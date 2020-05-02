Clark County has 107 new coronavirus cases; death toll 215

According to data posted online by the Southern Nevada Health District, the total number of coronavirus cases in Clark County is now 4,225.

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. T (NIAID-RML via AP)

There were 107 new coronavirus cases reported overnight in Clark County as of Saturday morning.

According to data posted online by the Southern Nevada Health District, the total number of cases in the county is now 4,225. The county also reported that 215 people have died from the virus, which is nine more than reported Friday.

State data has not been updated as of Saturday morning. On Friday, the state reported 5,227 total cases and 254 deaths across Nevada. Data from the state and counties may differ due to different reporting cycles.

The number of statewide cases was derived from tests of 43,595 people, making the infection rate about 11.9 percent on Friday.

That is likely inflated from the true infection rate, as seriously ill people and those who have been in close contact with diagnosed patients have been far more likely to be tested amid an ongoing shortage of testing supplies in the state.

Experts have predicted that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases will rise as testing becomes more widely available. That’s because many patients with mild to moderate symptoms have previously been told to self-quarantine at home without being tested to confirm that they actually have it, so as more of those people are tested, the number of new cases will rise, the experts say.

In another development Saturday:

— According to Metropolitan Police Department data last updated Friday, there are now 22 employees within the department who have tested positive for the virus. There are seven new cases reported among department employees since late last week. As of Friday, 184 employees have been tested, 9 are awaiting results and 153 tested negative, according to Metro’s website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.