2022 state budget proposal during a news confere ...
California’s unemployment fraud audit creates questions for Newsom
By Kathleen Ronayne The Associated Press

In the face of a new scathing audit about California’s failure to prevent billions in unemployment insurance fraud, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration is putting blame on the federal government and declining to share details about how often he was briefed on the problems.

 
Storm pounds California with snow, rain; evacuations ordered
By John Antczak and Scott Sonner The Associated Press

Evacuations were ordered Thursday in wildfire burn areas prone to mudslides as an atmospheric river storm pumped drenching rain into Southern California while blizzard conditions buried the Sierra Nevada in snow.

A GameStop storefront is shown before opening Thursday morning, Jan. 28, 2021, in Dallas. The ...
GameStop stock trading restricted on Robinhood, other trading platforms
The Assoicated Press

GameStop stock has rocketed from below $20 earlier this month to more than $400 early Thursday as a volunteer army of investors on social media challenged big institutions who had placed market bets that the stock would fall.

In this Jan. 27, 2021, photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White ...
$1.9T sweeping COVID-19 relief package first test for Biden, Dems
By Lisa Mascaro The Associated Press

For House and Senate Democrats with the full sweep of power for the first time in a decade, drafting, amending and passing a recovery package will show Americans if they can lead the government through crisis.

Members from the World Health Organization team of experts prepare to leave on a bus after endi ...
WHO fact-finding team begins COVID-19 discovery work in Wuhan
By Emily Wang Fujiyama The Associated Press

The mission has become politically charged, as China seeks to avoid blame for alleged missteps in its early response to the outbreak. A major question is where the Chinese side will allow the researchers to go and whom they will be able to talk to.

 
San Francisco to strip Lincoln, Washington from school names
By Jocelyn Gecker and Haven Daley The Associated Press

The names of Abraham Lincoln, George Washington and other prominent figures including California Sen. Dianne Feinstein will be removed from 44 San Francisco public schools, a move that stirred debate Wednesday on whether the famously liberal city has taken the national reckoning on America’s racist past too far.

This photo provided by the Arizona National Guard shows a UH-60 Black Hawk crew with the Arizon ...
Hiker, 5 others stranded in Arizona snow rescued
The Associated Press

An Arizona Army National Guard UG-60 Blackhawk crew was able to hoist the hikers and the rescue teams from the site Tuesday.