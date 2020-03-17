Cortez Masto, Rosen want Labor Dept. on coronavirus task force

Nevada’s two Democratic senators joined with more than 25 of their colleagues to sign a letter asking for the Labor Department to be included on the coronavirus task force.

WASHINGTON — Nevada Democrats Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen joined other Democrats in the Senate on Tuesday urging Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia to take part in the president’s coronavirus task force because of health concerns among transportation workers.

The Labor Department, however, issued guidance last week about procedures and unemployment benefits to workers disrupted by coronavirus.

“The administration is using all available tools to decrease the risk of coronavirus in the United States and to assist workers who may be affected,” Scalia said in a statement.

But Democrats in the Senate sent a letter to Scalia on Tuesday expressing their concern about the exclusion of the Labor Department in the administration’s coronavirus task force and the lack of training and protective equipment during the surge of the spread of infection.

“Transportation workers worry about contracting and spreading the disease,” the Democratic senators wrote.

Cortez Masto and Rosen joined roughly 30 Democratic senators who signed the letter to Scalia.

They said for those who cannot work remotely, staying home because of coronavirus “means losing a paycheck.”

The Labor Department said the administration has taken aggressive action to protect the safety of the workforce and explaining guidelines for unemployment.

“Clarifying the flexibility in which a person may be eligible for unemployment benefits during the coronavirus outbreak will ease financial burdens for those workers affected by the virus,” said John Pallasch, an assistant secretary for the Employment and Training Administration.

