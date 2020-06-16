Clark County records largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases

Clark County announced the largest single-day increase in new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, with 342 reported.

UNLV medicine medical professionals conduct a curbside test on a patient experiencing coronavirus symptoms, outside of UNLV School of Medicine on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Clark County on Tuesday announced its largest single-day increase of newly identified COVID-19 cases, since the state’s outbreak began in March.

It’s also the largest increase of new cases in the state of Nevada in a single day.

The Southern Nevada Health District identified 342 new cases in Clark County. The previous high was 242 new cases announced Sunday, according to data posted on the SNHD’s website and updated daily.

Tuesday also marked the county’s highest seven-day average of new cases: 194.

A total of 9,157 cases of COVID-19, a respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, have been identified among county residents. The vast majority are believed to have recovered.

The county also reported one new death of a COVID-19 patient on Tuesday, raising the countywide total to 380.

Across Nevada, more than 11,600 people have contracted the disease. At least 467 have died.

This is a developing story. Check back for update.

