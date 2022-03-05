State COVID-19 dashboard down Friday, barring most public data

Clark County added 423 new cases and 14 new deaths Friday, according to health district data. As of Friday the county reported 489,011 cases and 7,552 deaths.

(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The state’s COVID-19 dashboard was down Friday, preventing the Department of Health and Human Services from posting comprehensive county and statewide totals of new coronavirus cases.

A spokesperson for the state said the website was down and they were unsure when it would reload.

Stephanie Bethel with the Southern Nevada Health District said the county experienced technical issues Friday as well, causing its dashboard to update several hours later than normal.

Clark County added 423 new cases and 14 new deaths Friday, according to health district data. As of Friday, the county reported 489,011 cases and 7,552 deaths since the pandemic’s start.

On Wednesday, Cassius Lockett, director of disease surveillance and control for the health district, said officials were looking into a discrepancy in data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that put Clark County in the highest tier of transmissible cases despite a decline caseload.

As of Friday, the CDC reported 188.51 cases per 100,000 residents, which would put Clark County in the high transmission category. The CDC also reported that Clark County’s positivity rate was a lower 5.32 percent, putting the county 0.32 percentage points from the low transmission category.

According to Lockett, the CDC data suggests that the county recorded about 700 cases per day last week, a number that is significantly higher than the metrics the health district was reporting to the state and CDC.

It was unclear if the investigation was impacting county and state reporting Friday.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.