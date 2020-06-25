Nevada adds record 497 new COVID-19 cases, as Clark County adds 397

Both jurisdictions also reported one additional death as the recent surge in new cases continues.

A volunteer prepares to swab a patient's nose as part of the test for COVID-19 at Calvary Chapel Las Vegas on Saturday, May 9, 2020 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Nevada added a one-day record 497 new cases of COVID-19 cases and one new death over the preceding day, as Clark County recorded just under 400 new cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus, according to data posted Thursday.

Data posted by the state Department of Health and Human Services on its nvhealthresponse.nv.gov webpage surpassed the previous one-day record of 462 new cases reported Tuesday. It marked the fourth time in the last week the state topped 400 new cases in a day.

New cases were above the daily average of the preceding week of 360.

The lone fatality was below the daily average of three over the period.

The state infection rate, considered a better barometer of the trend of the outbreak in the state, rose for the eighth straight day, reaching 5.83 percent. The rate, the number of confirmed cases divided by the number of people tested, declined steadily for more than two months as the availability of COVID-19 testing became more widely available before reaching a low of 5.20 percent on June 17 and beginning to rise.

Meanwhile, the Southern Nevada Health District reported 397 new cases on its coronavirus web page and one additional death, pushing total cases for the county to 11,878. New cases were above the daily average of 309 over the preceding week. The district estimates that 8,316 of those patients have recovered.

The additional fatality increased the county death toll to 405 and was below the daily average of just over 2½ for the preceding week.

The district also reported 27 new hospitalizations over the preceding day from the disease caused by the new coronavirus. That was higher than the daily average of 18 for the preceding week.

“Nevada is seeing an increase in both suspected and confirmed cases of COVID-19 hospitalizations, driven predominantly by disease activity in the southern part of the state,” the Nevada Hospital Association reported Wednesday, while noting that the health care system has additional capacity to treat additional patients. As of Tuesday, it said, overall hospital bed occupancy stood at 77 percent, with 81 percent of intensive care unit beds filled and use of available ventilators at 32 percent.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Brunker at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.