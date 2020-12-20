62°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nation and World

People over 75, essential workers next in line for vaccine

By John Hanna and Mike Stobbe The Associated Press
December 20, 2020 - 1:46 pm
 
Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distri ...
Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)
Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are moved to the loading dock for shipping at the ...
Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are moved to the loading dock for shipping at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)
A worker gives a thumbs up while transporting boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to ...
A worker gives a thumbs up while transporting boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to the loading dock for shipping at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)
Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distri ...
Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)
Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distri ...
Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

NEW YORK — An expert committee put people 75 and older and essential workers like firefighters, teachers and grocery store workers next in line for COVID-19 shots as a second vaccine began rolling out Sunday to hospitals, a desperately needed boost as the nation works to bring the coronavirus pandemic under control.

The developments occurred as the nation seeks to ramp up a vaccination program that only began in the last week and so far has given initial shots to about 556,000 Americans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas siblings face murder charges in shooting of ex-boyfriend
Las Vegas siblings face murder charges in shooting of ex-boyfriend
2
At-home COVID-19 test turns Hawaii vacation into hotel quarantine
At-home COVID-19 test turns Hawaii vacation into hotel quarantine
3
Hotel supplier closing local plant, laying off workers
Hotel supplier closing local plant, laying off workers
4
Las Vegas winter will start warm before cool front arrives
Las Vegas winter will start warm before cool front arrives
5
These CEOs traded salary for stocks. Their ‘gamble’ is set to pay off.
These CEOs traded salary for stocks. Their ‘gamble’ is set to pay off.
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Travel from UK hampered due to new virus strain; California struggles
The Associated Press

Several European countries said Sunday they would halt flights from the U.K., hours after Britain’s government imposed tough new coronavirus restrictions on large areas of southern England to curb what officials described as a fast-moving new strain of the virus.

People line up at Zion National Park in Utah in November 2016. (Zion National Park via AP)
Zion National Park warns of ticket scalping for shuttles
The Associated Press

Officials at Zion National Park have started plans to reopen shuttles into the park for next season and are hoping to avoid ticket scalping, where people purchase and resell the tickets for higher prices.

 
California’s hospitals overwhelmed, may ration care amid pandemic
By John Antczak and Amy Taxin The Associated Press

California hospitals are battling to find beds to house patients amid fears that the exploding coronavirus infection rate will exhaust resources and health care workers.

This is evidence seized after a Jan. 5, 2020, traffic stop led officers to major methamphetamin ...
San Francisco’s overdose deaths far outpace COVID-19 deaths
The Associated Press

A record 621 people died of drug overdoses in San Francisco so far this year, a staggering number that far outpaces the 173 deaths from COVID-19 the city has seen thus far.

 
Jupiter, Saturn merging in night sky, closest since 1623
By Marcia Dunn The Associated Press

Jupiter and Saturn will merge in the night sky Monday, appearing closer to one another than they have since Galileo’s time in the 17th century.

Dixie State University (The Associated Press)
Changing name of Dixie State University supported by board
The Associated Press

The Utah Board of Higher Education unanimously voted Friday in support of Dixie State University dropping “Dixie” from its name — an example of the nation’s reexamination of the remnants of the Confederacy and slavery.

 
Navajo power plant stacks come down in Arizona
By Felicia Fonseca The Associated Press

Three towering concrete stacks that were the most visual reminders of a coal-fired power plant that operated for decades along the Arizona-Utah state line came down Friday.

 
Second COVID-19 vaccine approved by US as deaths grow
By Lauran Neergaard and Matthew Perrone The Associated Press

The U.S. added a second COVID-19 vaccine to its arsenal Friday, boosting efforts to beat back an outbreak so dire that the nation is regularly recording more than 3,000 deaths a day.

A buoy marks the restricted area to the Hoover Dam intake towers along the Colorado River's Bla ...
Colorado River, hit by drought, needs more help, report says
By Felicia Fonseca The Associated Press

A set of guidelines for managing the Colorado River helped several states through a dry spell, but its not enough to keep key reservoirs in the American West from plummeting amid persistent drought and climate change, according to a U.S. report released Friday.

Read More