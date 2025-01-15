Strike teams from Las Vegas Valley protecting homes, firefighters in LA

Two Las Vegas-based strike teams continue efforts in Southern California providing support to fire personnel and residents impacted by multiple fires, according to Clark County.

Members of a Las Vegas-based strike team deployed to the Los Angeles area to provide aid during multiple fires, January 14, 2025. (Clark County)

Two strike teams from the Las Vegas Valley continue their weeklong efforts in Southern California providing support to fire personnel and residents impacted by multiple fires in various cities, according to an update from Clark County on Tuesday.

As firefighters prepare for high winds, the 21-person strike team is patrolling neighborhoods affected by the Eaton fire, planning out strategies to protect homes that could potentially be in harms way if the winds, in fact, pick up by nightfall, the release states.

Though winds were calm at the time the press release was written, “they also pumped hose lines to support wildland fire hand crews from Stockton, California,” as a precautionary measure.

The 24-person strike team providing aid in the Pacific Palisades area has been working to protect neighborhood in Encino, California for the last two days, according to Clark County officials. In addition, “they also protected wildland fire hand crews working to protect a ridge in the area that was heavily coated in fire retardant from air drops,” the release states. The Las Vegas-based firefighters were prepared to protect other firefighters if “embers in the vegetation blew over them.”

