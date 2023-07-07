No winner in $450M Mega Millions drawing; Powerball worth $615M Saturday

The Mega Millions jackpot was last won April 18 in New York while the Powerball jackpot was claimed April 19 in Ohio.

People are seen lined up to buy lottery tickets at the Primm Valley Lotto Store on the Nevada-California border near Primm in this July 28, 2022, file photo. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

No winning ticket was sold in the $450 Mega Millions jackpot on Friday night.

The numbers drawn were 8-10-17-55-66 with a Mega Ball of 3. One ticket sold in California matched the five regular numbers.

The two nationwide lottery jackpots — Mega Millions and Powerball — have reached near-record levels for drawings this weekend with the potential payout exceeding $1 billion.

On Saturday, the Powerball drawing will have an estimated $615 million annuity option and $310.6 million for the cash option.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302 million while the Powerball says its odds are 1 in 292 million.

Tickets cost $2 for each lottery and are not sold in Nevada. The closest location is at The Lotto Store in Primm, just across the Nevada state line. Arizona outlets also sell lottery tickets.

