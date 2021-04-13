64°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

‘Pause’ in J&J shot over clot issues will halt federal use of vaccine

By Zeke Miller The Associated Press
April 13, 2021 - 4:44 am
 
Updated April 13, 2021 - 4:54 am
In this March 26, 2021, file photo, a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department administers th ...
In this March 26, 2021, file photo, a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department administers the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to a person at a vaccination site setup at a Salvation Army location in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
A Taiwan Navy honor guard captain adjusts team member's face mask during a launch ceremony for ...
A Taiwan Navy honor guard captain adjusts team member's face mask during a launch ceremony for its first indigenous amphibious transport dock in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
Restaurant workers and restaurant delivery workers wait in line to sign up for Johnson & Jo ...
Restaurant workers and restaurant delivery workers wait in line to sign up for Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccine site, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in the Sunset Park neighborhood of New York. The mobile vaccination effort includes two buses equipped with four to six vaccinators each, delivering the COVID-19 vaccine directly to communities most in need. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
People sit at setup tables outside a pub in Soho, in London, on the day some of England's third ...
People sit at setup tables outside a pub in Soho, in London, on the day some of England's third coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased by the British government, Monday, April 12, 2021. People across England flocked to shed shaggy locks and browse for clothes, books and other "non-essential" items as shops, gyms, hairdressers, restaurant patios and beer gardens reopened Monday after months of lockdown. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Health worker carry patients to shift them from a dedicated COVID hospital to another hospital ...
Health worker carry patients to shift them from a dedicated COVID hospital to another hospital to vacate the bed for new patients, at Civil hospital in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. New infections have surged in the past month and India has now reported over 13.6 million cases, pushing its toll past Brazil, and making it second only to the United States. In the past 24 hours, over 160,000 new infections have been detected and experts fear that the worst is yet to come. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
Hindu devotees wearing face masks as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus stand in a ...
Hindu devotees wearing face masks as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus stand in a queue to offer prayers inside a temple dedicated to goddess Kali in Jammu, India, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. New infections have surged in the past month and India has now reported over 13.6 million cases — pushing its toll past Brazil, and making it second only to the United States. In the past 24 hours, over 160,000 new infections have been detected and experts fear that the worst is yet to come. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

WASHINGTON — The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said it was investigating clots in six women in the days after vaccination, in combination with reduced platelet counts. More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S.

U.S. federal distribution channels, including mass vaccination sites, will immediately pause the use of the J&J shot, and states and other providers are expected to follow.

CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet Wednesday to discuss the cases and the FDA has also launched an investigation of the cases.

“Until that process is complete, we are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution,” Dr. Anne Schuchat, Principal Deputy Director of the CDC and Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research said in a joint statement.

Six women between 18 and 48 have developed a rare blood clot disorder. One died and another is in critical condition. More than seven million people in the U.S. have received the one-shot J&J vaccine and more than nine million doses have been shipped to states.

The move follows several countries’ limiting the use of AstraZeneca’s vaccine after similar reports of blood clotting. Both shots are based on the same viral vector technology; vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna haven’t been associated with such risks.

J&J’s share price fell nearly 3 percent in premarket trading and U.S. market futures turned negative on the news.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
1
Jury returns $29.5M verdict in case involving allergic reaction
Jury returns $29.5M verdict in case involving allergic reaction
2
‘If it has a pool, it’s a free-for-all’: Las Vegas housing market on fire
‘If it has a pool, it’s a free-for-all’: Las Vegas housing market on fire
3
An allergic reaction left her brain damaged. Were medics at fault?
An allergic reaction left her brain damaged. Were medics at fault?
4
Sapphire owner says Usher will be back to ‘make things right’
Sapphire owner says Usher will be back to ‘make things right’
5
See inside magician Lance Burton’s castle mansion listed for $4.49M
See inside magician Lance Burton’s castle mansion listed for $4.49M
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Cole Smith receives a Moderna variant vaccine shot from clinical research nurse Tigisty Girmay ...
Volunteers getting tweaked vaccines to test on COVID mutations
By Lauran Neergaard The Associated Press

Dozens of Americans are rolling up their sleeves for a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine — this time, shots tweaked to guard against a worrisome mutated version of the virus.

 
Officer in Minnesota shooting intended to use Taser, not gun
By Mohamed Ibrahim The Associated Press

Police in a Minneapolis suburb where a Black man was fatally shot during a traffic stop say the officer who fired intended to use a Taser, not a handgun.

Nathan Long, a video game writer, poses for a picture outside his rental apartment courtyard in ...
US homebuyers face affordability, other hurdles in hot market
By Alex Veiga The Associated Press

The housing market has been a pillar of economic strength during the pandemic, but many would-be homeowners have met with frustration because of a low number of homes for sale and consistently rising prices.

In this image from video, Dr. Lindsey Thomas, a forensic pathologist, now retired, testifies as ...
Expert: Lack of oxygen killed George Floyd, not drugs
By Amy Forliti, Steve Karnowski and Tammy Webber The Associated Press

George Floyd died of a lack of oxygen from the way he was held down by police, a retired forensic pathologist testified Friday at former Officer Derek Chauvin’s murder trial.