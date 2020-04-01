Clark County suspends union contract for UMC health care workers

Clark County employees are also seeing their contracts suspended amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Yolanda King attends a meeting of the Clark County Board of Commissioners at Clark County Government Center in September 2016. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Clark County has suspended its union contract for health care workers at University Medical Center hospital in Las Vegas, the employees’ union announced Wednesday.

County employees are also seeing their contracts suspended amid the outbreak. The Nevada chapter of Service Employees International Union condemned the move in a written statement, stating it would impact nearly 9,000 workers and their families.

SEIU Local 1107 executive director Grace Vergara-Mactal underscored in the statement that hospital employees are doing their jobs during the outbreak of the highly contagious coronavirus in Nevada amid a shortage of face masks and other personal protective equipment.

The statement demanded that the Clark County Commission reverse County Manager Yolanda King’s decision to suspend the contracts.

“This decision is unacceptable — a betrayal and blatant attack against frontline healthcare and public workers,” Vergara-Mactal wrote in the statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @DavidsonLVRJ on Twitter.