Clark County Commission to discuss reopening plans

The Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas. (Review-Journal file photo)

The Clark County Commission will hold an emergency meeting at 11:30 a.m. Friday to discuss Gov. Steve Sisolak’s Phase One reopening standards.

“County governments are empowered to tailor specific restrictions on business and public life, as long as those restrictions do not go below the strict standards issued by the state,” a Clark County news release stated. “The County Commission will discuss standards and protocols for reopening business in Clark County.”

The agenda may be found at https://agenda.co.clark.nv.us/sirepub/mtgviewer.aspx?meetid=2100&doctype=agenda.

Sisolak announced Thursday afternoon that a variety of businesses would be allowed to open at 12:01 a.m. Saturday under Phase One.

