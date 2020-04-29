72°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Public transportation safety next hurdle in easing lockdowns

By Mike Corder, Angela Charlton and Chris Blake The Associated Press
April 29, 2020 - 4:50 am
 

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — In cities around the world, public transport systems are the key to getting workers back on the job and restarting devastated economies, yet everything from trains to buses to ferries to bicycles will have to be re-imagined for the coronavirus era.

In Europe in particular, public transport is shaping up as a new front line in the battle to tame the pandemic that has already killed over 120,000 of its citizens.

In hard-hit Italy, Spain, France and Britain, standing cheek-to-jowl with fellow commuters in packed trains or trams was as much a part of the morning routine in pre-coronavirus times as a steaming shot of espresso or a crispy croissant.

That’s going to have to change as authorities try to balance restarting shut-down economies while still clinging to hard-won gains in controling the spread of the virus.

Solutions include putting red stickers on the floor to tell bus travelers in Milan how far apart to stand. The Dutch are putting on longer, roomier trains and many cities including Berlin are opening up more lanes to cyclists. In Britain, bus passengers are entering through the middle or rear doors to reduce the virus risks for drivers.

Thousands of people ride buses daily in the Las Vegas Valley. People who cannot work from home and essential employees such as nurses and grocery store clerks, as well as many homeless people, still rely on them to move around.

While no public health officials have linked any COVID-19 cases to Regional Transportation Commission bus passengers, the agency has reported that two drivers have tested positive for the disease.

France says transport a ‘key measure’

Announcing a gradual easing of France’s strict lockdown, Prime Minister Édouard Philippe called public transport a “key measure for the economic recovery” yet acknowledged concerns among passengers.

“I understand the apprehension of a good number of our compatriots before taking a metro, a train, a bus, a tram, which are sometimes very densely packed,” he said.

When and how to ease restrictions, keep people safe and prevent a second wave of infections is a matter of intense debate around the world.

“There will never be a perfect amount of protection,” said Josh Santarpia, a microbiology expert at the University of Nebraska Medical Center who is studying the coronavirus. “It’s a personal risk assessment. Everybody has to decide, person by person, what risk they’re willing to tolerate.”

As restrictions loosen, health authorities will be watching closely for any sign of a resurgence of the virus. Germany has reported an slight uptick in the infection rate since some small businesses were allowed to reopen over a week ago, but authorities said it was too soon to say whether the loosening was to blame.

US releasing GDP figure

The United States was bracing Wednesday for news of just how hard the pandemic has hammered the world’s biggest economy. The Commerce Department is expected to estimate that the gross domestic product, the broadest gauge of the economy, shrank at an annual rate of 5% or more in the January-March quarter. That would be the sharpest quarterly drop in GDP since the Great Recession, which ended in 2009.

In Paris, Aircraft maker Airbus reported $515 million in losses in the first quarter, put thousands of workers on furlough and sought billions in loans to survive the coronavirus crisis. Even with all that, its CEO said Wednesday that the aviation industry’s unprecedented troubles are still at an “early stage.”

Ratings agency Fitch cut Italy’s government debt grade, the first downgrade to a major economy, to reflect the surge in public debt that is expected to hit countries dealing with the vast costs of the pandemic lockdown.

The agency lowered Italy’s rating by 1 notch to BBB- from BBB, just one level above junk bond status. It expects the pandemic to shrink the Italian economy by 8% this year and warned there is a risk of a deeper downturn.

Masks in France, Spain, Greece

France, Spain and Greece were the latest countries to announce roadmaps for reopening businesses and schools. They promised to spread people out on trains, trams and buses and masked faces will be the new normal in public.

The Dutch national railway service on Wednesday began boosting its skeleton coronavirus lockdown timetable by bringing longer intercity trains back into service to make it easier for passengers to stay apart.

The capacity of Milan’s metro system will be slashed to just 350,000 passengers a day, compared to 1.3 million on normal workdays. Meanwhile, the region’s commuter train service will be able to guarantee only 300,000 round-trip journeys, down over 60% from its earlier capacity.

Milan’s mayor, Giuseppe Sala, is calling for staggered working hours and more working from home to help deal with the decrease — in particular when more shops and commercial business open on May 18. Access to train stations and metro stations also will be controlled and limited starting next Monday, when the first easing of Italy’s strict two-month lockdown begins.

In Spain, under a gradual easing of restrictions starting May 10, capacity in most long-distance buses and trains will be gradually increased from the current 30% of the capacity.

3.1M worldwide infections, 1M in US

Around the world, confirmed infections stood at more than 3.1 million — including 1 million in the U.S. — and the confirmed global death toll topped 217,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. The true toll is believed to be much higher because of limited testing, differences in counting the dead and deliberate under-counting by some governments.

For millions, the advice so far is still to stay home.

With South Koreans about to celebrate their longest holiday since infections there surged in February, authorities on Wednesday urged people to think twice about traveling and to continue to wear masks, not share food and stay home if they are feeling sick. Officials in Japan also asked people not to travel during that country’s upcoming Golden Week holiday.

“We must not let a moment of carelessness trigger mass transmissions that would make the efforts we invested so far vanish like bubbles of water,” South Korean Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip said.

China to hold parliament in late May

In China, where the virus first emerged late last year, the government announced that its ceremonial parliament will be held late next month after its original meeting was postponed. The convening of the full session, which will involve 3,000 members, is a sign of China’s growing confidence that it has largely overcome the pandemic.

In Japan, Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike called for an extension of a nationwide state of emergency that urges people to stay home and practice social distancing. She noted that new reported cases of the virus in Tokyo have topped 100 people a day recently.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas firm creates safety shields for use at casino slots, tables
Las Vegas firm creates safety shields for use at casino slots, tables
2
Venetian to have EMTs, thermal cameras upon reopening
Venetian to have EMTs, thermal cameras upon reopening
3
Before coronavirus, lines were drawn between Sisolak, Goodman
Before coronavirus, lines were drawn between Sisolak, Goodman
4
Nevada unemployment office’s silence frustrates cash-strapped claimants
Nevada unemployment office’s silence frustrates cash-strapped claimants
5
New COVID-19 cases in Nevada, Clark County and infection rates dip
New COVID-19 cases in Nevada, Clark County and infection rates dip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
An April 8, 2020, file photo shows the Smithfield pork processing plant in Sioux Falls, S.D., w ...
Trump will sign order keeping meat processing plants open
By David Pitt The Associated Press

Meatpacking leaders acknowledge that the U.S. food chain has rarely been so stressed and that no one is sure about the future, even as they try to dispel concerns about shortages.

Malaysian Police check a motorcyclist next to barbed wire in the locked down area of Selayang B ...
Small business loan program encounters second day of delays
The Associated Press

Banks trying to submit applications for thousands of small businesses seeking coronavirus relief loans have hit a bottleneck for a second day at the Small Business Administration.

In this file photo taken on Thursday, March 26, 2020, Founder of Anderson Family Cafe Network A ...
Russian businesses find Kremlin recovery aid lacking
By Vladimir Isachenkov The Associated Press

The Kremlin’s anti-crisis measures reflect both its long-held emphasis on state-controlled companies and a fear of opening state coffers at a time when government revenue is drying up due to a plunge in oil prices and economic slump.

A goose named Goosey crosses the street to get to the other side with owners Psyche Lynch, left ...
Nations, states charting their own path on reopening
By Elena Becatoros, Jill Lawless and Nick Perry The Associated Press

Restrictions are being lifted in a piecemeal fashion with no clear signs of coordination among countries.

In this April 2, 2020 file photo, "For Sale By Owner" and "Closed Due to Virus" signs are displ ...
Flood of business bankruptcies likely in coming months
By Joyce M. Rosenberg The Associated Press

The billions of dollars in coronavirus relief targeted at small businesses may not prevent many of them from ending up in bankruptcy court.

A couple rests on an empty section of Waikiki Beach in Honolulu on Saturday, March 28, 2020. (A ...
Hawaii extends stay-at-home order until May 31
The Associated Press

Gov. David Ige on Saturday extended the state’s stay-at-home order and the mandatory quarantine for visitors through May 31.

Read More