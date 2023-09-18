Powerball jackpot eludes all players, next drawing worth $672M
The string of no winners continued when the Powerball winning numbers rolled down the chute Monday evening.
The winning numbers were 2-21-26-40-42 and a Powerball of 9. Nobody won the jackpot. One ticket sold in Massachusetts matched all five regular numbers to win $1 million.
The top prize was worth $638 million with a cash payout of $304.2 million.
The Wednesday drawing will be worth an estimated $672 million, $320 million for all cash.
Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot — no matter the size — are near 1 in 292.2 million. Chances of taking home Mega Millions’ top prize are even lower, at about 1 in 302.6 million.
10 LARGEST US JACKPOTS
1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)
2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)
3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)
4. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket from Maine)
5. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)
6. $1.08 billion, Powerball, July 19, 2023 (one ticket, from California)
7. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)
8. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)
9. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)
10. $747 million. Powerball, Feb. 6, 2023. (one ticket from Washington state)