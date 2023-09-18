Powerball jackpot eludes all players, next drawing worth $672M

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot — no matter the size — are near 1 in 292.2 million.

The Powerball drawing for Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, will be worth $638 million. (AP file/Keith Srakocic)

A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store inn November 2022 in Renfrew, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

The string of no winners continued when the Powerball winning numbers rolled down the chute Monday evening.

The winning numbers were 2-21-26-40-42 and a Powerball of 9. Nobody won the jackpot. One ticket sold in Massachusetts matched all five regular numbers to win $1 million.

The top prize was worth $638 million with a cash payout of $304.2 million.

The Wednesday drawing will be worth an estimated $672 million, $320 million for all cash.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot — no matter the size — are near 1 in 292.2 million. Chances of taking home Mega Millions’ top prize are even lower, at about 1 in 302.6 million.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.