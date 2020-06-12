102°F
Clark County sees first confirmed case of COVID-19 related syndrome in kids

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 12, 2020 - 4:19 pm
 

The Southern Nevada Health District reported Friday it has confirmed the first case in Clark County of a new syndrome in children related to COVID-19.

The first case of what is called multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) occurred in a patient who tested positive for COVID-19, was hospitalized and since been discharged and is recovering.

“MIS-C is a rare but serious illness that may be associated with COVID-19,” the health district said in a news release. “Parents should watch for symptoms that include fever, stomach pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, and fatigue.

“Not all children will have the same symptoms. If symptoms in a child develop, parents should contact a health care provider immediately,” the district stated. “Parents should seek emergency care right away if their child is having trouble breathing or experiencing severe chest or stomach pain.”

The Review-Journal reported exclusively on Sunday that Sunrise Children’s Hospital in Las Vegas had diagnosed a handful of such cases. Friday’s announcement by the health district is the first official confirmation that the illness is present in the Las Vegas Valley.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.

