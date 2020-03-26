63°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Attorney reminds Nevada governor: Leave gun shops alone

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 25, 2020 - 6:13 pm
 

Despite Gov. Steve Sisolak’s call for the closure of all nonessential businesses, gun shops in Nevada remain open because of a state law established in 2007 after Hurricane Katrina.

Local attorney Don Green, who has spent much of his 37-year legal career working with gun sales, said the governor would be in violation of state law if he attempted to force gun shops to close due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19. He explained that Nevada Revised Statutes 414.155 limit the governor’s emergency powers by not allowing him to restrict the sale of firearms or ammunition.

Green penned a letter to the governor’s office on behalf of two local gun shops — one in Las Vegas and one in Henderson — on Tuesday, calling for the governor to abide by the guidelines outlined in the statute and allow gun shops in Nevada to remain open.

Sisolak did not take a stance on gun shops when he called for the closure of nonessential businesses. Gun shops were not listed as nonessential businesses, but they were not classified as essential, either.

Other states, like California, have considered deeming gun shops nonessential businesses and insisted that they close down. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Tuesday that he was going to close down all gun shops, but announced on Twitter on Wednesday that he was suspending the effort to close the shops down.

Attorney’s warning

Green said law enforcement showed up to his clients’ shops this week. They didn’t tell the owners that they had to close up shop, he said, but his clients were scared the direction was coming.

In his letter, Green called on the governor to comply with the state law and leave gun shops alone.

“You and your staff are respectfully advised of the specific provisions of NRS 414.155 which PROHIBIT the closure of any gun store in the State of Nevada,” Green wrote in the letter. “This specific Nevada Statute is a limitation on your authority under your Emergency Powers as well as pursuant to your March 20, 2020 Declaration of Emergency Directive.”

The Nevada Legislature passed the law in question in 2007, after reports that police in New Orleans had confiscated firearms from residents there in the wake of Hurricane Katrina.

Green said the governor’s office had not responded to the letter as of 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Steve Crescenti, owner of Briarhawk Firearms and Ammunition, 5715 W. Sahara Ave., said he’s not worried about being shut down. His biggest concern, he said, is keeping his customers and employees safe.

Crescenti said he spent “a couple hundred dollars” on an iPad and a new software on Tuesday that would help his employees limit the store to only two customers at a time in an effort to enforce social distancing, even though the store is staying open.

“When people walk up to the door we’ll take down their name and number with the iPad and ask them to take a walk around the block or go wait in their car,” Crescenti said. “Then when it’s their turn to come inside we’ll just shoot them a text.”

And the money isn’t the issue. “As a small business owner, I wouldn’t think twice about spending thousands of dollars if that’s what it took to keep my customers and my workers safe,” Crescenti said, adding that the issue was the growing backlog of orders.

Background check delays

On Tuesday, Crescenti said he’d hired a new employee whose sole job was to call the state’s Brady Unit and take care of customers’ background checks, a process he said would usually take just a few minutes.

“Calling for a background check used to take five to 30 minutes max,” Crescenti said Tuesday evening. “It could always be done day-of, but now we’re having to tell our customers that it could take several days.”

By noon Wednesday, Crescenti said the process had changed. He said his employee was on hold from 8 a.m. to noon and when she finally got through, she was told the Brady Unit would call her back in two or three days with the results of the background checks.

“I get that they’re being flooded with calls right now, but what I’ve been asking since last week is why they’re not just taking spreadsheets from us with the customers’ information instead of making us sit on hold all day,” Crescenti said.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
2 more COVID-19 deaths in Clark County; cases in Nevada up to 306
2 more COVID-19 deaths in Clark County; cases in Nevada up to 306
2
Sisolak signs restriction order for 2 drugs
Sisolak signs restriction order for 2 drugs
3
$2T coronavirus rescue plan approved by Senate, White House officials
$2T coronavirus rescue plan approved by Senate, White House officials
4
Details of $2T coronavirus rescue package emerge
Details of $2T coronavirus rescue package emerge
5
Clark County shuts down a dozen nonessential businesses in 3 days
Clark County shuts down a dozen nonessential businesses in 3 days
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Sisolak signs order banning any gathering of 10 or more people - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday signed a new order banning any gathering of 10 or more people in Nevada in another step the state has taken to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Takeaways from the president's daily briefing on coronavirus - VIDEO
RJ Washington correspondent Debra Saunders talks about today's daily White House news conference regarding the coronavirus outbreak, Friday, March 20, 2020. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Judicial Department 5 Debate - Video
The Las Vegas Review-Journal hosts a debate between the 3 candidates running for Department 5 in Clark County District Court. Participating are Veronica M. Barisich, Terry A. Coffing and Blair Cowan Parker.
Trump cancels Las Vegas trip because of ‘coronavirus outbreak’ - VIDEO
President Donald Trump canceled planned travel to Las Vegas ‘out of an abundance of caution’ amid virus outbreak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump signs $8.3 billion coronavirus package - VIDEO
President Trump signed a bill providing $8.3 billion in emergency funding to combat the coronavirus outbreaK, Friday, March 6, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sen. Rosen supports Judge Togliatti - VIDEO
Sen. Jacky Rosen shows her support for Nevada Judge Jennifer Togliatti to be appointed to the federal bench. (Sen. Jacky Rosen)
Sen. Cortez Masto shows support for Judge Togliatti - VIDEO
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto shows her support for senior state District Court Judge Jennifer Togliatti to be appointed to the federal bench in Nevada. (Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto)
MSNBC’s Chris Matthews resigns following series of controversies - VIDEO
The "Hardball" host announced his departure Monday night, March 2, 2020, effective immediately. The anchor recently came under fire for comparing Sen. Bernie Sanders’ victory in the Nevada caucasus to the Nazi conquest of France in 1940. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Candidates file for office in Clark County - VIDEO
Amy Klobuchar drops out of 2020 presidential race - VIDEO
On March 2, campaign officials announced Amy Klobuchar’s decision to suspend her presidential bid. The news comes on the eve of Super Tuesday and just one day after Pete Buttigieg also announced his decision to depart from the race. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Activist shouts warnings at Nevada Democratic chairman's home - VIDEO
A Southern California activist and supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders spent nearly an hour shouting warnings and condemnations of the Democratic Party through a megaphone at the home of Nevada Democratic Party Chairman William McCurdy II on the eve of last week’s presidential caucuses, prompting him to call the police. (Maria Estrada)
The Nevada caucus in photos
Best shots from the Review-Journal photo staff's coverage of the Nevada Caucus, Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Bernie Sanders announces his Nevada caucus win to supporters in Texas
At a rally in San Antonio, Texas, Bernie Sanders announces winning the Nevada Democratic caucus.
Joe Biden addresses supporters in Las Vegas
Joe Biden energizes a crowd of supporters at the IBEW Hall in Las Vegas after the Nevada Democratic caucus.
Tweet highlights from the 2020 Nevada Democratic caucus
Confusion, flaring tempers and misinformed volunteers highlighted Review-Journal tweets during the Nevada Democratic caucus.
Voters comment on Nevada Democratic caucus - VIDEO
Nevada caucusgoers comment on the process from locations across the Las Vegas Valley, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Doolittle Community Center hosts caucuses - VIDEO
The Doolittle Community Center hosted six precincts in one room for the Nevada Democratic caucuses, and voters engaged in debate and discussion about who to lead each precinct, Feb. 22, 2020. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Desert Oasis High School has wait for caucus check-in - VIDEO
James Strange has been waiting in line to caucus for the first time for 45 minutes and some said they have been waiting for an hour at Desert Oasis High School for the Nevada Democratic caucuses. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Conservative guru encourages Republicans to vote in Democratic caucuses - VIDEO
Republican activist Chuck Muth encourages his fellow GOP members to change party affiliation for a day to elect Bernie Sanders. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Nevada Congresswoman Susie Lee at Desert Oasis High School - VIDEO
Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., stopped by the Nevada Democratic caucus at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caucus day in Summerlin - VIDEO
Out-of-state caucus observer Ken Valz speaks about the Nevada Democratic caucuses at Palo Verde High School, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Doors open for Nevada Democratic caucuses - VIDEO
Caucusgoers are lining up Saturday morning to take part in the Nevada Democratic caucuses across the state (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caucus day at East Last Vegas Community Center - VIDEO
Registration begins at the East Las Vegas Community Center for the Nevada Democratic caucuses, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
It’s caucus day in Nevada - VIDEO
Democrats will gather at over 250 locations across the state to declare their presidential preferences in the Nevada caucuses, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Democratic caucus-goers lined up to register at Liberty High - VIDEO
Democratic caucus-goers lined up to register at Liberty High in Henderson, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Elizabeth Warren holds rally with Julian Castro
Elizabeth Warren held her Get Out the Caucus Block Party with Secretary Julián Castro at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater.
Trump caps western swing with campaign rally in Las Vegas
President Trump speaks to an enthusiastic crowd of thousands gathered at the Las Vegas Convention Center during a tour across the western United States.
Anti-Trump Protestors at LVCC Rally - Video
President Trump speaks at a Keep America Great rally as a small group of protesters gather outside the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Thousands gather for Trump rally
Thousands showed up for President Donald Trump’s rally Friday morning, forming a line that stretched nearly a quarter mile around the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Trump supporters camp outside the Las Vegas Convention Center
Trump supporters camp outside the Las Vegas Convention Center on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, where President Trump will held a rally on Friday in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
President Trump lands in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Donald Trump landed in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, as part of a four-day western state swing. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Long lines during early voting in Las Vegas - VIDEO
The final day of the Nevada Democratic Party’s early presidential caucuses wrapped up Tuesday, as thousands of Democrats lined up at 55 locations around the state for their last shot at filing an early preference card before the traditional caucuses on Saturday. Long lines were seen at CSN Charleston in Las Vegas. (Alexis Egeland/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Last day for early voting at Culinary Union - VIDEO
Voters were still in line just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, as early voting in the Nevada Democratic Party caucuses came to a close. (Shea Johnson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Democratic candidates Elizabeth Warren and Tom Steyer talk pay for child care workers - Video
Elizabeth Warren and Tom Steyer talk to care in action about the importance of Medicare for All, paid leave and child care. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Election 2020: Nevada Caucus and Early Voting - Video
AARP's Nevada Caucus discussion with Steve Sebelius about the Nevada Caucus and early voting.
Election 2020: Nevada Caucus - Video
AARP's Nevada Caucus Discussion with Steve Sebelius. Join us as we discuss the Nevada Caucus process.
Las Vegas ready to enforce homeless camping ban - VIDEO
Las Vegas police will begin enforcing a controversial camping ban on city streets on Saturday, but officials say they expect to impose the penalties available under the new ordinance only in rare instances. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Yvanna Cancela Speaks on Supporting Biden - Video
The RJ Politics podcast crew sits down with Nevada State Senator Yvanna Cancela to discuss why she is supporting former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race.
Tom Steyer on Donald Trump and the economy - Video
Tom Steyer joins the RJ Politics podcast to talk about his campaign presence in Nevada and how he plans to take Trump on when talking about the economy. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas City Council Votes On Homeless Ordinance - Video
The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday will discuss expanding on a controversial camping and sleeping ban aimed at deterring the homeless from bivouacking on city streets to include hours when public sidewalks are being cleaned.
THE LATEST
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, left, accompanied by White House Legislative Affairs Directo ...
Details of $2T coronavirus rescue package emerge
By Andrew Taylor, Lisa Mascaro and Jonathan Lemire The Associated Press

The measure is the largest economic rescue bill in history. It is intended as a patch for an economy spiraling into recession — or worse.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin steps out of a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, ...
Talks on $2T bill to ease economic pain from coronavirus drag on
By Lisa Mascaro, Andrew Taylor and Jonathan Lemire The Associated Press

Unprecedented legislation to rush sweeping aid to businesses, workers and a health care system slammed by the coronavirus pandemic remained snagged on Capitol Hill Tuesday night, despite predictions by negotiators that a deal was at hand.

Read More